Milwaukee, WI

Let's go back in TYME

By JR Radcliffe, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
Just like yesterday, we've got a high of 52 degrees Friday with partly-sunny skies and a small chance for showers, and we're getting down to 32 degrees overnight. Expect frost and similar temperatures through the weekend.

The TYME is now and other puns

We call water fountains "bubblers," we know how to pronounce (and even spell) city names like Oconomowoc, Menomonee Falls, Mukwonago and Wauwatosa, we say "ope!" a lot and when we want money, we use a TYME machine.

Well, the last part hasn't been true for a while, but nearly every old-guard Wisconsinite knows that we're not talking about Marty McFly (dated reference) or H.G. Wells (really dated reference) when we're talking about TYME machines. And now one credit union is taking us back in ... I mean, tyme, obviously ... by resurrecting the popular ATM machine brand. TYME Machines are coming back for Landmark Credit Union users!

Sure, Landmark had to jump through some hoops to get the naming rights (it was initially told "no"), and people may be using ATMs less and less these days, but Landmark said the volume of transactions (and heck, the cool breeze of nostalgia) is worth the maneuver.

Oh, did we mention the TYME Machines will give you denominations of your choice? The $20 dollar increments were annoying for those of us who just need some quick cash to pay the babysitter $50, after all.

"We decided to pursue TYME because it was a part of the fabric of Wisconsin and was an engaging way to bring back an iconic brand while also showcasing the latest ATM technology," said Landmark's Brian Melter, the Brookfield-based credit union's chief experience officer.

With some (fantastic) 1980s-era packaging, the brand that disappeared in 2004 is now back. Ope, Take Your Money Everywhere, people, including on a voyage to your past.

Barnes vs. Johnson, take 2

Last night, Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes squared off in the second of two debates as the two vie for a much-watched U.S. Senate seat.

Bill Glauber, who's followed the race closely, had takeaways from the debate.

Meanwhile, could Barnes get Barack Obama to help campaign for him after news that Johnson was polling six points ahead? That and more in our blog following the much-watched battle.

Gubernatorial candidates Tony Evers and Tim Michels square off Friday night in their debate.

On a broader scale, here's a deep dive into the procedures (and historical policies) around voting. I didn't realize Wisconsin has traditionally been a leader in voting accessibility.

Politics of abortion complicating jobs of doctors, and encouraging some to leave the state

Of course, one of the top issues in politics is abortion, and the Wisconsin Medical Society leaders are asking health care providers to get involved.

Dr. Wendy Molaska, president of the Wisconsin Medical Society (which includes 10,000 members) said it's imperative for doctors to reach out to lawmakers, especially in rural communities, to explain how the overturning of Roe v. Wade is not only compromising the physician-patient relationship but the ripple effect it may have on the state's workforce — specifically doctors no longer wanting to practice in the state.

“We have to be open to playing both sides of the aisle," she said. "We have to work on talking to our Republican legislators as much as our Democratic legislators."

Among the challenges for doctors is the presence of a 173-year-old law that's being challenged in court by Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin attorney general Josh Kaul. But in the meantime...

"We don’t know if its enforceable," attorney Diane Welsh said. "That leaves a predicament for health care providers who don’t want to be hauled off to jail to await a criminal trial, while lawyers or judges or legislators figure out what the law is or what it means."

Don't miss these

Do you feel safe in downtown Milwaukee?

Marquette polling isn't just for politics. A new poll from the MU law school found that about half of Milwaukee city respondents were worried for their safety while going about their daily lives – a much higher percentage than the rest of the area and the state.

Reckless driving, gun violence and auto thefts are some of the reasons cited, and the issue of crime has certainly been a central one in political races. Republicans have sought to make controlling crime the centerpiece of campaigns up and down the ballot while Democrats have focused attention on controlling gun access.

