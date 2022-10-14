My apologies to the casual fans who often roll through Dan’s Daily for the NHL trade rumors and free agent scuttle and the little insider tidbits, but at this point of the season, GMs lock it down to see what they have. Jim Rutherford is one of the few who doesn’t mind wheeling and dealing in October. So, you’re stuck with actual hockey news, such as the red-hot Battle of Alberta resumes after last season’s slobberknocker playoff series. Toronto media is underwhelmed with Matt Murray already. Wayne Simmonds is open to a trade, but so far, no takers, and the Pittsburgh Penguins remain the same.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO