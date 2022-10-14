Man shot in the leg on South Side of Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was shot in the leg late Thursday night on the South Side of Youngstown.

A large police presence could be seen around 10:30 p.m. at a house in the 400 block of W. Marion Street. The street was blocked off at the intersection of Edwards Street.

The man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

