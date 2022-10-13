ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

De Pere 3, Notre Dame 0

DE PERE - The Redbirds won three tight sets against the Tritons to take the match, 25-22, 25-17, 27-25.

De Pere’s leaders included Kenzie Hnilicka with 10 kills, and Jenna Paulos with seven kills and five blocks.

Hannah Greisen had 16 kills and 19 digs for Notre Dame. Sydney Whitehouse added six kills and 13 digs, and Alivia Jeanquart had 23 assists.

Pulaski 3, Green Bay Preble 0

PULASKI - The Red Raiders defeated the Hornets 25-8, 25-20, 25-15.

Gianna Logue and Alexia Thibodeau led Pulaski with eight and seven kills, respectively. Emily Bruss had 22 assists. Hailey Wiedeman had 21 digs, while Ashton Birr and Bruss both had 11 digs.

MORE: Here are the Week 9 high school football schedules and scores

Luxemburg-Casco 3, Little Chute 0

LUXEMBURG-CASCO - The Spartans were victorious over the Mustangs 25-19, 25-14, 25-11 in a North Eastern Conference match to claim their third consecutive conference title.

“It was a good win tonight,” Luxemburg-Casco coach Jeff Frey said, “Anna (Maass) always has her teams ready and they put a lot of pressure on us in Game 1. I like the way we responded. It was great night celebrating our seniors and capturing our third consecutive NEC championship.”

Alayna Deprez led Luxemburg-Casco with 27 assists. She also had seven digs, three aces and three blocks. Autumn Flynn and Kylie Hanson were 1-2 in kills with 10 and nine, respectively. Brooke VandeHei had 16 digs.

Fox Valley Lutheran 3, Denmark 0

APPLETON - The Foxes dominated the Vikings en route to a 25-20, 25-11, 25-11 North Eastern Conference victory.

Leaders for Fox Valley Lutheran were Samantha Kempinger with 11 kills, Emma Nilson with nine kills, Annalise Patchett with six kills and six blocks, Kennedy Schmitz with six aces and 24 digs, Savanna Charron with an ace and 13 assists, and Ava Patchett with two aces and 11 assists.

Suring Triangular

SURING - Suring defeated Niagara 3-1 and beat Wausaukee 3-2.

The Eagles beat the Badgers 25-22, 13-25, 25-20, 25-20. Christine Sleeter led Suring with 22 kills. MaShya Seefeldt and Bailey Stuart had nine and eight digs, respectively. Macie Reed led Suring with 19 assists. Sleeter added 17 assists.

Suring beat Wausaukee 27-25, 21-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-8. Leading the way for Wausaukee was Nellie Dunlap with 25 assists, 11 digs, six kills and four aces, Rachel Schleis with 13 kills and 16 digs, Ella White with 11 digs and five aces, Melody Schaal with 17 digs, Katelyn Luccarini with eight kills and six digs, and Lydia Schaal with 11 digs and six kills.

Niagara beat Wausaukee 25-11, 25-4, 25-14. Dunlap had seven assists and six digs for Wausaukee. Schleis had 12 digs and four kills, and Lydia Schaal had seven digs.

Crivitz Triangular

CRIVITZ - Coleman defeated Lena 18-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-9 and Crivitz 25-21, 25-22, 25-27, 25-22.

Crivitz defeated Lena 25-11, 25-13, 25-16.

Crivitz was led by Lilli Watons with 27 digs. Hailee Gyger had 41 assists and 15 digs. Maddy Welty had 14 kills, while Senya Caine and Kylie Chilcote both had 12 kills for Crivitz.

BOYS SOCCER

Pulaski 8, Manitowoc Lincoln 0

PULASKI - The Red Raiders topped the Ships in the regular-season finale.

Pulaski got two goals from Maddox McKeefry, Luke Hanstedt and Dylan Carley and one each from Hayden Burkel and Austin Decker. Burkel had two assists, while Austin Lipsey and Hudson Schultz and Chase Ambrosius each had one assist.

Mason Baker and Gaven Haldemann combined for one save for Pulaski.

Caleb Maes had 20 saves for Manitowoc.

De Pere 1, Green Bay Southwest 0

GREEN BAY - Derreck Valenzuela’s goal in the 23rd minute was the lone score in the Redbirds’ win over the Trojans.

James Dorchester assisted on the goal.

Brayden Coyle had four saves for De Pere.

GIRLS TENNIS

WIAA Individual State Tournament

Division 1 singles

First round

Sophia Jiang, Madison Memorial def. Mina Mangum, De Pere 6-0, 6-0

Sarah Horth, Sheboygan North def. Tinker Trent, Badger 6-2, 6-2

Madi Guillermo, Divine Savior Holy Angels won by default over Mia Bailey, Wausau West

Melissa Petrinski, Fond du Lac def. Sonya Agapov, Middleton 7-5, 7-5

Julia Gurholt, Kimberly def. Jordan Domnick, Ashwaubenon 6-3, 6-2

Tatum Thielman, Stevens Point def. Brianna Owens, Kimberly 6-1, 1-6, 10-6

Izzy Murray, Neenah def. Ava Erickson, Eau Claire Memorial 6-4, 7-6 (5)

Lily Holmberg, Hudson won by default over Alexis Kloth, Wausau West

Alex Madjun, Appleton North def. Lydia Sabat, Middleton 7-6 (5), 6-4

Khali Stephens, Bay Port def. Eliza Martin, Monona Grove 6-0, 6-1

Lucy Lawton, Notre Dame def. Izzy Brinkman, New Richmond 6-1, 6-3

Olivia Minikel, Manitowoc Lincoln bye

Second round

Gwen Hammond, Westosha Central def. Sarah Horth, Sheboygan North 6-1, 6-3

Melissa Petrinski, Fond du Lac def. Madi Guillermo, Divine Savior Holy Angels 6-1, 6-3

Annalise Yang, Sun Prairie East def. Julia Gurholt, Kimberly 6-3, 6-4

Lexie Hankel, Janesville Craig def. Tatum Thielman 6-0, 6-0

Caroline Raster, Brookfield East def. Izzy Murray, Neenah 6-1, 6-3

Carolyn Schaefer, Divine Savior Holy Angels def. Alex Madjun, Appleton North 6-0, 6-1

Naisha Nagpal, Verona def. Khali Stephens, Bay Port 6-3, 6-4

Mana Usui, Franklin def. Lucy Lawton, Notre Dame 3-6, 7-5, 10-5

Olivia Minikel, Manitowoc def. Audrey Yu, Madison West 6-1, 7-5

Division 1 doubles

First round

Ana Cristescu/Sophia Fergus, De Pere bye

Hannah Kimmel/Ady Aranda, Nicolet def. Kennedy May/Lilia Root, Notre Dame 3-6, 6-4, 10-8

Julia Tackmier/Allison Roever, Green Bay Southwest def. Emily Goetz/Isabelle Gao, Madison West 6-4, 6-1

Danijela Dragicevic/Suri Johnson, Greendale def. Brooklyn Birschbach/Mia Bahr, Fond du Lac 6-4, 1-6, 10-7

Taylor Peterson/Hannah Dvorak, Manitowoc Lincoln def. Mary Sullivan/Natalia Welle, Notre Dame 7-6 (3), 7-5

Maddie Blanchard/Alison Abhold, Kettle Moraine def. Caroline Blakeman/Berit Borgnes, Stevens Point 6-1, 6-2

Josie German/Rachelle Akwaboah, Franklin def. Karleigh Conradt/Mayghan Bongle, Ashwaubenon 6-4, 7-5

Natasa Pupovac/Katarina Zrnic, Greendale def. Madeline Diefenthaler/Ruth Krause, Pulaski 6-2, 6-0

Keagan Potter/Kate Conger, Oshkosh West bye

Division 2 singles

First round

Maria Laura Garcia-Moya, Columbus Catholic def. Maria Burrows, Kohler 3-6, 6-4, 10-5

Sophie Vande Slunt, St. Mary’s Springs def. Emilia Houwers, Whitewater 6-4, 6-1

Olivia Pethan, Fox Valley Lutheran bye

Natalie Cooper, Pacelli def. Misa Herriges, Shorewood 6-4, 6-2

Maggie McGinnis, Xavier def. Bella Rizzo, Kenosha St. Joseph 6-0, 6-0

Adel Schneider, St. Mary Catholic def. Brittany Martin, Regis 6-2, 6-0

Kate Jannette, Xavier def. Ava Bremer, Altoona 6-2, 6-2

Division 2 doubles

First round

Haley Erlich/Ella McDonald, University School Milwaukee def. Sophia Bauman/Grace Ogden, Xavier 2-6, 7-6 (5), 10-7

Emily Mofle/Natalie Nolin, Rice Lake def. Amelia Segelstrom/Jessica Griepentrog, Fox Valley Lutheran 6-2, 6-0

Sophia Torke/Grace Villwock, Kohler def. Sydney Johnson/Jamie Johnson, Edgewood 6-3, 6-3

Sylvia Fox/Ashley Ulset, Edgerton def. Declyn Tracy/Maria Elizabeth Garcia-Moya, Columbus Catholic 6-1, 6-3

Josie Rondestvedt/Bella Bauer, Altoona def. Addison Hervey/Gabby Stammer, Xavier 6-1, 6-0

Olivia Bergstrom/Eva Schneider, St. Mary Catholic def. Emma Larson/Emily Gronholz, Onalaska Luther 6-2, 6-7 (4), 10-3

Simran Bhatia/Riya Singh, Brookfield Academy def. Sophia Smallwood/Ava Potokar, Sheboygan Falls 6-1, 6-4

CROSS-COUNTRY

Fox River Classic Conference Championship

GIRLS

NOTRE DAME 44, GREEN BAY PREBLE 53, DE PERE 62, BAY PORT 122, PULASKI 125, ASHWAUBENON 180, MANITOWOC LINCOLN 183, SHEBOYGAN NORTH 261, SHEBOYGAN SOUTH 270

Top 15 individuals: 1, Hope Dragseth DP 18:53.4; 2, Emma Coon DP 19:19.3; 3, Gabrielle Haller GBP 19:57.2; 4, Kinsey Gallagher ND 19:58.4; 5, Monika Stoik ND 20:00.0; 6, Reese Gustafson BP 20:02.1; 7, Jessica Rolain DP 20:04.2; 8, Lauren Carlton ND 20:10.0; 9, Hailey Novitski GBP 20:12.5; 10, Sarah Bolchen MAN 20:16.7; 11, Elise Smith GBP 20:19.6; 12, Zita Lulloff ND 20:21.0; 13, Melana Webber GBP 20:32.1; 14, Angela Opolka PUL 20:35.0; 15, Ella Capomaccio ND 20:39.5.

BOYS

NOTRE DAME 35, BAY PORT 68, DE PERE 75, GREEN BAY PREBLE 92, MANITOWOC LINCOLN 117, ASHWAUBENON 158, SHEBOYGAN NORTH 181, PULASKI 224, GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST 265, SHEBOYGAN SOUTH 286

Top 15 individuals: 1, Mason Gates MAN 15:52.1; 2, Grady Lenn DP 15:53.9; 3, Isaac Nowak ND 16:37.7; 4, Joseph Stumpf ND 16:46.1; 5, Sam Lieuwen BP 16:57.8; 6, Casey Trousil DP 17:06.1; 7, Joseph Hunt ND 17:06.6; 8, Chase Deshazer DP 17:09.2; 9, Ian Selissen BP 17:12.2; 10, Bryce Hawley ND 17:18.1; 11, Jackson Fogarty ND 17:22.0; 12, Ethan Raye GBP 17:23.8; 13, Caleb Jatczak MAN 17:24.8; 14, Louis Jean Baptist GBP 17:28.6; 15, Braeden Tilot ND 17:28.7.

Packerland Conference Championship

GIRLS

PESHTIGO 38, SEVASTOPOL 48, STURGEON BAY 88, KEWAUNEE 110, OCONTO 129, SOUTHERN DOOR 141, PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 151, GIBRALTAR 167

Top 15 finishers: 1, Rachel Nelson PE 20:31.98; 2, Hannah Miller KEW 20:50.07; 3, Holly Pesch PE 20:51.19; 4, Emma Bousley SD 20:55.99; 5, Bea Dramm SEV 21:30.43; 6, Betsy Lecy GIB 21:34.96; 7, Naomi Rikkola SEV 21:45.07; 8, Alaina Archambault PE 22:01.83; 9, Jolene Luedtke SEV 22:03.08; 10, Julia Kurek SB 22:18.76; 11, Shayla Boettcher PE 22:25.14; 12, Addison Klubertanz PR 22:31.44; 13, Libby Ash SEV 23:04.05; 14, Katie Spude SEV 23:06.88; 15, Addisen Olson PE 23:15.70.

BOYS

PESHTIGO 36, KEWAUNEE 48, OCONTO 65, SOUTHERN DOOR 76, GIBRALTAR, PROVIDENCE ACADEMY, SEVASTOPOL, STUREGON BAY INCOMPLETE TEAMS

Top 15 finishers: 1, Andrew Nelson PE 17:45.04; 2, Ben Grota SD 18:04.89; 3, Reese Yunke PE 18:12.96; 4, Christopher Cullen KEW 18:17.79; 5, Lucas Conard SD 18:20.39; 6, Logan Mittermann GIB 18:44.44; 7, Kadin Baxter OC 18:52.41; 8, James Joski KEW 18:53.32; 9, Dominik Baxter OC 19:11.97; 10, Cole Grabian PE 19:28.43; 11, Jairus Dadam SEV 19:30.38; 12, Paul Rosinsky KEW 19:44.57; 13, Eli Berndt PE 19:46.88; 14, Liam Smith PE 19:50.61; 15, Alejandro Martin KEW 19:53.89.

Marinette & Oconto Conference Championship

GIRLS

GILLETT 20, SURING 38, LENA/ST. THOMAS ACADEMY, COLEMAN INCOMPLETE TEAMS

Top 15 finishers: 1, Carleigh Kaczmarek GIL 20:32.0; 2, Georgia Gerndt SUR 21:20.8; 3, Sophia Limberg GIL 22:16.6; 4, Cheyenne Krueger GIL 22:24.5; 5, Kiersten Jensen COL 22:36.3; 7, Laney Debauch GIL 23:05.3; 8, Ginger Gerndt SUR 23:17.3; 9, Kasey Hansen GIL 23:55.7; 10, Claire Gappa COL 23:58.2; 11, Hailey Thomson SUR 24:40.8; 12, Allyson Seiberg SUR 25:06.5; 13, Morgan Suring SUR 25:28.1; 14, Aliza Jensen COL 25.45.1; 15, GraceLynne Nowak COL 25:45.2.

BOYS

GILLETT 17, COLEMAN 49, ONEIDA NATION 71, CRIVITZ, LENA/ST. THOMAS ACADEMY INCOMPLETE TEAMS

Top 15 finishers: 1, Alex Peterson GIL 16:24.7; 2, Evan Peterson GIL 17:29.6; 3, Braydin Wendorf GIL 17:38.8; 4, John Nowak COL 18:34.1; 5, Ben Brown CRI 19:06.3; 6, James Caine CRI 19:07.1; 7, Dylan Comins L/STA 19:19.6; 8, Scott Heroux GIL 19:45.6; 9, Mason Belongia L/STA 19:48.4; 10, Nash Stage GIL 19:59.2; 11, Chase Anderson GIL 20:02.1; 12, Reed Hosking L/STA 20:04.6; 13, Conner Markiewicz COL 20:04.0; 14, Eric Kosch L/STA 20:08.5; 15, Jonas Johnson ON 20:40.1.

Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com .

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

Comments / 0

