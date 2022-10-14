ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Villages Daily Sun

Buffalo lose in a runaway

The Villages High School football team searched for answers to no avail all Friday night long. And now the Buffalo find themselves on the outside looking in at the state’s playoff picture. VHS failed to slow down a fierce Mount Dora rushing attack and couldn’t muster any offensive rhythm...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando musicians face off for an EST Gee opening slot at this Saturday's Central Florida Super Showcase

A local musician is going to score the coveted opening slot for Louisville rapper (and Machine Gun Kelly collaborator) EST Gee  at Gilt this Saturday — we just don’t know who that is yet. That’s because the winner of the Central Florida Super Showcase, a regular event put on by local concert promoters Melo and Foo Foo, will be the one to fill that spot. And that showcase hasn’t happened yet.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Orlando, FL
Sports
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 14, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Shahmir Ahmad. DOB 03/22/2000. Address Merritt Island, Florida. Touch or Strike. Jeremy Philip Allan. DOB 03/12/1990. Address West Melbourne,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

YouTube video leads to arrests in high school football rivalry stunt

A YouTube video led to arrests in a high school football rivalry stunt in Lake County. Taken into custody on Thursday by the Mount Dora Police Department were:. • Nikolaus Peter Ransburgh, 20, of Sorrento, who is facing charges of criminal mischief, theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and trespassing on school grounds. He is free on $11,000 bond.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan O'keefe
Person
John Rhys Plumlee
Person
Gus Malzahn
cohaitungchi.com

Date Yourself First: 8 Solo Date Ideas in Orlando

Whether you’re in a committed relationship or single, there is never a wrong time to spend quality time alone. From Lake Nona to Winter Park, you are sure to find a place where you can treat yourself! So do just that with this list of dates to take yourself on in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Large police presence spotted at Magic Mall in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A large police presence was seen at the Magic Mall in Orlando on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX flew over the scene at 2155 W Colonial Drive around 12:30 p.m. Over a half a dozen Orlando police cars were spotted in the parking lot with crime scene tape surrounding the strip mall.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Espn College Football#Rhys#American Football#Espn#Knights
bungalower

College Park is getting a barbecue restaurant

St. Vic’s Smoke Shack (Instagram | Website) is about to open at 1858 N. Orange Blossom Trail [GMap] this weekend, just north of the Country Club of Orlando. St. Vic’s started as a food truck/trailer in the Conway area before securing the small brick-and-mortar on OBT and they offer a menu of smoke chicken, brisket, and ribs as platters or sandwiches. Click HERE for the menu.
ORLANDO, FL
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?

How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, a city in Polk County, started coming alive during the time that the early European immigrants settled in the area in the 1870s. With the introduction of rail transportation and the first freed slaves and railroad workers relocating in Lakeland in 1883, the city grew during the 1880s. Along...
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tastychomps.com

The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes Resort Hosts Fourth Curated Experiences Weekend with Award-Winning MICHELIN Chefs

Over the weekend The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes hosted their fourth Curated Experiences. Curated Experiences is an annual ticketed weekend where guests can enjoy exceptional culinary experiences from award-winning and globally recognized chefs, unparalleled services, amenities, and entertainment of Grande Lakes Orlando. Photos from Curated Experiences below:
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Celebrate National Pasta Day with these Orange County restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla. – National Pasta Day is Oct. 17, and for those with a taste for carbs will have plenty of ways to celebrate in Orlando (not that you ever need an excuse to enjoy a good pasta dish!). Whether it’s ravioli, spaghetti, linguini, tortellini, fettucine or any other...
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

9th Annual Florida Jerk Food and Music Festival at The Apopka Amphitheater coming soon

The 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival will take place on Sunday, October 23rd, at the Apopka Amphitheater. Central Florida's most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festival will run from 2 pm to 10 pm in celebration of National Jerk Day. The Florida Jerk Festival Orlando 2022 features live reggae, soca, and Caribbean food representing the wide and diverse culinary flavors of the Caribbean, emphasizing Jerk-inspired dishes.
APOPKA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy