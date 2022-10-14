Effective: 2022-10-17 00:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Maine. Portions of southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH ・ 2 HOURS AGO