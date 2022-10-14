ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the “Lucky For Life” game were:

09-17-27-42-48, Lucky Ball: 14

(nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, forty-two, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Black Bear Attacks and Injures 10-Year-Old Boy in Connecticut

A 10-year-old boy reportedly suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a black bear in Morris, Connecticut on Sunday (October 16th). According to Fox61, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the attack took place around 11 a.m. and was confirmed by Connecticut State police in the Litchfield barracks. The DEEP is expected to announce more details about the incident later in the day.
MORRIS, CT
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC of Glastonbury, Connecticut Secures Largest Physical Injury Verdict in State’s History

HARTFORD, CT—It was an emotional day at the Hartford Superior Courthouse on October 5 as the team from Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC sat beside their clients, Juan “Mikey” and Emily Cruz. It had been five years since the firm was enlisted to take on the personal injury case that left Juan with a crushed abdomen, fractured ribs, paraplegia, and a likelihood that he would never walk again.
GLASTONBURY, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Former borough native receives 9 years for theft of Yale tech

NAUGATUCK — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former Naugatuck woman to nine years in prison for stealing and reselling $40.5 million worth of computers and electronic hardware from Yale University’s School of Medicine where she worked. Jamie Petrone, 43, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., was sentenced...
NAUGATUCK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocky Hill, CT
Rocky Hill, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- October 13, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook has seen things improve this week, with some calmer weather, and the opening of fall blackfish season. False albacore reports have been quiet since the weather blew through last week, but the striped bass action is picking up the slack. There are school to slot bass all over the sound feeding on peanut bunker, big fish on the reefs and rips, and fish of all sizes harassing the bunker schools in the river. The tautog action is very strong, with quality fish coming from water as shallow as 10 feet! If you’re having trouble finding keepers, don’t be afraid to fish some smaller, isolated rockpiles, as you’ll likely find fish on all of them, and the smaller pieces aren’t generally fished as hard. There are some big sea bass in the mix with the blackfish, and you can also find some nice sea bass by dropping a jig underneath the schoolie striper blitzes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: body cam video released from Bristol shooting

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 20 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
BRISTOL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lucky For Life#Conn
westernmassnews.com

Saturday morning news update

In this update, the community of Bristol, Connecticut, is mourning the loss of two of their police officers who were ambushed and killed Wednesday night, Springfield Police have identified the two victims of an Indian Orchard double homicide that took place earlier this week, and Fruit Fair Supermarket in Chicopee is asking for help finding more than 40 missing shopping carts. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Police: 18-year-old connected to multiple armed robberies in New Haven, Ansonia, gets $1M bond

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven has been involved in multiple armed robberies in New Haven County, according to Ansonia police. Christian Borrero is facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit and for sixth-degree larceny. He is being held on a $1 […]
ANSONIA, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
FOX 61

Old Lyme crash kills Darien man

OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
OLD LYME, CT
i95 ROCK

I Still Dream About the Aqua Turf’s Prime Rib

I just missed my 35th high school reunion, and the opportunity to ask my fellow classmates if they still dreamed about the prime rib at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington like me. Have you ever been to an event at the Aqua Turf? It's a gorgeous, 35-acre banquet facility...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Avelo Airlines reduces select flights following decline in demand

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Avelo Airlines says they are reducing the amount of flights that are being offered from New Haven to Nashville, Baltimore, Chicago, and Raleigh. Head of communications Jim Olson says flights to these locations are still new, so Avelo is analyzing how busy those flights are.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say

WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Ostrout: We can all go to bat for Bristol

Nearly every city and town across the country, even the smallest ones, become known for something. Some become synonymous with wonderful people or popular companies; sometimes it’s for odd events that may have occurred there; and others become known for tragedies. Think Hershey, Pennsylvania, Roswell, New Mexico, or Columbine,...
BRISTOL, CT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
547K+
Post
559M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy