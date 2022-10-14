Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
Barraez captures Ironman Waco
Cheyenne Barraez wore a big smile and slapped high-fives with fans as he crossed the Suspension Bridge to capture Ironman Waco on a sweltering Saturday afternoon. The 44-year-old didn’t look like he was laboring a bit. It was a triumphant moment for Barraez and quite a different experience than...
KWTX
10 Things To Do in Central Texas: Oct. 15-17
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of October 15-17. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Gordon Collier Band & Dave Innis of Restless Heart. Pivovar Biergarten. Sunday 5 – 7 PM. Caveat Art & Wine Festival...
fox44news.com
BOTW: Chaparral HS Bobcat Band
Killeen (FOX 44) — The newest band in Central Texas it the Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week. Killeen’s Chaparral High School Bobcat Band is lead by Bass Deese, David Stuart, Katie Blalock, and Kell Harris. There are 107 members in the band, with two Drum Majors: Ashley...
fox44news.com
Smelscer Plumbing BOTW: China Spring Cougar Band
Waco (FOX 44) — The China Spring Cougar Band are the Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week for Oct. 13th. The 167-member band is directed by Marc Nichelson, Joshua Ready, Tami Bott, Rachel Berg, Ian Mitchell, and Sam Silver. The Drum Majors are Kaitlynn Dickerson, Allison Martin, Thomas Sepeda,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Waco, Texas – (With Photos)
Waco, Texas is home to some of the best breakfast joints in the state. From hearty country cooking to lighter fair, there’s something for everyone in Waco. So whether you’re looking for a leisurely weekend brunch or a quick bite before hitting the town, be sure to check out these top breakfast spots in Waco.
Offering far more than food, Feed My Sheep honored with official Texas proclamation
TEMPLE, Texas — After 12 years and countless hungry mouths fed, local nonprofit Feed My Sheep has received some much deserved praise. Providing food and helpful services to those in need around the community, Feed My Sheep has been tending the flock of Temple Texas for years. The organization has made such an impact that it was recently honored by the Governor of Texas.
Smile! Copperas Cove, Texas Drive-In Theater Coming Back In New Way
(Copperas Cove, Texas): Some of us long for the days when you go to a drive-in movie theater. In fact, there are still some operating in the state of Texas. But as times change, so do the buildings around us. With some properties not having any functions any more as...
WacoTrib.com
Ironman Waco: Pre-race scenes from the 140.6-mile triathlon
Athletes get a little help from Sheriff Parnell McNamara as they get ready for Saturday's 140.6-mile Ironman triathlon in downtown Waco, which ended with runners crossing the Waco Suspension Bridge. An Ironman 70.3 will follow Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Killeen, Texas in Top 10 List of Most Expensive Places Statewide
It's no secret that your dollar is buying less gas, fewer groceries, and limited services. It may still surprise you that the Killeen, Texas area is one of the most expensive places to live statewide when you compare costs across the board. The cost of goods and services in the...
It’s Chow Time at the 5 Most Delicious Soul Food Spots In Killeen, Texas
When it comes to life in Killeen, Texas, there is nothing more comforting than great food. The way to anybody’s heart has always been food, especially a comfort meal like good home-cooked soul food. The expression soul food originated in the mid-1960s when soul was a common word used to describe African-American culture. So food is down home cooking that is usually passed from generation to generation here in the South and it’s definitely in my top five when it comes to foods I love to eat.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 8 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Oct. 14, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox44news.com
BSW Health invites you to drive-thru and stop the flu
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health is helping to fight the flu with its annual drive-thru event. Families can get their flu shots all at once, without having to get out of their car. There are three locations open for Central Texans this Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.:
Let’s Party Killeen Texas, Because Vedo Is Coming To Town
I’m so excited that entertainment is coming back to Killeen, Texas. For a long time, we missed out on all types of shows being brought to the city due to the fact that COVID-19 was running rapidly through all of Central Texas and, to be honest, it’s still running rapidly in the city.
KWTX
Ironman Waco: Information on road closures, delays for Saturday, Oct. 15
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Ironman Waco triathlon is Saturday, October 15, 2022. Below are interactive maps of the events, followed by a chart that explains the road closures and delays you can expect in downtown Waco and beyond. EVENT MAPS:. The 26.2-mile run course crosses the Brazos River multiple...
WacoTrib.com
Shrinking Lake Waco: Aerial views on Oct. 14, 2022
Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls. From above, land is visible dividing Lake Waco from the rivers and streams that fill it. Small pools appear cut off from the shrunken reservoir that supplies Waco's drinking water.
WacoTrib.com
Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls
Lake Waco is at its second-lowest level since it was expanded in 2003, sitting at just 58.1% full Saturday. With little relief in the forecast, water authorities continue to wrestle with widespread effects of a yearlong drought and look toward the possibility they will have to tighten water-use restrictions soon.
KWTX
‘Changed our lives forever’: 5K race named for Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin honors domestic violence victims
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A sea of yellow gathered Saturday morning at Pepper Creek Trail in Temple to commemorate the 4th annual Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin memorial 5k race, hosted by Priceless Beginnings. “This was an idea I had from the beginning to make sure we took something good...
fox44news.com
No. 2 China Spring races past La Vega
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The second-ranked China Spring Cougars remained undefeated in district play as they beat La Vega 42-7. Next week, the Cougars will host the top-ranked Stephenville Yellowjackets on Friday, October 21st at 7:30 pm, while La Vega will go to Alvarado to take on the Indians on Friday, October 21st at 7:30 pm.
10 years after nearly-fatal brain injury, man travels to Waco for IRONMAN
"It doesn't matter how hard you can hit, it matters how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward." It's Bigogno's favorite quote, one from no other than Rocky Balboa.
Comments / 0