‘I Feel So Much Better;’ Evgeni Malkin Gets Free Hats & Fast Linemates (+)
Those big-birded Penguins hats that Evgeni Malkin has been wearing are the rage on social media. Malkin gets those hats for free. For me, he doesn’t know how much. Malkin was cheerful even before we began to chat on Friday, but at least he didn’t try to charge me double.
Dan’s Daily: Marc-Andre Fleury Booed, Penguins & Crosby Are Rolling
The Pittsburgh Penguins are rolling. As Sidney Crosby noted following the Penguins’ 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, wins in October count for the same two points as wins in March. PHN has full Penguins coverage below. Minnesota fans booed Marc-Andre Fleury, and he agreed with them. The NHL cleared Ian Cole. Matt Murray is out for several weeks after injuring his groin in the morning skate. Pat Brisson could lead Hockey Canada, and the Washington Capitals signed an unemployed fan favorite.
WATCH: Penguins 1st Round Pick New Captain of Juniors Team
Owen Pickering impressed the Pittsburgh Penguins on and off the ice. He impressed Pittsburgh media, PHN included, with his well-spoken and accessible demeanor. The Penguins made him their 2022 first-round choice, 21st overall. On Friday, the Swift Current Broncos named the 18-year-old, still-growing 6-foot-4 defenseman their new captain. The team...
Dan’s Daily: Matt Murray Underwhelms, Penguins Remain Same
My apologies to the casual fans who often roll through Dan’s Daily for the NHL trade rumors and free agent scuttle and the little insider tidbits, but at this point of the season, GMs lock it down to see what they have. Jim Rutherford is one of the few who doesn’t mind wheeling and dealing in October. So, you’re stuck with actual hockey news, such as the red-hot Battle of Alberta resumes after last season’s slobberknocker playoff series. Toronto media is underwhelmed with Matt Murray already. Wayne Simmonds is open to a trade, but so far, no takers, and the Pittsburgh Penguins remain the same.
Penguins Practice: Joseph Retains Place on Third Pairing
CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins did not get the best that P.O Joseph has to offer during their season-opening 6-2 victory against Arizona Thursday. Even so, he apparently will hold onto his spot on the No. 3 defense pairing when Tampa Bay visits PPG Paints Arena Saturday at 7:08 p.m.
Penguins Locker Room: P.O Building Confidence, Crosby Extra Motivation
The Pittsburgh Penguins PK wasn’t bad after the first period, P.O Joseph had a much better game, and Sidney Crosby is riding a wave of momentum with a pair of three-point games. Crosby is keeping pace with Mario Lemieux, who scored 31 points in the first 10 games of...
Jarry Missing, Blueger Seems a Full Go at Optional Practice
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry was not at practice Sunday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Backup Casey DeSmith and a reserve goalie participated. It was an optional practice, with 12 skaters participating. Still, it is somewhat unusual for both goalies to skip an optional. However, coach Mike Sullivan said afterward that Jarry is fine. Jarry was out on the ice without pads about a half hour before practice testing out some skates but did not come back out for the workout.
Zucker Delivers Healthy Dose of Quality Play
Jason Zucker knows that he’s capable of giving the Pittsburgh Penguins more than he has most of the time since they acquired him from Minnesota in 2020. He showed why during their season-opening 6-2 victory against Arizona at PPG Paints Arena Thursday night, as he scored one goal, assisted on another, and worked effectively on the No. 2 line with Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust.
NHL Clears Ian Cole in Probe, Finds ‘No Evidence’
The NHL announced it has found no evidence to connect former Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ian Cole to allegations of having had sex with a minor. Cole now plays for Tampa Bay Lightning, who are visiting the Penguins Saturday. Cole was suspended (with pay) last week after an anonymous Twitter account...
Dan’s Daily: Coaches Get Big Contracts, Penguins Cover All Angles
The Pittsburgh Penguins crushed the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins fired 53 shots and got scrappy in the end, too. PHN has complete analysis, coverage, and video from PPG. Jonathan Drouin remains somewhat curiously out for the Montreal Canadiens, though the NHL trade rumors are not yet swirling. The Philadelphia Flyers splashed the cash on Travis Sanheim, and former Penguins d-man Mike Matheson is out for a couple of months.
Penguins Drawing Things Up a Little Differently With Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins left winger Jake Guentzel notched a goal-scorer’s goal Saturday against Tampa Bay. Won a faceoff, went to the net and tipped in a shot. But did you notice the wrinkle? Sidney Crosby, the center on the line, didn’t get kicked out of the faceoff circle. Guentzel took the draw at the left dot as part of a pre-planned play. He drew the puck back to Crosby, who fed it to Kris Letang. It was Letang’s shot that Guentzel redirected under Lightning goaltender Brian Elliott in the third period of a 6-2 Penguins win.
Travis Konecny scores late as Flyers rally past Canucks
Travis Konecny's late third-period goal propelled the Philadelphia Flyers past the visiting Vancouver Canucks by a 3-2 score on Saturday afternoon. Konecny picked up a tight rebound and made no mistake with just over six minutes to go in the final frame, completing a Flyers comeback after they entered the second period in a 2-0 hole.
NHL
Penguins to Honor Former Equipment Manager Dana Heinze on October 15
The Pittsburgh Penguins will honor former Head Equipment Manager Dana Heinze on Saturday, October 15, it was announced today. Heinze, who recently retired after a 33-year career in professional hockey, including 16 years with the Penguins, will be honored in an on-ice ceremony prior to Pittsburgh's game against Tampa Bay. Following the ceremony, the Penguins will host Dana and his family for the game to cap off the celebration of his career.
Flyers improve to 2-0 in the regular season with win over Vancouver
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D’Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for...
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
