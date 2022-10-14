ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

YWCA hosts 5th annual ‘Activists and Agitators’ event

By David Rees, Eric Halperin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Young Women’s Christian Association held it’s 5th annual “Activists and Agitators” event on Thursday.

This year’s theme was “Confronting our past, constructing our future.” The educational event was held at Mitchell Hall on Columbus State’s campus, where those in attendance were taught about the “manufactured divisions in Columbus that led to the ongoing housing challenges still faced today.”

“If we can acknowledge it, we can move forward,” Jasmine Ayres, Director of Client Success at Cohear. “We’re just really excited to think about what we can do for these communities that have been affected by redlining for years, and how we can make sure we’re enacting policies around the city and around Ohio that support these communities.”

Thursday’s event included a speech from Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

“It’s not just enough to admit something has taken place. we need to own the remedy and part of that is us taking a look at growth and development and housing differently moving forward in order to address some of the systemic racism and its impact,” said Ginther.

The organization also debuted the “Undesign the Redline” exhibit, which explores the history of structural racism. The display will be showcased on the second floor of Mitchell Hall until Nov. 7.

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus anti-violence youth sports league honors its athletes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After a violent week in Columbus, with two teens being killed by gun violence in three days, city leaders are ramping up efforts to stop crime and stressing the importance of getting youth involved in productive programs. One of those programs is Legacy U, whose goal is to engage children through […]
COLUMBUS, OH
