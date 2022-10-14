ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

This Cincinnati chili recipe is all the reason you need to start making it at home

By Keith Pandolfi, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
Given the number of chili parlors within driving distance of my house, you might wonder why I choose to make my Cincinnati chili at home.

Part of the reason was it was born out of necessity. After living away for Cincinnati for so long, I needed a recipe for the stuff that would do more justice to the canned chili or spice mixes I would often buy at a random CVG gift shop on my way back to New Orleans or New York.

Once I found that recipe (see below), I used it to not only satisfy my own cravings but also to teach my friends that Cincinnati chili is nothing to be afraid of. That the sum of its parts is little more than ground beef, onions, garlic, dried herbs, tomato sauce, apple cider vinegar and a dab of Worcestershire sauce.

But it's more than that. Just as you can get a good gumbo from at least 100 southern Louisiana restaurants or a quality clam chowder in any random New England fish house, they are almost always better when they're homemade.

It's also good for every Cincinnatian worth his or her salt to understand how this stuff works. Why it tastes the way it does, what each spice adds to its flavor profile and why using fresh spices and good quality ground meat matters.

My go-to recipe is from "Joy of Cooking." Specifically, the book’s 75th Anniversary Edition, where it can be found on page 514. In case you didn't know, "Joy of Cooking" has some strong Cincinnati ties. Marion Rombauer, the daughter of the book's original author, Irma S. Rombauer, lived here. And when Marion started editing the book, she included a recipe for Cincinnati chili called Cincinnati Chili Cockaigne, named after her family's Anderson Township estate.

It's a great recipe that will not only yield some of the best three-ways or cheese coneys you've ever tasted but, since it simmers for almost three hours, will also make your kitchen smell like a genuine Cincinnati chili parlor all day long.

Cincinnati Chili Cockaigne (adapted from "Joy of Cooking, 75th Anniversary Edition")

Note: Using fresh spices, and grinding the peppercorns, allspice and cloves with a mortar and pestle or spice grinder is keyIn a 4 to 6 quart pot, bring to a boil:

  • 4 cups water

Add:

  • 2 pounds of quality ground chuck

Stir until separated and reduce heat to a simmer.

Add:

  • 2 medium onions, finely chopped
  • 5 to 6 cloves garlic, crushed
  • One 15-ounce can tomato sauce
  • 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Stir and add:

  • 10 peppercorns, ground
  • 8 whole allspice, ground
  • 8 whole cloves, ground
  • 1 large bay leaf
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cayenne pepper
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 ounce unsweetened chocolate, grated (only slightly controversial)

Return to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer, for 2 1/2 hours cooking time in all.Cool uncovered and refrigerate overnight. Before serving, skim off all or most of the fat and discard. Reheat the chili.

  • For a 2-way, serve over cooked spaghetti.
  • For a 3-way, add mild cheddar cheese, finely grated.
  • For a 4-way, sprinkle on chopped onions.
  • For a 5-way, top each serving with 1/4 cup of cooked red kidney beans.
  • And don't forget the oyster crackers and hot sauce!

Comments / 3

Teresa White
1d ago

mine doesn't take that many ingredients. other than spices, I add Ray's BBQ sauce, brown sugar, a dash of hot sauce, mustard and soy sauce. yum yum. it's a cool day here in Ohio, would be a good day for some.

Reply(1)
5
 

