ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

It’s time to bring easy braised brisket back into meal rotation

By Rita Nader Heikenfeld
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kg9fG_0iYMIkT500

I was reminded brisket weather is here from daughter-in-law, Jessie, who served a delectable, fall-apart beef brisket last week. “It’s your recipe," she said. That brisket with red gravy was mouthwatering, really, served alongside buttery mashed potatoes.

But true disclosure, it wasn’t my own, but one which a Jewish friend gifted me with years ago.

This recipe may sound strange to some of you, especially with ingredients like onion soup and Coke. Trust me and try it.

If you’re like me and have made it a while ago, it’s time to bring easy braised brisket back into the meal rotation. Four ingredients, easily mixed. That’s it.

For you more adventurous souls with a bit more time, maybe you’d like the vintage onion braised brisket.

Both will become favorites.

Easy braised brisket with piquant gravy

For brisket over 3 pounds, double sauce.

Ingredients

1 beef brisket with cap of fat, 2-1/2 to 3 pounds, trimmed of some, but not all, fat

1 bottle, 12 oz chili sauce

1 envelope dry onion soup mix

1 regular Coke, 12 oz

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350.

Place brisket in heavy, ovenproof pan, just large enough to hold brisket and gravy.

Mix sauce, soup and coke and pour over brisket.

Roast, tightly covered, for 1 hour, then lower temperature to 250 and roast, covered, 3-5 hours depending upon how “fall apart” you like brisket.

Slice across grain, or pull apart with forks. Serve with gravy.

Vintage onion braised brisket

Adapted only slightly from Nach Waxman’s recipe.

Ingredients

1 beef brisket with cap of fat, 5-6 pounds, trimmed of some but not all fat

Salt and pepper

Flour

8 medium yellow onions (not sweet), peeled and sliced 1/2” thick

Oil

1/4 cup tomato paste

4 large cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

6-7 carrots, peeled and sliced into largish chunks

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350.

Season brisket all over with salt and pepper, dust with flour. You’ll need about 3 tablespoons flour.

Film an ovenproof, heavy roasting pan with oil over medium high heat, just large enough to hold brisket and vegetables. Sear brisket on both sides until crust forms.

Remove from pan.

Add onions to pan, stirring to scrape up fond/browned bits, on bottom. Cook until onions are soft and golden. Add a bit of water if necessary.

Place brisket, fatty side up, along with juices on top of onions.

Smear tomato paste over brisket, scatter garlic and carrots around meat.

Roast, tightly covered, for 1-1/2 hours.

Remove meat and slice across grain, 1/4” thick slices.

Put slices back in pan, overlapping.

Cover and return to oven. Reduce heat to 300, then cook until fork tender, from 1-1/2 hours to 2-1/2 hours or more

Tips

I use my enameled, cast iron pot for brisket.

Braising or stewing: what’s the difference?

Food that is stewed is immersed in liquid and cooked.

Braised food cooks in a tightly covered, heavy, pan only partially covered, if at all, with liquid.

Comments / 0

Related
rsvplive.ie

We tried the bed sheet hack and it dried our clothes in half the time

Irish households are looking at over six months of drying your clothes indoors before the weather warms up again. Relying on your tumble dryer is an expensive choice, with many people preferring cheaper options to cut back on energy bills. We might have found the perfect trick, as we tried...
LIFESTYLE
therecipecritic.com

Slow Cooker Angel Chicken

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Slow cooker angel chicken is a quick and easy weeknight meal that your family will request all the time! Tender chicken cooked in a creamy Italian-flavored sauce and served on a bed of angel hair pasta.
RECIPES
Family Proof

Fried Cabbage And Sausage: Recipes Worth Cooking

Fried Cabbage and Sausage is a hearty and savory one-skillet meal. Garlicky kielbasa is sauteed with thinly-sliced cabbage, herbs, and spices for an easy dinner the whole family will love. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how...
RECIPES
intheknow.com

Bake 3 easy kinds of cookies with this boxed cake mix recipe

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. For a sweet treat that’s delightfully easy to...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braising#Beef Brisket#Vegetables#Juices#Food Drink#Jewish#Coke#Onl
winemag.com

An Easy Pasta Recipe with Garlic and Butter for Less Than $15

“Pantry pasta” is a tricky term because no two larders are exactly alike. But the phrase resonates in this recipe made with an array of shelf-stable ingredients. It also just so happens to be a satisfying dinner for two for less than $15. Budget meals don’t need to taste...
RECIPES
Veronica Charnell Media

Quick & Easy Dinner: Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

Photo Courtesy of The Blond Cook/Chicken Broccoli AlfredoThe Blond Cook. After a long work day, most people want a good home-cooked meal that does not take several hours in the kitchen to prepare. One weekend I decided to spend more time cooking a meal I have never cooked before. If you love pasta you will love this three-step recipe. The best place to search for quick meals is right on your favorite pasta box or pasta sauce. I love Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo at Olive Garden, but I wanted to be able to cook this meal at home as well.
The Daily South

Chicken-And-Biscuit Pot Pie

The only thing that could make chicken pot pie even better are biscuits. To keep this dish weeknight friendly, we use frozen biscuits, not the refrigerated kind, which will overcook. This store-bought shortcut will save time, but still yield an irresistible flaky pot pie top. For an impressive presentation, brush...
RECIPES
Mashed

Quick Pickled Jalapeños Recipe

Jalapeño lovers, rejoice! You don't have to go through the hassle of canning and preserving jalapeños if you want to make a pickled version of the spicy vegetable. In fact, with this quick recipe for pickled jalapeños from registered dietitian Jaime Shelbert of Wholly Nourished, you can have a jar of them ready to eat in just 15 minutes.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Boomer Magazine

Three Easy Recipes for Sweet Potatoes

Healthy and delicious sweet potatoes provide super side dishes for everyday meals. Try these three easy recipes for sweet potatoes beyond the usual and expected. Sweet potatoes, once relegated to holiday meals, now feature weekly on casual supper menus. From baked to mashed to fries, this potato graces our dinner table at least once a week.
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

BEST CLASSIC MEATLOAF

This Classic Meatloaf has been a staple in our family for many many years! My Nannie made it all the time, it was always requested for her to bring it to every family reunion. She would use 5lbs of hamburger and make enough for everyone to enjoy! If you are looking for a great meatloaf, this one is delicious.
RECIPES
Agriculture Online

4 slow-cooker sandwiches for busy days

Slow cookers are the heroes of busy days. Pop the ingredients for these hot sandwiches in, and go about your day. If your family is eating at home, the sandwiches will be ready to assemble when you are. Take them to the field by putting the hot meat mixtures in an insulated container and pack the bread and cheese separately.
RECIPES
triangletribune.com

A family favorite in just 5 minutes

Running short on time from a busy schedule shouldn’t mean skipping out on your favorite desserts. In fact, it should be all the more reason to enjoy a sweet treat as a reward for all that hard work. When you’re due for a bite into dark chocolate goodness, all...
RECIPES
marlinmag.com

Tito’s Hatch Lemonade Drink Recipe

Who doesn’t love a classic with a spicy twist? New Mexico’s Hatch green chiles roasted and infused with vodka is an instant classic on its own, says our staff, who had no problem making sure of that. Just remember the vodka takes 1 to 2 weeks to develop the chile flavor. This cocktail pairs perfectly with the Smoked Bison Queso. Perfect pairings for your next game or seafood dinner are here.
FOOD & DRINKS
Real Simple

Pomegranate Dressing

We love a good shortcut on Thanksgiving. It means more time out of the kitchen and mingling with loved ones. This stuffing recipe shaves off time by keeping you from chopping carrots, celery, and onions, and opting for the store-bought already-chopped alternative of mirepoix– which is a must when building flavor. Then pre-packaged bread cubes, a container of pomegranate arils, and dried fruit keep this stuffing recipe super easy. Whiffs of sage, thyme, and garlic will have everyone scooping up seconds.
RECIPES
Delish

Does Butter Need To Be Refrigerated?

There are few things worse than trying to spread hard, cold butter on a piece of toast. Achieving fluffy cake batter relies primarily on your butter being soft. And mixing herbs and spices into a stick of chilled butter? A near impossible feat. Sometimes it feels like life would be so much easier if we could always store our butter on the kitchen counter. But is it actually safe to store butter at room temperature?
LIFESTYLE
marlinmag.com

Tito’s Paloma Drink Recipe

If you prefer vodka over tequila, this Paloma is as smooth and refreshing as the day is long. Brighten up your happy hour with all the tangy-tartness that grapefruit juice has to offer. This one pairs perfectly with JT’s Grilled Mahi. Ingredients. 2 oz. Tito’s Handmade Vodka. 2...
FOOD & DRINKS
recipesgram.com

Key Lime Pie Bars (Quick Recipe)

These key lime pie bars look and taste amazing! Zesty, crunchy, and creamy at the same time – simply delicious! They are very easy to prepare and so delicious – perfect spring-summer dessert! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 30 squares or 15 graham cracker sheets.
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Hillbilly chocolate chip brownie cake

Do you think it's a brownie or a cake? This brownie cake is not meant to be frosted or decorated, but it is truly delectable and gooey delicious without any of that. It can almost be described as an upside down cake that makes its own thick chocolate sauce. The cake doesn't require any eggs. I do use butter, but the butter can be substituted with shortening if that's what you prefer.
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy