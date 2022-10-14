Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 4’ game

ATLANTA (AP) — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn’t going to win Georgia’s pivotal U.S. Senate race. But the 37-year-old Atlanta businessman could help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term. Oliver is the third name on the ballot in the marquee matchup between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. In most states, that make would Oliver an afterthought. But Georgia law requires an outright majority to win statewide office. With polls suggesting a tight contest between Warnock and Walker, it may not take a considerable share of the vote for Oliver to force a runoff, potentially repeating the 2020 scenario when Georgia’s two runoffs helped Democrats secure narrow control on Capitol Hill. “I don’t have any interest in partisan bickering. I owe no allegiance to either party. I only owe allegiance to you, the voter,” Oliver said Sunday night on an Atlanta debate stage, as he urged Georgia voters to “send a message” to the two major parties by denying both Warnock and Walker a first-round victory.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO