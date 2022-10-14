Read full article on original website
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrests Two Subjects for Robbery
Delaware State Police have arrested Francisco Martinez, 19 of Millsboro, DE, and Kyle Kilgo, 19, of Rehoboth Beach, DE, for robbery and related charges following an incident that occurred last night. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 10:34 p.m., troopers responded to Wawa, located at 31055 Veterans Way, Rehoboth Beach...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Middletown area on early Saturday morning. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:23 a.m., a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway (Route 13). At the time, a 2018 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Route 13 within the left lane of travel and was proceeding north from the intersection with Hyetts Corner Road. In the area north of the Route 1 overpass the Dodge, for unknown reasons, left the roadway and entered into the grass median. The Dodge proceeded across the grass median and entered into the left lane of Route 13 northbound, directly into the path of the Ford. The Dodge struck the front and driver side of Ford for a point of impact. The Dodge then came to rest within the left lane of northbound Route 13 and the Ford came to a rest within the right shoulder of northbound Route 13.
WMDT.com
Dover Police investigating homicide on South Bradford Street
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning on South Bradford Street. Police say around 1:12 a.m., they received a call for a shooting in the 100 block of South Bradford Street. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his lower body. The victim was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he later died, say police. Identification of the victim is pending notification to next of kin.
dsp.delaware.gov
Suspect Arrested in Possession of Stolen Vehicle and Firearms
Delaware State Police arrested Judy Goddard, 52, of Camden Wyoming, DE, on multiple charges after she was located inside of a stolen vehicle on Saturday afternoon. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 12:48 p.m., troopers responded to Royal Farms located at 5456 North DuPont Highway, Dover, DE for a report of a stolen vehicle. It was reported that a blue 1997 Chevrolet Silverado, stolen out of Maryland, was parked in the Royal Farms parking lot. Upon troopers’ arrival, the Silverado was located attempting to leave the parking lot. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and took the operator identified as Judy Goddard into custody without incident. A computer inquiry confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen out of Caroline County, Maryland. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of two stolen firearms, stolen power tools, drug paraphernalia, and approximately 1.12 grams of Methamphetamine.
WMDT.com
Suspect at large as Maryland State Police investigate Pittsville road rage hit and run
PITTSVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a hit and run crash that happened Friday night in Wicomico County. Police say just before 8:00 p.m. on October 14th, MSP Salisbury Barrack troopers responded to the area of Old Ocean City Road and Main Street in Pittsville for a hit and run crash. Witnesses told police a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS was traveling west of Old Ocean City Road. At the same time, a Ford pickup truck began tailgating the Chevrolet, police say.
WBOC
Dover Police Investigating An Early Morning Shooting
DOVER, Del - Dover police are investigating a murder that occurred early. Sunday morning on South Bradford Street. According to Dover Police, just after 1 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of South Bradford Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man, with a gun shot wound to his lower body. The man was taken by ambulance to Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he later died due to his injuries. Identification of the man is pending notification to the next of kin.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Young Man Shot Dead In Dover Early Sunday
The Dover Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning on South Bradford Street, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began at approximately 1:12 Sunday morning when a caller reported a shooting in the 100 block of South Bradford Street in Dover. Upon arrival, officers and medical personnel located the victim, a 29-year-old, with a gunshot wound to his lower body. First responders provided medical attention at the scene prior to transporting the victim Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
WGMD Radio
Newark, MD Man Charged with Murder
A Newark, Maryland man has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a man in Worcester County Saturday afternoon. Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Basket Switch Road in Newark where they found the body of 34 year old Kamron Lucas. A Deputy and State Trooper arrested 18 year old Boris Wade Connor during a traffic stop – its believed the two Newark men were acquainted and argued when Connor pulled a handgun and shot Lewis. Maryland State Police were asked by the Sheriff’s Department to investigate.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers ID Pennsylvania Man Killed In Delaware Accident Thursday Night
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal vehicle collision that occurred on October 13, 2022, in Ellendale as Scott Adams, 75, of Hamburg, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer that occurred in the Ellendale area...
WBOC
Police Investigating Possible Shooting in Newark
NEWARL, Md.- Police were on the scene Saturday afternoon for a possible shooting in Newark. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office, along with several other agencies, were called to Basket Switch Rd. for a possible shooting. The scene has since been marked safe. No word on any injuries. There is no...
WMDT.com
Dover business damaged in shooting, police investigating
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that damaged an area business Thursday afternoon. Police say a call came in just before 4 p.m. regarding shots fired in the area of Ink Studios, located at 1040 South State Street. Officers responded and began searching for possible victims. Officers spoke with the owner of the business, who they say could not provide any information related to the shooting.
firststateupdate.com
One Killed, Two Seriously Injured In Middletown Crash Saturday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Middletown area on early Saturday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:23 a.m., a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway (Route 13)....
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Tractor Trailer
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer that occurred in the Ellendale area last night. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., a white 2015 Freightliner Cascadia pulling a Dorsey flatbed trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road. At the same time, a blue 2018 Kia Sportage was also traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road, approaching the tractor trailer. The Freightliner had begun to slow down and was turning right onto a private drive. For unknown reasons, the operator of the Kia swerved to his right into the shoulder of Dupont Boulevard to try to avoid striking the trailer, but as he did so the front left of the Kia collided with the rear right axle of the trailer.
WMDT.com
Worcester Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of phone scam
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. – The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says several community members are reporting suspicious phone calls from someone claiming to be a Lieutenant with the agency. In the call, police say the “Lieutenant” will tell the person they have warrants, and instructs them to call a number to have the warrants taken care of.
WBOC
Shooting at Ink Studio Damages Business
DOVER, Del - Dover Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Ink Studios Thursday afternoon leaving the business and a car damaged. Police were called around 4 p.m. to Ink Studio, 1040 South State Street, Dover, DE for shots being fired. Officers responded and began to look for possible...
WBOC
Update: Driver Killed in Crash With Tractor-trailer in Ellendale Identified
ELLENDALE, Del. - Delaware State Police say a Pennsylvania man died following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Ellendale on Thursday night. Troopers said that shortly before 8 p.m., a Freightliner Cascadia pulling a Dorsey flatbed trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road. At the same time, a Kia Sportage, driven by Scott Adams, 75, was also traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road, approaching the tractor-trailer.
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Man Run Over, Killed by Car in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man who was struck and killed by a car in Laurel late Tuesday night. Troopers on Thursday identified the victim as Terrence Deshields, 36, of Laurel. Police said that at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, a Chevrolet Malibu, driven...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation Following Home Invasion
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Seaford area that began on Tuesday night. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 11:53 p.m., troopers responded to a residence located in the 2800 block of West Stein Highway, Seaford, for a reported home invasion with a shooting where two residents were located struck by gunfire. The male victim, a 19-year-old of Seaford, was shot multiple times in the torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. The second victim, a 19-year-old female of Seaford, was also struck once in her lower extremity. She was transported to an area hospital where she was treated and released.
WBOC
Police Investigating Deadly Seaford Home Invasion
SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating a home invasion that occurred in Seaford late Tuesday night. According to police, it happened just before midnight on the 2800 block of West Stein Highway. Two people were shot, including a 19-year-old Seaford man who was shot multiple...
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Investigating Shooting Incident Near Ink Studio
A shooting incident at the Ink Studio on South State Street in Dover Thursday is under investigation by Dover Police. Police were called just before 4pm and began looking for possible victims when they arrived at the scene. The owner of the Ink Studio had no information related to the shooting police police noticed the front door frame was damaged and the owner’s vehicle was also damaged. Detectives did recover a 12 gauge shell casing from the area – and there are no reports of injuries. Anyone with information on this incident – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
