ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Watertown cheer, dance squads place fourth in conference competition

By Roger Merriam, Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWiw7_0iYMIDXE00

YANKTON — Watertown High School's competitive cheer and dance teams each placed fourth in the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships on Thursday.

Harrisburg (cheer) and Brandon Valley (dance) each defended their titles. Nine schools competed.

Harrisburg won the cheer division for the fifth-straight year with a score of 272.0, followed by Brandon Valley (261.0), Brookings (257.5), Watertown (239.5), Mitchell (211.0), Yankton (203.5), Huron (200.0), Aberdeen Central (191.5) and Pierre (190.0).

"The girls had an awesome performance tonight and I'm so proud of them," said WHS cheer coach Malory Hoffmann. "They had a zero deductions routine and hit all of their stunts."

Brandon Valley won the dance title with an overall score of 288.0. Harrisburg was second at 271.25, followed by Yankton 262.75, Watertown 236.5, Pierre 231.75, Aberdeen Central 228.5, Mitchell 223.75, Huron 220.25 and Brookings 211.75.

The Arrows finished second in hip hop (240.5) and fourth in pom (232.5).

"I'm so incredibly proud of the girls tonight," said WHS dance coach Amber Thomas. "They have worked very hard on these routines all season and they did a great job of executing them tonight."

The Arrows squads will conclude their seasons during the South Dakota State Cheer and Dance Championships on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22 in the Civic Arena. The Class AA teams will compete on Saturday.

"We will be preparing and are excited to host the state championships next weekend in Watertown," said Hoffmann.

"It feels great going into state on a high note," said Thomas. "I know the girls will leave everything on the floor for state. We urge everybody to come out and support the Arrow teams next weekend."

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

Friday Scoreboard – October 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: MLB PLAYOFFS Guardians 4, Yankees 2 F/10 Phillies 9, Braves 1 COLLEGE SOCCER SDSU 1, Oral Roberts 0 Augustana 2, St. Cloud State 0 COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL Augustana 3, Minot State 0 SOUTH DAKOTA PREP FOOTBALL Aberdeen Central 29, Yankton 7 Alcester-Hudson 36, Irene-Wakonda […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Second-half surge leads SDSU past NDSU

South Dakota State dominated the second half, outscoring North Dakota State, 16-0, to pull out a 23-21 victory Saturday afternoon at the Fargodome in a battle between the top-two ranked teams in the Football Championship Subdivision.
BROOKINGS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yankton, SD
City
Pierre, SD
City
Huron, SD
City
Aberdeen, SD
City
Watertown, SD
KELOLAND TV

1 hospitalized following grain truck vs. pickup crash

HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person was hospitalized following a grain truck vs. pickup truck crash near Castlewood Saturday. According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on SD Highway 22. The driver of the pickup truck was pinned in the...
CASTLEWOOD, SD
gowatertown.net

Fire damages building along Watertown’s Highway 212

WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Thursday afternoon fire damaged a building containing several businesses along Highway 212 in Watertown. The fire call came in about 4:00 p.m. to a building that houses Labbie’s Sports Bar and Grill, Bruggeman Insurance and Roseabella Boutique. The fire was contained to one corner of the...
WATERTOWN, SD
sdstate.edu

South Dakota Sharply Polarized as the 2022 Election Approaches

The 2022 South Dakota Election Study was conducted between September 28th and October 10th 2022 by The SDSU Poll, a non-partisan research group housed in the School of American and Global Studies at South Dakota State University. This poll is similar to election surveys The SDSU Poll conducted in May 2022 and October 2020. In this survey, 565 registered South Dakota voters answered questions about the upcoming November election. The margin of error of this survey was +/- 4 percent, on par with other state-wide polls.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

1 dead following explosion in Clear Lake

DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead after an explosion northeast of Clear Lake. According to the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion happened outside the Tech Ord building around 2 p.m. Monday. Officials say no one else was hurt in the incident. Tech Ord produces...
CLEAR LAKE, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education#Dance#Competitive Cheer#Linus K12#Linus High School#South Dakota State#Highschool#Whs#Aberdeen Central 228 5#Arrows
Agriculture Online

Farmer designed remote-controlled electric fence gate

If you have dealt with electric fence gates, you know the wire kinks and, if not pulled out of the way, can get caught on something underneath your vehicle. Gary Jongeling and his employee became extremely frustrated with that problem when checking cows multiple times a day. “One day I...
WATERTOWN, SD
gowatertown.net

Brothers arrested after gunshots fired in Henry

HENRY, S.D.–Two brothers were arrested in Henry Thursday night after gunshots were fired within the city limits. Codington County Chief Deputy Brent Solum says officers were dispatched to the 600-block of 2nd Street at 10:45. Deputies talked to a homeowner, 39 year-old Levi Foley, and discovered his brother, 34...
HENRY, SD
gowatertown.net

Woman arrested following vehicle pursuit in Codington County

WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Watertown woman faces a long list of charges after leading Codington County deputies on a vehicle pursuit Wednesday night. It began just after 10:30 when a deputy observed a black Chevy Impala traveling southbound near mile marker 180 on Interstate 29, without a license plate, and weaving on the highway.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Thomas
KELOLAND TV

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Roberts County

ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A man is facing drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Roberts County Saturday. According to the Roberts County Sherriff’s Office, around 4:30 p.m. a deputy noticed a vehicle traveling 91 mph on 1-29 and conducted a traffic stop. The car...
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Woman arrested for DUI, abuse

SISSETON, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Sisseton Wednesday. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a violation on Highway 10 around 3 p.m. During a search, illegal drugs were found inside the car. There were also three kids inside...
SISSETON, SD
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

451
Followers
1K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Watertown, SD from Watertown Public Opinion.

 http://thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy