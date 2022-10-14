ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

GV Wire

Pazin Touts His Credentials, Calls Soria a Credit Grabber.

In what could be a tight state Assembly race, two political veterans are running to represent parts of Merced, Madera and Fresno counties in Sacramento. For months, Esmeralda Soria and Mark Pazin have been touting endorsements, raising money, and airing ads on TV in the 27th Assembly District election. Soria,...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

VUSD exceeds county test scores, superintendent strives further

VISALIA – Students with Visalia Unified School District are testing at higher rates than other schools in the county and the Visalia superintendent hopes to take them even higher with the groundwork laid out for the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent Kirk Shrum gave a final update on his superintendent...
VISALIA, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Clovis, CA

Located at the heart of San Joaquin Valley, Clovis is a bustling city in Fresno County, California. It also lies less than ten miles northeast of downtown Fresno City. Like many Californian cities, Clovis’ first permanent residents were prospectors during the Gold Rush in the mid-1800s. Nevertheless, in the...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno voter information guides found in dumpster

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Clerk and other department staff responded to Fresno’s Tower District on Friday where they were told a dumpster had voter material inside of it. At the location, Fresno County recovered about 200 copies of the Fresno County Voter Information Guide and four copies of the State Voter Information […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hanford, CA

As recently as the 1880s, the landlocked Californian city of Hanford briefly served as a trading point for fish harvested at the now-dried-up Tulara Lake. Once the biggest freshwater body west of the Mississippi River, the lake sat just south of the city. Moreover, Native American tribes had already lived...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family of Rashad Al-Hakim allege mishandling of case

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. who was hit by a car in front of Hoover High School last week is demanding justice. “I’m going to make sure he gets his justice, and I’m not going to stop until he does,” said Ragina, Rashad’s mother. Ragina says administrators at Hoover […]
FRESNO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Common Sense Public Safety: Tulare County DA Warns of Fallout with Reduced Sentences and CDCR Resentencing

In June, the Globe spoke with Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward about the alarming effects of legislative efforts to remove and reduce violent criminal offenses in the state, undermining law enforcement. We discussed the repercussions of AB 333, the far-reaching fingers of the bill’s retroactive component, as well as the fallout of the strident effort to “reform” and undermine law enforcement in California.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Dreyer’s puts 1,000 local jobs on ice, temporarily

TULARE – Dreyer’s ice cream plants in the South Valley will be putting a thousand jobs on ice, but only for a few weeks. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that 300 workers at its Tulare plant and about 700 at its Bakersfield facility will stay at home, officially a temporary layoff, toward the end of November and return to work in early December. The company said it is taking advantage of the slowest time of the year to install new software to integrate with its parent company, United Kingdom-based Froneri.
TULARE, CA
GV Wire

SF Rat Infestation Provides a Lesson for Fresno Residents

A rat infestation in a San Francisco neighborhood offers a vital tip to Fresno residents battling the disgusting, destructive, disease-spreading villains. Don’t store or spread birdseed where rats can feed. ABC7 reports that a woman putting out hundreds of pounds of birdseed in San Francisco’s Glen Park area is...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Why passport services are being halted in Kings County

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Passport services provided by Kings County officials are about to end due to a “shortage in staff.” According to an announcement by Kings County officials sent out on Monday, a new requirement from the U.S. Department of State means that the county’s Central Services (mailroom) cannot mail the passport applications that […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

Fresno Protest Against the Threat of Nuclear War

The protest was co-sponsored by Peace Fresno, The Fresno Center for Non-Violence, and the Fresno chapter of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom. It took place at the Federal Building at Tulare and O Street.
FRESNO, CA
Robert J Hansen

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake in Fresno County

Editor’s note: Officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have clarified that the distance rappelled was more than 400 feet. FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

10 benches removed from downtown Hanford to address homeless problems

Ten benches have been removed from Hanford's downtown district, arbors around bathrooms in Civic Park will be removed, and electricity has been cut to outlets on those arbors following a City Council study session on homelessness earlier this month. The Council gave the unanimous direction during the Oct. 4 study...
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

Hanford man dies in single vehicle crash on 198

TULARE COUNTY – Visalia area California Highway Patrol reminds the public to always wear a seatbelt after a Hanford man was not wearing one when he lost control of his vehicle on Highway 198 and died from his injuries. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 11:22, the Fresno Communication...
VISALIA, CA

