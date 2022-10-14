Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots nearly $1 billion combined; Thursday’s Ohio Lottery results

Read full article on original website
$1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the winning ticket was sold
LYNDHURST, Ohio — One lucky Ohio resident is waking up a millionaire after Saturday night's Powerball drawing on Oct. 15, 2022. Ohio Lottery officials say a $1 million Powerball lottery ticket was sold in Lyndhurst at the Corner Market. The lucky winner matched 5/5 numbers correctly. Even if you...
Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for Friday night drawing on October 14, 2022: See all the prizes sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 24, 2022. Even though no Ohioan won the $494 million Mega Millions jackpot on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, many took home smaller prizes, according to the Ohio Lottery Commission. The Ohio Lottery says there were different...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
A big winning ticket was sold in Ohio in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.
Winning Powerball lottery numbers for Wednesday, October 12: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $420 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing that was held Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, the Ohio Lottery says there are still thousands of people taking home smaller amounts of prize money. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
Michigan man thought $100,000 lottery prize was a prank
A Michigan man said he was convinced that his friends were playing a prank on him when he got an email saying he had won a $100,000 prize.
Ohio high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 9, 2022
Get the latest OHSAA football scores on SBLive as Week 9 of the 2022 Ohio high school football season kicks off across the state
FanDuel Kansas promo code: bet $5, win $150 on Bills-Chiefs, NFL Week 6
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the football world prepares for Bills-Chiefs, our FanDuel Kansas promo code here unlocks a no-brainer welcome offer for Kansas customers. Sunflower State...
$1 million scratch-off ticket sold at central Pa. Sheetz
One very lucky person who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket at an Adams County Sheetz is $1 million richer. The winning “Cash King” ticket was sold at the Littlestown store at 35 East King Street, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Friday. “Cash King” is a $20 game with prizes of up to $1 million.
3 Places To Get Cheesecakes in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses. Located in southwestern Ohio, this bakery has some of the best cheesecakes in the state. At their bakery, they offer cheesecake rounds that come in a variety of flavors, ranging from a classic cheesecake with glazed strawberries, white chocolate raspberry, and pumpkin caramel to buckeye, birthday cake batter, and salted caramel truffle. They have some cheesecake rounds available in the shop for walk-in customers, but ordering ahead is strongly recommended. If you just need a little sweet treat, they offer cheesecake cupcakes at their coffee shop. Depending on the day, you can find flavors like triple berry cobbler, cherry chocolate chip, and maple brown sugar.
Ohioans might have money waiting for them in their Pandemic-EBT cards
The funding for the P-EBT program comes from federal COVID-19 relief packages, but the distribution and management has been handled by individual states with the approval of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.
A strong winter storm system will begin to push into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania during the day on Monday and it will bring the first chance for snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system.
Northeast Ohio trick-or-treat times for 2022
Whether plastic pumpkin-shaped buckets, pillowcases or grocery bags are your thing, it's time for little princesses and superheroes to fill up on candy - and maybe share some with their parents, too.
Ohio Man Admits To Making Bomb And Driving It To Maryland To Kill His “Romantic Rival”
Clayton Alexander McCoy, age 32, of Chesterland, Ohio, pleaded guilty earlier last week to transporting explosives with intent to injure and to possession of an unregistered firearm/explosive device, in connection with an explosion at a home in Carroll County, Maryland. A resident of the
Ohio Dems press party to invest in high stakes Senate seat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrats across Ohio are pleading for help in the state’s Senate contest, afraid they may lose a winnable election unless national party leaders make major investments in the coming days. So far, the most powerful groups in Democratic politics have prioritized Senate pickup opportunities in North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania over Ohio, once […]
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost shoots down new attempt to amend Ohio Constitution for $15 an hour minimum wage
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday rejected an Ohio Constitutional amendment proposal that would increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 by Jan. 1, 2028. The petitioners are allowed to work on the issues Yost found with the proposal and resubmit it. The proposal...
3 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (note: this list is by no means exhaustive!). This diner in central Ohio serves mouthwatering burgers. Their most popular burger is "The Ritz" Double, which comes with two of their crispy edged beef patties and as many free toppings as you want. Free toppings include mayo, ketchup, mustard, brown mustard, 1000 island dressing, BBQ sauce, ranch, stadium mustard, jalapeno mustard, smoky horseradish sauce, honey mustard, tomato, pickle, onion, lettuce, relish, jalapeno, banana pepper, diced onion, diced tomato, sport peppers, sriracha, crispy fried onions, peanut butter, and jelly. You can get your burger on either their house-baked bun or Texas toast. If you have room for something sweet, try one of their shakes.
Akron Police find 73-year-old man
Akron Police found a missing 73-year-old man safe in Hinckley, Ohio, just after 3 p.m. this afternoon, according to Lieutenant Michael A. Miller.
Giant pumpkins bring joy, break records at Ohio weigh-off
CANFIELD, Ohio — Growing a giant pumpkin is not for the faint of heart. It requires good soil, lots of water, the right temperatures, according to longtime growers, — as well as a lot of emotional commitment. “I had to do surgery on this pumpkin,” said Matthew Baughman,...
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
Ohio’s largest hotel now open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– While being part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the new Hilton Columbus Downtown says they’re committed to central Ohio locality. Members of the media were given a look inside what is now the largest hotel in the state to hear about that commitment and the amenities it […]
