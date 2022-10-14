Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 dead 1 injured in Pittsburgh shootingkandelPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
'Jeopardy!' fans upset after host Ken Jennings allows 'unbelievable' final response
"Jeopardy!" fans are not pleased with the outcome of Monday night’s episode. The show’s host, Ken Jennings, accepted a final response that was deemed "unacceptable" by fans online. Emmett Stanton, who won "Jeopardy!" on Friday, made a return on Monday night. During the final bet, Jennings said the...
Jeopardy! contestant fumes over ‘lack of help’ on-stage & slams a major issue that players ‘shouldn’t have to lose over’
A JEOPARDY contestant has fumed over a major issue with the game show she said left her feeling helpless against Amy Schneider. Terry Wolfisch Cole had enough earnings to defeat the 40-time champ in the last round. Amy faced Terry - a professional storyteller from West Simsbury, Connecticut - and...
Jeopardy! Co-Host Ken Jennings Shares a Rare Photo of His Teenage Son Dylan
The father and son share a striking resemblance Ken Jennings has been hosting Jeopardy! for over a year and now is starting to get more personal with fans. Ken, 48, is well known by fans of the game show dating back to his 74-game winning streak in 2004. While the contestant turned host always has all the answers, he has left fans with some questions about his home life. However, he changed that over the weekend with a sweet tweet and a rare photograph of his son Dylan. On...
Ken Jennings Admits He's 'Bowled Over' By 'Jeopardy!' Cohost Mayim Bialik's 'Sheer Force Of Personality'
Though Jeopardy! cohosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik never appear on the same episode, they finally got the chance to showcase their chemistry when the former appeared on the season 3 premiere of the actress' comedy, Call Me Kat.Prior to his historic run as a contestant on the game show, Jennings had a 9-to-5 job as a software engineer, so being on the set of a TV show was a memorable experience, as he admitted, "I’m very dazzled by everything."In the episode "Call Me Ken Jennings," which aired on Thursday, September 29, the father-of-two played himself, and he crossed paths...
Jeopardy!’s Ken Jennings shades executive producer before champ Cris Pannullo’s ‘unbelievable’ 7th win
JEOPARDY! host Ken Jennings has shaded the game show's executive producer Mike Davies, seemingly kicking some dirt his boss's way with an off-the-cuff comment. On Monday's episode, reigning champ Cris Pannullo then scored a 7th win with an amount fans couldn't believe. The returning champ faced Eugene Hahm, an attorney...
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Announces Marriage to Longtime Partner
Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider has gotten married to her longtime partner Genevieve Davis and she’s… The post ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Announces Marriage to Longtime Partner appeared first on Outsider.
Pat Sajak Calls Out 'Wheel' Contestant For Lying
Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel of Fortune since 1981, but in recent months, some fans of the show have been calling for the 75-year-old to retire... or even to be fired. Pat's on-air behavior and comments lately have really gotten the attention of Twitter. The incidents range from slightly...
Jeopardy! champ hits milestone while surprising host Ken Jennings with wild outfit detail tied to his line of work
JEOPARDY! host Ken Jennings and viewers at home were astounded when now-4-time champ David Sibley hit a milestone while donning a surprising clothing detail. On Thursday's show, he not only won but did so in style. Reigning champ David is an Episcopal priest from Washington - he faced Sonalee Rau,...
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider marries fiancée Genevieve Davis: 'I’m so lucky to share my life with her'
Jeopardy! star Amy Schneider announced that she and her fiancée Genevieve Davis are officially married. The Jeopardy! champion, 43, took to social media on Tuesday to announce that she and Davis tied the knot on May 9 after nearly three months of being engaged. "A year ago today, I...
Inside American Pickers star Mike Wolfe’s business empire after network stops airing new episodes
AMERICAN Pickers star Mike Wolfe has a business empire featuring real estate, antique stores and more after the network stopped airing new episodes. Mike, 58, has starred on American Pickers since the premiere season in 2010. The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal that through the years, Mike has opened a...
‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Considering Big Rule Change
Jeopardy!‘s executive producer Mike Davies is toying with an interesting format change to help shake up the long-running game show, but not everybody is on board with the idea. Speaking on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast on Monday, September 19, Davies brought up the concept of offering cash bonuses to...
Jeopardy! contestant reveals wildly rare secret history with the game show before first win in Ken Jennings-hosted game
JEOPARDY! scored a new winner tonight in Martha Bath, but she revealed something wild before her upset victory. The contestant is actually not so new to the game show, which stunned host Ken Jennings and viewers at home. Jeopardy!'s shiny new season premiered on September 12th and alum Ken Jennings,...
‘AGT’ Star Nightbirde’s Brother Talks to SurvivorNet About the Importance of Carrying on His Sister’s Art and Legacy
Although Jane tragically lost her battle in February at age 31, her family has dedicated their lives to continue spreading her legacy and artistry in the form of her song and poetry. Breast cancer can often be more aggressive in younger women, which is unfortunate, because screening for younger women...
