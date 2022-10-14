Read full article on original website
Prosecutor: Man held in Vegas officer killing fired 18 shots
A prosecutor says a 24-year-old man accused of killing a Las Vegas police officer fired 18 shots and his girlfriend's mother was also wounded during an exchange of gunfire between the man and police.
Candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas police officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Truong Thai will be held Saturday night. The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at Sunset Park in Pavilion F. On Thursday, Officer Thai, 49, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic...
Female pedestrian struck by car Oct. 5 in NW valley dies, Metro says
A woman walking in a marked crosswalk in the northwest valley when hit by a car earlier this month has died from her injuries, Metro said Sunday.
Shooting leaves 2 critically injured in front of Dotty’s casino
Two people suffered critical injuries in a shooting Thursday outside of Dotty's casino at Rainbow Boulevard and Twain Avenue.
Friends, family remember Las Vegas officer killed in the line of duty
One day after a Las Vegas Metro police officer was killed while on the job, his friends and family are honoring his memory.
Man accused of killing Las Vegas police officer makes first court appearance
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The 24-year-old man accused of killing a veteran Las Vegas police officer made his first court appearance Friday morning. Tyson Hampton was ordered to remain held without bail at Clark County Detention Center. His next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18. Hampton is accused...
Nevada leaders react to Las Vegas police officer’s killing
Nevada leaders are responding to the news that a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer lost his life early Thursday morning in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect from a domestic disturbance call.
Woman kidnapped along with 3 kids at knifepoint alerted police with open-line 911 call from moving vehicle
A woman kidnapped at knifepoint along with three children in Nevada was able to alert police by calling 911 and quietly speaking to dispatchers while captive in a moving vehicle, officials said. An open-line 911 call was made to police in Mesquite, about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas, shortly...
Reflections and tributes for fallen Las Vegas officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community continues to reflect and organize tributes for a Metro Police officer shot and killed in the line of duty. Some using social media platforms to reflect on Officer Truong Thai, 49, and his 23 years of service with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, while others highlight what he did off the clock.
Las Vegas police deemed area where officer was killed as a hot spot for violent crime
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The police shooting that took place near Flamingo and University Center Drive on Thursday morning isn’t the first time this type of incident has happened in the area. “There is a lot of crime on this street,” said a man who did not want...
Police: Juvenile on skateboard hit, injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police investigated a crash involving a juvenile on a skateboard in the west valley. It happened near Charleston Avenue and Durango Drive just before 9 p.m. on Friday. Police said the juvenile was crossing the street on a skateboard when struck by a single vehicle. The victim was taken to a […]
Las Vegas police investigate after 2 shot Thursday night in Spring Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Thursday night in the Spring Valley area. According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:24 p.m. near Rainbow and Twain. Police said dispatch received received multiple calls about a victim who...
Las Vegas police locate missing 11-year-old boy
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE, 9:15 AM | Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Ernest Dickerson has been located. No other details were provided. ORIGINAL | Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an 11-year-old boy reported missing from a Las Vegas neighborhood. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say...
North Las Vegas police seek man reported missing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police need help finding a 54-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas. Timothy Patterson was last on Wednesday, October 12, in the morning when he left his home near the 3500 block of Mavis Lane. His home is located near Elkhorn Road & North Aliante Parkway.
Police investigate SUV limo crash on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a crash outside of Resorts World Las Vegas that involved an SUV limo. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Friday on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. Police said the incident was a single-vehicle crash that resulted in minor injuries. No other details were […]
Victim in fatal Fort Worth crash identified
e victim of a Fort Worth crash has been identified. The driver’s car crashed Monday on I-35 near Northeast 28th Street. Now identified as a 19-year-old Las Vegas man named Dan Shaka
Las Vegas police investigate east valley barricade
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade on the east side of the valley. It happened in the 2700 block of South Nellis Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area of South Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. No other details have […]
Family of motorcyclist killed in crash holds candlelight vigil
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ruben Cuevas was riding his motorcycle last Friday near the intersection of Charleston and Lamb when he was hit by a drunk driver. Tonight, his family and friends have returned to the scene to remember him with a candlelight vigil. "My dad was so fun...
Las Vegas murder suspect killed business partner, left body in trunk for months, police say
A man whose body was discovered decomposing in a car months after police believe he was killed was business partners with his suspected killer, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Wednesday said.
Man accused of threatening mass shooting at North Las Vegas high school using former classmate’s name
A Las Vegas man is accused of using a high school acquaintance’s name in an online threat about a mass shooting at a Clark County School District high school, police wrote in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.
