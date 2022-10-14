ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Man shot in the leg on South Side of Youngstown

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swmfk_0iYMGzxg00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was shot in the leg late Thursday night on the South Side of Youngstown.

A large police presence could be seen around 10:30 p.m. at a house in the 400 block of W. Marion Street. The street was blocked off at the intersection of Edwards Street.

Police searching vehicle at Campbell house

The man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

3 people killed, 1 wounded in Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two women and a man were killed and a fourth person wounded in a shooting in Pittsburgh, authorities said. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said the gunfire occurred near a busy North Side intersection at about 10 p.m. Saturday. Public safety spokesperson Cara Cruz said one woman died at the scene. A second […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Youngstown, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Campbell#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

WKBN

50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy