Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Barraez captures Ironman Waco

Cheyenne Barraez wore a big smile and slapped high-fives with fans as he crossed the Suspension Bridge to capture Ironman Waco on a sweltering Saturday afternoon. The 44-year-old didn’t look like he was laboring a bit. It was a triumphant moment for Barraez and quite a different experience than...
WACO, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do in Central Texas: Oct. 15-17

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of October 15-17. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Gordon Collier Band & Dave Innis of Restless Heart. Pivovar Biergarten. Sunday 5 – 7 PM. Caveat Art & Wine Festival...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

BOTW: Chaparral HS Bobcat Band

Killeen (FOX 44) — The newest band in Central Texas it the Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week. Killeen’s Chaparral High School Bobcat Band is lead by Bass Deese, David Stuart, Katie Blalock, and Kell Harris. There are 107 members in the band, with two Drum Majors: Ashley...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Smelscer Plumbing BOTW: China Spring Cougar Band

Waco (FOX 44) — The China Spring Cougar Band are the Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week for Oct. 13th. The 167-member band is directed by Marc Nichelson, Joshua Ready, Tami Bott, Rachel Berg, Ian Mitchell, and Sam Silver. The Drum Majors are Kaitlynn Dickerson, Allison Martin, Thomas Sepeda,...
WACO, TX
gotodestinations.com

The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Waco, Texas – (With Photos)

Waco, Texas is home to some of the best breakfast joints in the state. From hearty country cooking to lighter fair, there’s something for everyone in Waco. So whether you’re looking for a leisurely weekend brunch or a quick bite before hitting the town, be sure to check out these top breakfast spots in Waco.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Offering far more than food, Feed My Sheep honored with official Texas proclamation

TEMPLE, Texas — After 12 years and countless hungry mouths fed, local nonprofit Feed My Sheep has received some much deserved praise. Providing food and helpful services to those in need around the community, Feed My Sheep has been tending the flock of Temple Texas for years. The organization has made such an impact that it was recently honored by the Governor of Texas.
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Ironman Waco: Pre-race scenes from the 140.6-mile triathlon

Athletes get a little help from Sheriff Parnell McNamara as they get ready for Saturday's 140.6-mile Ironman triathlon in downtown Waco, which ended with runners crossing the Waco Suspension Bridge. An Ironman 70.3 will follow Sunday.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s Chow Time at the 5 Most Delicious Soul Food Spots In Killeen, Texas

When it comes to life in Killeen, Texas, there is nothing more comforting than great food. The way to anybody’s heart has always been food, especially a comfort meal like good home-cooked soul food. The expression soul food originated in the mid-1960s when soul was a common word used to describe African-American culture. So food is down home cooking that is usually passed from generation to generation here in the South and it’s definitely in my top five when it comes to foods I love to eat.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

BSW Health invites you to drive-thru and stop the flu

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health is helping to fight the flu with its annual drive-thru event. Families can get their flu shots all at once, without having to get out of their car. There are three locations open for Central Texans this Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.:
WACO, TX
KWTX

Ironman Waco: Information on road closures, delays for Saturday, Oct. 15

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Ironman Waco triathlon is Saturday, October 15, 2022. Below are interactive maps of the events, followed by a chart that explains the road closures and delays you can expect in downtown Waco and beyond. EVENT MAPS:. The 26.2-mile run course crosses the Brazos River multiple...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Shrinking Lake Waco: Aerial views on Oct. 14, 2022

Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls. From above, land is visible dividing Lake Waco from the rivers and streams that fill it. Small pools appear cut off from the shrunken reservoir that supplies Waco's drinking water.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls

Lake Waco is at its second-lowest level since it was expanded in 2003, sitting at just 58.1% full Saturday. With little relief in the forecast, water authorities continue to wrestle with widespread effects of a yearlong drought and look toward the possibility they will have to tighten water-use restrictions soon.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

No. 2 China Spring races past La Vega

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The second-ranked China Spring Cougars remained undefeated in district play as they beat La Vega 42-7. Next week, the Cougars will host the top-ranked Stephenville Yellowjackets on Friday, October 21st at 7:30 pm, while La Vega will go to Alvarado to take on the Indians on Friday, October 21st at 7:30 pm.
SPRING, TX

