ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Opinion: Nonprofit merger good for our agencies, families we serve

By Shannon Starkey-Taylor and Michelle Toney
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KgRPZ_0iYMIgwB00

We are better together. That is ultimately the sentiment that drove our boards’ decisions to merge the services of Learning Grove and FamiliesFORWARD earlier this summer. Working together, we will strengthen both organizations, with the ability to serve more families and children while solidifying both nonprofits’ business models. Both of our organizations have worked tirelessly to help underserved families and children of Greater Cincinnati have access to services that help them thrive.

For more than 40 years, Learning Grove has provided high-quality educational services in Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio by supporting quality learning experiences in our early childhood education centers, before and after school programs, resource coordination and college and career services.

FamiliesFORWARD is a neighborhood-based resource center for schools, students and families, providing after-school enrichment programs and resource coordination in four Cincinnati Public Schools, helping every child build on their strengths and overcome challenges.

Each organization will continue to operate under our current names, logos and brands. By working collaboratively, we will expand the reach of our cradle-to-career continuum. The merger also enhances our ability to advocate for services for our region’s families and children at the statewide level, in both Columbus and Frankfort.

As with many organizations, the pandemic was a devastating time for us. It negatively affected both organizations’ ability to offer services. This is a time for strengthening both nonprofits. There is a trend across the region for nonprofits to merge. Recently in our area, there have been several nonprofit mergers. Just this year, Easterseals and Redwood merged, as did Community Matters and Education Matters, and St. Aloysius and The Children’s Home.

The National Council of Nonprofits says that because of COVID-19, "state associations of nonprofits across our network are reporting markedly increased requests from nonprofits in their states for information about how to dissolve or merge." Fortunately for children and families in our region, we have merged, with plans to focus on the strengths of both organizations.

This partnership is good for the long-term sustainability of FamiliesFORWARD, Learning Grove and the families we serve. It is for these reasons that we merged and know that we truly are "better together."

Shannon Starkey-Taylor is chief executive officer of Learning Grove. Michelle Toney is executive director of FamiliesFORWARD.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox 19

First Financial Bank hosting food drive to help those in need

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First Financial Bank is hosting a food drive through Oct. 21 to help raise awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger. The United Nations has designated Oct. 16 as World Food Day. In an effort to help those in need, First Financial Bank began collecting...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

First-of-its-kind housing project opens in Northside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The region’s first LGBTQ+ friendly affordable senior housing complex opened Thursday in Northside. The John Arthur Flats will house up to 57 residents in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $400-$1,200. The development goes on the former Save-a-Lot land. It’s named after John...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frankfort, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Columbus, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Business
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Fox 19

Thousands converge downtown for BLINK on Saturday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Billed as the largest light, art and projection experience in the country BLINK, is lighting up the Queen City in all of her glory this weekend. The event is expected to draw more than 1.5 million people into Downtown Cincinnati, Over-the-Rhine and Covington over four days. FOX19...
CINCINNATI, OH
Lima News

Conservative group to challenge voter registrations, ballots in Ohio

A conservative group founded by a man who attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election will challenge voter registrations and absentee ballots in Ohio and eight other states, raising concerns among election officials and voter advocates. “Spreading false claims and sowing doubt about the integrity of our...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Mergers#Cincinnati Public Schools#Charity#Familiesforward
WLWT 5

Invasive Spotted Lanternfly discovered in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — A small population of an invasive insect has been spotted in the Cincinnati area. The Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed the new population of spotted lanternfly in Cincinnati. ODA said they are continuing to monitor for egg masses. The ODA is asking anyone who spots the invasive...
CINCINNATI, OH
wastetodaymagazine.com

Rumpke granted permit to expand Cincinnati landfill

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (Ohio EPA) has granted a permit to allow Rumpke Consolidated Companies Inc., Cincinnati, to expand its use of the Bond Road landfill in Whitewater Township. The new permit will enable the company to haul up to 1,500 tons per day to the 575-acre site on...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

WORTH THE DRIVE: Largest coffee festival in the Midwest coming to Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Coffee Festival, dubbed the largest coffee festival in the Midwest, is returning to the Cincinnati Music Hall next weekend. Slated Oct. 22 and 23, the festival will feature over 50 world-class roasters, coffee shops, purveyors of fine food and professional baristas, a press release from Ohio River Foundation said. Proceeds will benefit Ohio River Foundation.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
linknky.com

Covington names new assistant police chief

Covington’s newest assistant police chief is a 25-year veteran of the department who has a Master’s degree in criminal justice and 10 years of service with the U.S. Army Reserves. Capt. Marcus Jordan was elevated by a vote of the Covington Board of Commissioners on Tuesday night to...
COVINGTON, KY
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy