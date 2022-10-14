ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Bengals vs. Saints feature a familiar foe under center? Strictly Stripes Podcast

By mahmad,AndrewGillis,mniziol1, Mohammad Ahmad, Andrew Gillis, Michael Niziolek
 3 days ago
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback

NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
Louisiana Football
Bengals 30, Saints 26: The 6 moments that mattered

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase worked their magic in the Superdome once again. They connected for a 60-yard touchdown with just under two minutes to go to give the Bengals their first lead of the game. It was the fourth time in six games they faced a two-score deficit, but they were able to hold onto the late lead and escape New Orleans with a 30-26 win.
WHIO Dayton

Bengals get come from behind road win over Saints

NEW ORLEANS — The Cincinnati Bengals had to battle from behind the entire afternoon but came back to defeat the New Orleans Saints, 30-26, Sunday at the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. >>Bengals lose to Ravens on a last second field goal. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw a...
Cleveland.com

Browns vs. Patriots: picks, prediction, odds

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New England (2-3) and Cleveland (2-3) will each have a chance to get to .500 with a victory at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday....
WFLA

Friday Night Blitz: Week 8 highlights 2022

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — High school football players took to the field for week eight matchups across Tampa Bay. Here are some of the final scores: Wharton Wildcats at Tampa Bay Tech Titans: Titans win, 28-0. Plant City Raiders at Plant Panthers: Panthers win, 38-15. Tampa Catholic Crusaders at Blake Yellow Jackets: Crusaders win, 54-6. […]
Cleveland.com

Browns’ Myles Garrett breaks Clay Matthews’ team sack record

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It took longer than anyone expected, but Myles Garrett finally made Browns history on Sunday against the Patriots and made it count in a big way. Garrett strip sacked New England quarterback Bailey Zappe with 47 seconds left in the first quarter of a game tied at three to move past former Browns linebacker Clay Matthews Jr. on the team’s all-time sack list with 62.5 career sacks. Matthews had 62 official sacks. The statistic became official in 1982.
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

