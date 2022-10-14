SEATTLE, Wash. — One of the people charged with throwing rocks at several moving vehicles on I-90 in July 2021 has been sentenced to time served. Abdinasir Audeer, of Seattle, was linked to at least seven incidents where investigators said he threw items from the side of westbound lanes of I-90 near the Rainier Avenue exit. Audeer was chased down by a motorist, who helped identify the suspect to law enforcement authorities, and a trooper nearby was able to get there quickly enough to make the arrest.

