New Ross Dress For Less Locations Opening Throughout the U.S.
Though the perennial company has seen some closures this year, Ross Dress For Less is in widespread expansion mode. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RetailLeader.com, ScrapeHero.com, NonPareilOnline.com, EmporiaGazette.com, and RossStores.com.
Apple Partners with Goldman Sachs to Offer High-Yield Savings Account
Neither the author, Ruholamin Haqshanas, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Apple has inked a partnership with banking giant Goldman Sachs to offer savings accounts for its Apple Card credit cardholders. The move is part of the tech giant’s foray into the financial services industry, which it believes will help fuel growth in coming years.
Is the Uber, Lyft and gig economy battle over workers nearing its end game?
Proposed Department of Labor rules stop short of classifying Uber and Lyft drivers as employees. But the Biden administration’s pro-worker bias has analysts wondering what may come next in the battle over the gig economy and union momentum in the U.S. workforce. In a worst-case scenario, costs could rise...
Will This Bill Make It Cheaper to Use Credit Cards?
Your credit cards cost you money, even if you don't carry a balance. 175 million Americans use credit cards. Credit card processing costs retailers money, and sometimes they pass those fees on to consumers. The Credit Card Competition Act of 2022 is seeking to change that. These days, it's rare...
Apple, Goldman Sachs introduce interest-bearing savings accounts
In a press release on Thursday, Apple stated the characteristic is predicted to launch within the “coming months,” and the FDIC-insured account will likely be administered by. , the financial institution and lender behind the Apple Card. Apple stated it is not saying an annual yield but as...
Apple Watch Series 8 is down to the best price ever on Amazon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is now on sale with its deepest discount yet. The new Apple Watch Series 8 price has been dropped to as low as $349 on Amazon. As you can see in our roundup of the best Apple Watch deals online, this is the best bargain yet for this sleek new Apple Watch model.
Lyft testing new pay algorithm to lure drivers (Oct. 11)
Oct 11 (Reuters) - (This Oct. 11 story has been corrected to remove para 7 and 8 referencing a driver-led campaign against Uber as the information was dated) Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) said on Tuesday it was testing an earnings algorithm that will allow drivers in 18 U.S. cities to see destination and pay details before accepting a request.
Apple to Launch a High-Yield Savings Account
Apple has announced a new high-yield savings product for its Apple Card users. In the coming months, the tech giant will launch its Savings account with Goldman Sachs, allowing credit card holders to stash their Daily Cash rewards in an account with a high yield. Users will also be able to add more cash to the account through a linked bank account.
