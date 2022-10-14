Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Pazin Touts His Credentials, Calls Soria a Credit Grabber.
In what could be a tight state Assembly race, two political veterans are running to represent parts of Merced, Madera and Fresno counties in Sacramento. For months, Esmeralda Soria and Mark Pazin have been touting endorsements, raising money, and airing ads on TV in the 27th Assembly District election. Soria,...
thesungazette.com
VUSD exceeds county test scores, superintendent strives further
VISALIA – Students with Visalia Unified School District are testing at higher rates than other schools in the county and the Visalia superintendent hopes to take them even higher with the groundwork laid out for the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent Kirk Shrum gave a final update on his superintendent...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Clovis, CA
Located at the heart of San Joaquin Valley, Clovis is a bustling city in Fresno County, California. It also lies less than ten miles northeast of downtown Fresno City. Like many Californian cities, Clovis’ first permanent residents were prospectors during the Gold Rush in the mid-1800s. Nevertheless, in the...
Fresno voter information guides found in dumpster
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Clerk and other department staff responded to Fresno’s Tower District on Friday where they were told a dumpster had voter material inside of it. At the location, Fresno County recovered about 200 copies of the Fresno County Voter Information Guide and four copies of the State Voter Information […]
Hall Ambulance EMT retires after 50 years: Ed Smith’s employee number is 2
Ed Smith first joined Hall Ambulance in May of 1972 after listening to Harvey Hall give a presentation during an advanced first aid class at Bakersfield College.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hanford, CA
As recently as the 1880s, the landlocked Californian city of Hanford briefly served as a trading point for fish harvested at the now-dried-up Tulara Lake. Once the biggest freshwater body west of the Mississippi River, the lake sat just south of the city. Moreover, Native American tribes had already lived...
WHERE ARE THE BOYS: Trial for adoptive parents of Orrin, Orson West postponed to January
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of Jacqueline and Trezell West, charged with murder and other offenses in the deaths of two adopted boys whose disappearance sparked a massive search and national media interest, was postponed Friday to early next year. The Wests, who were set to begin trial later this month, are now scheduled […]
Family of Rashad Al-Hakim allege mishandling of case
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. who was hit by a car in front of Hoover High School last week is demanding justice. “I’m going to make sure he gets his justice, and I’m not going to stop until he does,” said Ragina, Rashad’s mother. Ragina says administrators at Hoover […]
californiaglobe.com
Common Sense Public Safety: Tulare County DA Warns of Fallout with Reduced Sentences and CDCR Resentencing
In June, the Globe spoke with Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward about the alarming effects of legislative efforts to remove and reduce violent criminal offenses in the state, undermining law enforcement. We discussed the repercussions of AB 333, the far-reaching fingers of the bill’s retroactive component, as well as the fallout of the strident effort to “reform” and undermine law enforcement in California.
Concerns about violence in northside Kern communities cause disruptions, fears
Wasco, McFarland, and Delano school districts have canceled or moved after-school activities due to concerns about gang-related violence.
thesungazette.com
Dreyer’s puts 1,000 local jobs on ice, temporarily
TULARE – Dreyer’s ice cream plants in the South Valley will be putting a thousand jobs on ice, but only for a few weeks. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that 300 workers at its Tulare plant and about 700 at its Bakersfield facility will stay at home, officially a temporary layoff, toward the end of November and return to work in early December. The company said it is taking advantage of the slowest time of the year to install new software to integrate with its parent company, United Kingdom-based Froneri.
GV Wire
SF Rat Infestation Provides a Lesson for Fresno Residents
A rat infestation in a San Francisco neighborhood offers a vital tip to Fresno residents battling the disgusting, destructive, disease-spreading villains. Don’t store or spread birdseed where rats can feed. ABC7 reports that a woman putting out hundreds of pounds of birdseed in San Francisco’s Glen Park area is...
Why passport services are being halted in Kings County
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Passport services provided by Kings County officials are about to end due to a “shortage in staff.” According to an announcement by Kings County officials sent out on Monday, a new requirement from the U.S. Department of State means that the county’s Central Services (mailroom) cannot mail the passport applications that […]
indybay.org
Fresno Protest Against the Threat of Nuclear War
The protest was co-sponsored by Peace Fresno, The Fresno Center for Non-Violence, and the Fresno chapter of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom. It took place at the Federal Building at Tulare and O Street.
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.
Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake in Fresno County
Editor’s note: Officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have clarified that the distance rappelled was more than 400 feet. FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police […]
Hanford Sentinel
10 benches removed from downtown Hanford to address homeless problems
Ten benches have been removed from Hanford's downtown district, arbors around bathrooms in Civic Park will be removed, and electricity has been cut to outlets on those arbors following a City Council study session on homelessness earlier this month. The Council gave the unanimous direction during the Oct. 4 study...
AOL Corp
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Hanford that sold for $531,500 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County in the last week. In total, 32 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $364,172. The average price per square foot ended up at $206.
thesungazette.com
Hanford man dies in single vehicle crash on 198
TULARE COUNTY – Visalia area California Highway Patrol reminds the public to always wear a seatbelt after a Hanford man was not wearing one when he lost control of his vehicle on Highway 198 and died from his injuries. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 11:22, the Fresno Communication...
MISSING: James Edward Hunter, 58
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community help in finding a missing 58-year-old at-risk man.
