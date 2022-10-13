ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Clearwater Academy International pulls away from Riverview late

By Dennis Maffezzoli, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GqZYz_0iYMITPc00

SARASOTA — The Clearwater Academy International football team broke open a close game with 32 unanswered points in the second half to pin a 46-7 loss on Riverview High on Thursday night at Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field on the campus of Sarasota High School.

The Rams (1-4) broke on top with an 11-play 69-yard drive that stretched from the first quarter to the second. The march was capped by a spectacular catch by Charles Lester III, who tipped a pass that was behind him to himself and hauled it in for a 32-yard score with 9 minutes, 51 seconds before halftime.

A huge kickoff return put the Knights in position to strike at the Rams’ 24-yard line. Three plays later quarterback Evans Chuba went over from 2 yards out. Chuba threw a 2-point conversion to Luke Gutek to give CAI (6-0) the lead it would not relinquish.

The Knights took advantage of a fumble on a punt attempt to take over at the Riverview 24 and Chuba and Gutek cashed in on a fourth-and-6 from the 20-yard line.

The Rams still were in the game when an intercepted pass turned into CAI’s third touchdown of the game late in the third quarter.

But a 26-0 run by the Knights in the fourth quarter on three long passes and an interception return turned the game into a rout and started a running clock late in the fourth quarter because of the 35-point mercy rule.

The Rams return to action Friday, Oct. 21 against Venice in a Class 4A-District 14 Suburban game at Sarasota High.

“We’ve got a week to figure it out,” Riverview coach Josh Smithers said.

The Rams must play on the road because the bleachers at the Ram Bowl are deemed unsafe after damage from Hurricane Ian.

Riverview takeaways

• Playing for the first time in 27 days after posting their first win of the season, a 31-28 home victory over Lehigh on Sept. 16, Coach Josh Smithers did not think the layoff affected his team adversely. “I don’t think the layoff hurt us at all,” he said. “It’s just the way we’ve been all year: We play in spurts.”

• Two areas of the game let the Rams down Thursday night: offense and special teams. Riverview finished with 120 rushing yards, counting the 17-yard loss on the fumbled snap on the punt and passed for 49 yards, with 32 coming on Lester III’s scoring catch. The Rams turned the ball over three times on interceptions. “We were moving the ball, and then we turned it over,” Smithers said. “We gave up a long return. We have a touchback and we were offsides.”

• The one area that stood out was the defense. The Rams had three takeaways in the first quarter, including Keoni Finau’s interception on the first play of the game. Kyle Neighbors also recovered two fumbles, but the Rams failed to cash in on any of the three. “If we do, it’s a different game,” Smithers said. “We have to be able to capitalize on those opportunities in the first half. The defense played outstanding tonight. We’ve just got to figure out how to play four quarters of football.”

Dennis Maffezzoli is the deputy sports editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and chief reporter for Sarasota Herald-Tribune and HTpreps covering Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. Support local journalism by subscribing.

Follow @maffsports on Twitter

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Longboat Observer

High school football roundup: Week eight

The Out-of-Door Academy (7-0) defeated Cocoa Beach High (4-2) 54-10 at home. Braden River High (4-2) defeated Parrish Community High (4-2) 31-21 at home. Pirates junior running back Trayvon Pinder scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Bulls junior quarterback Jackson Volz, who lives in Lakewood Ranch, threw a touchdown to junior Lane Tomlinson.
SARASOTA, FL
ysnlive.com

TURNER BRINGS HOME FIRST PLACE FINISH AT STATE

COLUMBUS OH- It was a great day for Cardinal Mooney golf as they added a State Champion to their ranks. Rocco Turner shot a two round total a 145 to claim the crown. His Round 1 total was a 74, and he improved his score by three strokes in Round 2 to submit a 71. Dante Turner was next best on Mooney with a total of 176. Alex Eckstein was also sub 200 shooting a 183 at state. Tim Reardon, and Joe Zeno rounded out the scores shooting a 219 and a 254 respectively.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Venice, FL
Sarasota, FL
Sports
City
Sarasota, FL
Clearwater, FL
Education
Sarasota, FL
Football
Clearwater, FL
Football
Riverview, FL
Education
City
Riverview, FL
Sarasota, FL
Education
Riverview, FL
Football
Local
Florida Education
Clearwater, FL
Sports
City
Clearwater, FL
Riverview, FL
Sports
Mysuncoast.com

Warm Sunday before a big Suncoast chill!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms developed Saturday, including a little hail around Bradenton. Rain totals were as little as 0.04″ at SRQ to over a half inch in parts of Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. Sunday will be warm, sunny, dry, and also our last really warm day for...
BRADENTON, FL
First Coast News

Former Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski's penthouse on the market

TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone looking to buy a place in the Tampa Bay area, there may be a listing fresh on the market just for you. Anyone willing to pay more than $5 million to live in a penthouse where former Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski used to live, now's your time to shine.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Charlotte#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sarasota High School#Knights#Cai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
stpetecatalyst.com

Sunken Gardens restores building to open history center

October 15, 2022 - St. Petersburg's Sunken Gardens is opening a history center in the original 1940 entrance and gift shop, a building that until recently held the garden’s tropical birds at night. The birds now have new nighttime accommodations, and the building has been restored with the history exhibits opening to the public Oct. 22, according to the city's website. The new history center will showcase Sunken Gardens’ history and its important role in developing Florida’s tourism industry during the era of Old Florida roadside attractions with never-before seen photos and documents. The organization was able to open the center with funding from Florida’s Division of Historical Resources, the City of St. Petersburg, Florida, Penny for Pinellas and the Sunken Gardens Forever Foundation.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

24th Annual Manatee County Stand Down to Benefit Homeless Veterans

BRADENTON – Turning Points and its partners are hosting the 24th annual Stand Down on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, at 8:00 am to 12:00pm at the Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1303 17th St. West in Palmetto. This event focuses on helping homeless and potentially homeless veterans and their families, but...
BRADENTON, FL
cltampa.com

20 underrated new restaurants that opened in Tampa Bay this year

This year we've seen a ton of new eateries pop up across the Bay, so here are some of our picks for the latest restaurant openings you might have missed!. If you're hungry for a juicy burger, or ready to crack open a cold one, we've got some sweet new recommendations for you! From, breweries to pizza joints, it looks like some fun flavors are on the rise.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

16 gunshots fired into a Riverview home over the weekend

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — More than a dozen gunshots were fired into a Riverview home. The couple who lives in Riverview where this happened told their story to 10 Tampa Bay in hopes to create safe change in their neighborhood. Their goal is to get more deputies on duty in their Progress Village neighborhood along 82nd Street.
RIVERVIEW, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy