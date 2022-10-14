ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Opinion: Vote 'yes' for Issue 10 to renew the Hamilton County Senior Services Levy

By Dimity Orlet
 3 days ago
Through Pro Seniors’ work with older adults, I have first-hand knowledge of how vital in-home long-term care services provided by the Hamilton County Elderly Services Program are to the overall well-being of our older loved ones and neighbors and the very fabric of our community.

Like most of us, these older adults cherish their independence and would prefer to age in their homes. But illness or disability can threaten their ability to do this safely. Services such as transportation, home-delivered meals, emergency response systems and housekeeping assistance may seem like small things to many of us, but they can mean the difference between independence and moving to a facility.

In fact, in 2021 more than 8,200 county residents received help to remain in their homes through the Elderly Services Program, which is primarily funded by the Hamilton County Senior Services Levy.

ESP also offers a fiscally responsible alternative to care in a facility. On average, it costs more than $6,000 per month of taxpayer funds through Medicaid for nursing home care. Hamilton County ESP services cost only an average of $350 per month.

As someone who advocates for the welfare and well-being of older adults every day, I appreciate the value of ESP in the lives of our older adults, their caregivers, and the overall community. Therefore, I urge all Hamilton County voters to vote "yes" to renew Issue 10, the Hamilton County Senior Services Levy. And because Issue 10 is a renewal, it won’t increase taxes.

Dimity Orlet is executive director of Pro Seniors, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit that helps people in Ohio age 60 and over prevent and resolve legal and long-term care problems.

