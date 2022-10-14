Will Bengals vs. Saints feature a familiar foe under center? Strictly Stripes Podcast

Read full article on original website
New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback
NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
What they said during Browns’ blowout loss vs. Patriots: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are now on a three-game losing streak as they were blown out at home by rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe and the Patriots, 38-15, on Sunday. Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in just his second start. The Patriots’ defense sacked Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett four times and forced four turnovers.
Sean Payton ‘really wants’ to coach one specific NFL team in 2023
Sean Payton is enjoying a year away from the NFL sideline, but the former New Orleans Saints head coach and
What they're saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the Bengals
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints lost 30-26 the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Joe Burrow's return to the Superdome after winning the national championship there for LSU in 2020. Here's what the NFL media is saying about Sunday's game. Saints lose to the Bengals after leaving the window open...
Should the Browns bench Jacoby Brissett for Joshua Dobbs in Week 7 against the Ravens? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett had his worst game of the 2022 season for the Browns on Sunday vs. the Patriots. He turned it over three times, including an interception on the second play of the game, in Cleveland’s 38-15 loss to New England. Brissett had played well...
Watch Ja’Marr Chase’s 60-yard touchdown catch and run to give the Bengals a lead vs. the Saints
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Ja’Marr Chase just gave the Bengals their first lead against the Saints. It was the only one they needed as the Bengals left New Orleans with a 30-26 victory. After the Bengals defense forced a three-and-out, Joe Burrow completed a pass to Ja’Marr Chase near the...
Peyton Manning slams brother Eli, Chad Powers during College GameDay appearance
Peyton Manning has proven over the years that he’s got some jokes. He joined the College GameDay crew to make some picks in Knoxville. The crew discussed the Penn State-Michigan matchup and Manning made a joke regarding his brother Eli Manning’s character “Chad Powers”. Powers went to a try out at Penn State and went viral.
Bengals 30, Saints 26: The 6 moments that mattered
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase worked their magic in the Superdome once again. They connected for a 60-yard touchdown with just under two minutes to go to give the Bengals their first lead of the game. It was the fourth time in six games they faced a two-score deficit, but they were able to hold onto the late lead and escape New Orleans with a 30-26 win.
Saints RB Alvin Kamara sued for $10 million over alleged Las Vegas beating
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was sued Friday by the man Kamara and three others are accused of assaulting in February outside of a Las Vegas nightclub during Pro Bowl weekend. In an Orleans Civil District Court lawsuit that seeks $10 million in damages, Darnell Greene Jr., of...
Pelicans Trim Roster, Waive Four Players
The New Orleans Pelicans announced the team waived four players to trim the roster to 16 players with one under a two-way contract.
Bengals get come from behind road win over Saints
NEW ORLEANS — The Cincinnati Bengals had to battle from behind the entire afternoon but came back to defeat the New Orleans Saints, 30-26, Sunday at the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. >>Bengals lose to Ravens on a last second field goal. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw a...
Watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Bill Belichick and others arrive for Browns vs. Patriots
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, David Njoku, Nick Chubb, Bill Belichick and others arrive for Browns vs. Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium. Both teams are 2-3 and expected to run the ball a lot. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered.
Browns rookie kicker Cade York focused on shutting out noise, sticking with process ahead of Patriots game
BEREA, Ohio -- Cade York is in somewhat uncharted territory, but is sticking to the process he knows. In the Browns’ 30-28 loss to the Chargers last week, York missed two field goals, including a 54-yard attempt with 16 seconds remaining that would have likely decided the game. This...
Browns vs. Patriots: picks, prediction, odds
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New England (2-3) and Cleveland (2-3) will each have a chance to get to .500 with a victory at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday....
Myles Garrett aggravates sprained shoulder: ‘I don’t care how bad I’m hurting, I’m going to put my guys first’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Browns defensive end Myles Garrett aggravated his sprained left shoulder late in Sunday’s 38-15 loss to the Patriots and finished the game in pain on the sideline, but plans to play next Sunday in Baltimore. “Could be better,” Garrett said when asked after the game...
How Deion Jones can help the Browns’ struggling run defense: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns defensive front seven has struggled to stop the run game the last two weeks. Though some of the issues are physical, many deal with alignment and communication concerns. This lack cohesiveness can be linked to the season-ending quad tendon injury of starting linebacker Anthony...
Friday Night Blitz: Week 8 highlights 2022
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — High school football players took to the field for week eight matchups across Tampa Bay. Here are some of the final scores: Wharton Wildcats at Tampa Bay Tech Titans: Titans win, 28-0. Plant City Raiders at Plant Panthers: Panthers win, 38-15. Tampa Catholic Crusaders at Blake Yellow Jackets: Crusaders win, 54-6. […]
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Saints prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to take on the New Orleans Saints in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup in the Superdome. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bengals-Saints prediction and pick, laid out below. The Bengals are off...
Browns’ Myles Garrett breaks Clay Matthews’ team sack record
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It took longer than anyone expected, but Myles Garrett finally made Browns history on Sunday against the Patriots and made it count in a big way. Garrett strip sacked New England quarterback Bailey Zappe with 47 seconds left in the first quarter of a game tied at three to move past former Browns linebacker Clay Matthews Jr. on the team’s all-time sack list with 62.5 career sacks. Matthews had 62 official sacks. The statistic became official in 1982.
Bengals issue final injury report before Week 6 vs. Saints
The Cincinnati Bengals had plenty of injury questions chasing them into a Week 6 encounter with the New Orleans Saints. Headlining those questions was wide receiver Tee Higgins. He reaggravated an ankle injury a week ago during the loss to the Ravens and was limited most of the week. Then...
