Seattle, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Police-defunding Seattle CM demands protection as condo targeted by feces

The socialist city councilwoman who led the efforts to defund and demonize the Seattle Police Department is again asking for special treatment. City councilwoman Kshama Sawant’s condo has reportedly been defaced with feces at least four times this month. The last incident, on Oct. 13, is being investigated as a political or racial bias incident. It’s unclear if the genesis of the feces is human or animal.
SEATTLE, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Engaged Washington couple arrested in attack on man with brass knuckles, switchblade

SEATTLE — An engaged couple in Washington state have been arrested for allegedly using brass knuckles and a switchblade during an attack on a man, officials say. According to a news release from the Seattle Police Department, around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers on patrol were flagged down about a fight. Officers found a man with numerous stab wounds and cuts to his head.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Authorities deny rumors of serial killer in Seattle area

SEATTLE - Seattle Police have received several inquiries about an alleged serial killer attacking women in the SODO and Burien area, but say they are not investigating any such cases. Posts have been circulating on social media in Western Washington, warning of a serial killer who reportedly targeted women in...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Snohomish County Sheriff uses platform to fight ‘anti-police’ laws

Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney’s focus is to address the recent crime wave throughout the region, and he wants to fight laws that continuously make it harder for his department. He’s been public about his disdain for newly implemented laws restricting police pursuits alongside the Washington Supreme Court’s State...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Seven arrests in retail theft sting by Lynnwood Police

LYNNWOOD, Wash., October 14, 2022 – On Thursday, October 13, the Lynnwood Police Department conducted an emphasis operation in conjunction with Lowes and Home Depot, in which officers were placed in the store with Asset Protection personnel. This was done to be able to immediately detain and charge subjects for theft and/or other charges associated with shoplifting or other crimes associated with theft.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman injured in drive-by shooting in Tacoma

Tacoma police are investigating after a 29-year-old woman was shot in a drive-by Saturday night. According to police, officers responded to the shooting in the 5600 block of South J Street just after 9 p.m. Police said bullets entered a residence and hit the woman. She was taken to an...
TACOMA, WA
Cal Anderson
Jenny Durkan
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police ramp up patrols after two shootings this week

The Tacoma Police Department is ramping up their "Hot Spot Patrols" as part of their crime prevention plan, after two shootings happened earlier this week. There is no data to support that these patrols actually help bring crime down, but those numbers will be released next month.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Bodycam footage shows Tacoma police fire shots while responding to bar fight; suspect charged

TACOMA, Wash. — Body camera footage shows the moments Tacoma police officers shot at a suspect who allegedly threatened staff and customers with a gun inside of a bar. According to court documents, 911 dispatchers received reports of a physical fight just before 11 p.m. at The Office Bar and Grill, located on the 800 block of Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma. Dispatchers said the caller reported that someone had fired a handgun inside the bar.
TACOMA, WA
#Seattle Police Department#Seattle City#Minneapolis Police#Sentinel Event Review#Spd#Fbi
q13fox.com

Woman injured in stabbing at Tukwila gas station

TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are investigating a stabbing at a gas station that left a woman injured Friday morning. Officers responded to a report of a fight before 4:30 a.m. at the Chevron on 108th and East Marginal. When police arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening stab...
TUKWILA, WA
KOMO News

Man charged with throwing rocks at cars on I-90 in Seattle sentenced to time served

SEATTLE, Wash. — One of the people charged with throwing rocks at several moving vehicles on I-90 in July 2021 has been sentenced to time served. Abdinasir Audeer, of Seattle, was linked to at least seven incidents where investigators said he threw items from the side of westbound lanes of I-90 near the Rainier Avenue exit. Audeer was chased down by a motorist, who helped identify the suspect to law enforcement authorities, and a trooper nearby was able to get there quickly enough to make the arrest.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Suspected car prowler shot at Renton officer outside apartment, police say

RENTON, Wash. — A suspected car prowler is in custody after police said he shot at a Renton police officer outside an apartment complex early Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the Renton Police Department said officers were called just after 4:15 a.m. to the Bella Vista Apartments near Gene Coulson Park for reports of a possible prowler breaking into a vehicle.
RENTON, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

