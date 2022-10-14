Letters: Congress must make investments in cancer research a top priority

We all know someone who has heard "you have cancer," and many of us have fought the disease. As someone who has lost family and friends, I traveled to Washington, D.C., recently to call on Congress to make investments in cancer research a top priority.

I met with Congressman Brad Wenstrup and Congressman Steve Chabot’s offices and shared that each dollar Congress puts toward cancer research offers hope to many Americans.Congress must act now. By increasing medical research funding at the National Institutes of Health to $49 million, we can continue to progress in the fight against cancer.Jodi Carr, Anderson Twp., Volunteer, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

Four ways to lower inflation

Inflation is mainly because of the inflated price of fuel. The farmer needs fuel for his tractor and truck to get to market. All products come by ship, rail or truck which requires fuel. The price of fuel is added to the cost of everything you buy in stores, causing great inflation.

To lower inflation, we must rescind the new (war on fossil fuel) regulations which have been designed to make it impossible, difficult and very expensive to drill for oil or mine coal. We must also reopen pipelines and pipeline permits and make them as they were under the last administration. We must reopen the national forest to lumber harvesting to bring down the cost of the lumber for building a home. And finally, we must stop paying people to not work.

William Schmidter, Montgomery