News4Jax.com
16 years later: Over 20,000 fans show support as 2 HBCUs battle it out at TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the first time two HBCUs are playing in Jacksonville in more than a decade. Bethune-Cookman University and Jackson State University battled it out Saturday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field. The game being played at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ home stadium caused a bit of a...
Villages Daily Sun
Buffalo lose in a runaway
The Villages High School football team searched for answers to no avail all Friday night long. And now the Buffalo find themselves on the outside looking in at the state’s playoff picture. VHS failed to slow down a fierce Mount Dora rushing attack and couldn’t muster any offensive rhythm...
Orlando musicians face off for an EST Gee opening slot at this Saturday's Central Florida Super Showcase
A local musician is going to score the coveted opening slot for Louisville rapper (and Machine Gun Kelly collaborator) EST Gee at Gilt this Saturday — we just don’t know who that is yet. That’s because the winner of the Central Florida Super Showcase, a regular event put on by local concert promoters Melo and Foo Foo, will be the one to fill that spot. And that showcase hasn’t happened yet.
click orlando
Orlando radio host, actor Carlos Navarro discusses road to Hollywood and back again
ORLANDO, Fla. – Carlos Navarro is one of the voices behind “Monsters in the Morning” on Real Radio 104.1, but you may recognize him from “The Walking Dead” and the Marvel Studios series “Hawkeye,” too. What you may not know is that Navarro’s...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 14, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Shahmir Ahmad. DOB 03/22/2000. Address Merritt Island, Florida. Touch or Strike. Jeremy Philip Allan. DOB 03/12/1990. Address West Melbourne,...
leesburg-news.com
YouTube video leads to arrests in high school football rivalry stunt
A YouTube video led to arrests in a high school football rivalry stunt in Lake County. Taken into custody on Thursday by the Mount Dora Police Department were:. • Nikolaus Peter Ransburgh, 20, of Sorrento, who is facing charges of criminal mischief, theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and trespassing on school grounds. He is free on $11,000 bond.
Locally Caribbean Restaurant to Operate Under New Name & Ownership
“I always wanted to have a business in Orlando," Mr. Paul says. "I saw the opportunity and I said ‘Let me go and grab this.'”
Peach Valley Cafe to Significantly Expand Central Florida Footprint
After the brand’s 8th store opens in Maitland, Mr. Holm plans to open three more locations in the area—one in Celebration, another in Lake Mary, and a third about an hour and a half away, in Gainesville.
click orlando
Strong cold front increases rain chances Monday, Tuesday ahead of coolest air in months
ORLANDO, Fla. – Other than a stray downpour Sunday, mainly south of Orlando, most of Central Florida will again be dry. Under mostly sunny skies, highs climb into the upper 80s. Expect more clouds and a higher chance of rain Monday ahead of a strong cold front. The bulk...
ICON Park can’t remove FreeFall ride until Tyre Sampson death investigation ends, state says
Despite ICON Park announcing earlier this month that the Orlando FreeFall ride would be torn down after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death while riding it, actually tearing it down may have to wait.
cohaitungchi.com
Date Yourself First: 8 Solo Date Ideas in Orlando
Whether you’re in a committed relationship or single, there is never a wrong time to spend quality time alone. From Lake Nona to Winter Park, you are sure to find a place where you can treat yourself! So do just that with this list of dates to take yourself on in Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Large police presence spotted at Magic Mall in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A large police presence was seen at the Magic Mall in Orlando on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX flew over the scene at 2155 W Colonial Drive around 12:30 p.m. Over a half a dozen Orlando police cars were spotted in the parking lot with crime scene tape surrounding the strip mall.
bungalower
College Park is getting a barbecue restaurant
St. Vic’s Smoke Shack (Instagram | Website) is about to open at 1858 N. Orange Blossom Trail [GMap] this weekend, just north of the Country Club of Orlando. St. Vic’s started as a food truck/trailer in the Conway area before securing the small brick-and-mortar on OBT and they offer a menu of smoke chicken, brisket, and ribs as platters or sandwiches. Click HERE for the menu.
a-z-animals.com
How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?
How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, a city in Polk County, started coming alive during the time that the early European immigrants settled in the area in the 1870s. With the introduction of rail transportation and the first freed slaves and railroad workers relocating in Lakeland in 1883, the city grew during the 1880s. Along...
orlandoweekly.com
Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022
Orlando's very own Pride festival brought the best out of the City Beautiful. Here's everything we saw when the celebration of living how you want to took over the streets.
tastychomps.com
The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes Resort Hosts Fourth Curated Experiences Weekend with Award-Winning MICHELIN Chefs
Over the weekend The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes hosted their fourth Curated Experiences. Curated Experiences is an annual ticketed weekend where guests can enjoy exceptional culinary experiences from award-winning and globally recognized chefs, unparalleled services, amenities, and entertainment of Grande Lakes Orlando. Photos from Curated Experiences below:
click orlando
Celebrate National Pasta Day with these Orange County restaurants
ORLANDO, Fla. – National Pasta Day is Oct. 17, and for those with a taste for carbs will have plenty of ways to celebrate in Orlando (not that you ever need an excuse to enjoy a good pasta dish!). Whether it’s ravioli, spaghetti, linguini, tortellini, fettucine or any other...
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Florida
Cheapism has the scoop the best Korean restaurants in the country.
theapopkavoice.com
9th Annual Florida Jerk Food and Music Festival at The Apopka Amphitheater coming soon
The 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival will take place on Sunday, October 23rd, at the Apopka Amphitheater. Central Florida's most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festival will run from 2 pm to 10 pm in celebration of National Jerk Day. The Florida Jerk Festival Orlando 2022 features live reggae, soca, and Caribbean food representing the wide and diverse culinary flavors of the Caribbean, emphasizing Jerk-inspired dishes.
