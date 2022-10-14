Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Police-defunding Seattle CM demands protection as condo targeted by feces
The socialist city councilwoman who led the efforts to defund and demonize the Seattle Police Department is again asking for special treatment. City councilwoman Kshama Sawant’s condo has reportedly been defaced with feces at least four times this month. The last incident, on Oct. 13, is being investigated as a political or racial bias incident. It’s unclear if the genesis of the feces is human or animal.
Officials: Engaged Washington couple arrested in attack on man with brass knuckles, switchblade
SEATTLE — An engaged couple in Washington state have been arrested for allegedly using brass knuckles and a switchblade during an attack on a man, officials say. According to a news release from the Seattle Police Department, around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers on patrol were flagged down about a fight. Officers found a man with numerous stab wounds and cuts to his head.
q13fox.com
Authorities deny rumors of serial killer in Seattle area
SEATTLE - Seattle Police have received several inquiries about an alleged serial killer attacking women in the SODO and Burien area, but say they are not investigating any such cases. Posts have been circulating on social media in Western Washington, warning of a serial killer who reportedly targeted women in...
Chronicle
Downtown Restaurant Worker Hit in the Head With Gun and Robbed, Olympia Police Say
A downtown restaurant worker was hit in the head with a gun and robbed, according to Olympia police. And the suspect is still at large, Lt. Paul Lower said. About 9:30 p.m. Oct. 11, the suspect entered a restaurant in the 400 block of Legion Way Southeast just before it closed for the night, Lower said.
valleyrecord.com
Toddler takes meth; car crashes into school; jury sides with police | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, a jury unanimously found Federal Way police were justified in the shooting death of Robert Lightfeather; a Kent man was charged after a toddler in his care overdosed on methamphetamine; and classes were canceled at Hazen High School in Renton after a car crashed into the building.
MyNorthwest.com
Snohomish County Sheriff uses platform to fight ‘anti-police’ laws
Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney’s focus is to address the recent crime wave throughout the region, and he wants to fight laws that continuously make it harder for his department. He’s been public about his disdain for newly implemented laws restricting police pursuits alongside the Washington Supreme Court’s State...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Seven arrests in retail theft sting by Lynnwood Police
LYNNWOOD, Wash., October 14, 2022 – On Thursday, October 13, the Lynnwood Police Department conducted an emphasis operation in conjunction with Lowes and Home Depot, in which officers were placed in the store with Asset Protection personnel. This was done to be able to immediately detain and charge subjects for theft and/or other charges associated with shoplifting or other crimes associated with theft.
Woman injured in drive-by shooting in Tacoma
Tacoma police are investigating after a 29-year-old woman was shot in a drive-by Saturday night. According to police, officers responded to the shooting in the 5600 block of South J Street just after 9 p.m. Police said bullets entered a residence and hit the woman. She was taken to an...
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police ramp up patrols after two shootings this week
The Tacoma Police Department is ramping up their "Hot Spot Patrols" as part of their crime prevention plan, after two shootings happened earlier this week. There is no data to support that these patrols actually help bring crime down, but those numbers will be released next month.
KING-5
Bodycam footage shows police firing shots in response to bar fight
Tacoma police were called after a man threatened staff and customers at a bar with a handgun. No one was injured by the gunfire.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police seek ID of 2 suspects in International District fatal shooting from April
SEATTLE - Police need help identifying two suspects of a fatal shooting in Seattle’s International District in April. Authorities say 23-year-old Gibson Moore was shot and killed outside the Addison building near Main and Fourth around 12:30 a.m. on April 20. Moore came to help a friend who was...
Bodycam footage shows Tacoma police fire shots while responding to bar fight; suspect charged
TACOMA, Wash. — Body camera footage shows the moments Tacoma police officers shot at a suspect who allegedly threatened staff and customers with a gun inside of a bar. According to court documents, 911 dispatchers received reports of a physical fight just before 11 p.m. at The Office Bar and Grill, located on the 800 block of Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma. Dispatchers said the caller reported that someone had fired a handgun inside the bar.
q13fox.com
Woman injured in stabbing at Tukwila gas station
TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are investigating a stabbing at a gas station that left a woman injured Friday morning. Officers responded to a report of a fight before 4:30 a.m. at the Chevron on 108th and East Marginal. When police arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening stab...
Details emerge about Orting School Board director charged in Jan. 6 insurrection
ORTING, Wash. — It has been nearly two years since the January 6 insurrection, but earlier this week, federal agents arrested two local men who are accused of attacking officers at the U.S. Capitol when it was breached. KIRO 7 has obtained the court documents and statements from the...
Man shot, gunman arrested at Everett convenience store
EVERETT, Wash. — A man has been shot at an Everett convenience store. At about 10:45 a.m. on Friday, a man was shot at the Arco AM/PM at 7915 Evergreen Way. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspected shooter was taken into custody. Video...
Chronicle
Judge Orders New Sentence for ex-Army Ranger Who Robbed Tacoma Bank
A federal judge said he will impose a reduced sentence for former U.S. Army Ranger Luke Sommer, who is serving 44 years in prison for leading a terrifying takeover robbery at a Tacoma bank in 2006 and then ordering a hit on the prosecutor who sent him away. U.S. District...
KOMO News
Man charged with throwing rocks at cars on I-90 in Seattle sentenced to time served
SEATTLE, Wash. — One of the people charged with throwing rocks at several moving vehicles on I-90 in July 2021 has been sentenced to time served. Abdinasir Audeer, of Seattle, was linked to at least seven incidents where investigators said he threw items from the side of westbound lanes of I-90 near the Rainier Avenue exit. Audeer was chased down by a motorist, who helped identify the suspect to law enforcement authorities, and a trooper nearby was able to get there quickly enough to make the arrest.
Suspected car prowler shot at Renton officer outside apartment, police say
RENTON, Wash. — A suspected car prowler is in custody after police said he shot at a Renton police officer outside an apartment complex early Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the Renton Police Department said officers were called just after 4:15 a.m. to the Bella Vista Apartments near Gene Coulson Park for reports of a possible prowler breaking into a vehicle.
Former UW student claims prowler police are looking for is same person who targeted their home
Seattle, WA. – A former University of Washington student believes the person who broke into a home in the U-District over the weekend and assaulted a student is the same person who targeted her home multiple times this year. KIRO 7 is not sharing this former student’s identity, but...
Department of Justice sending money to western Washington to combat gun violence
SEATTLE — U.S. Attorney Nick Brown’s office announced Thursday $268,000 dollars from the Department of Justice is coming to western Washington to combat gun violence. The funds will go to expand its Project Safe Neighborhood Program to Pierce, Snohomish, and Clark Counties. The funding comes as those counties...
KING 5
