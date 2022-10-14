Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
OCSD free meal initiative has positive impact on students, staff
OTTUMWA, Iowa — In August, the Ottumwa School District announced its plans to continue to provide students at every grade level with free meals for the 2022-2023 school year. KTVO reached out to OCSD staff two months into the school year to follow up on this story. We spoke...
ktvo.com
Brush fire chars acres of land near Troy Mills, Mo.
Near Troy Mills, Mo. — Adair County first responders were called to a grass fire south of Kirksville Friday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., calls started coming in about a large brush fire near the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 11, just east of Troy Mills. Dispatchers received at...
ktvo.com
Brookfield's October Fest brings community together
BROOKFIELD, Mo. — October fest returned on Saturday at Brookfield's South Park. The Brookfield Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual October Fest, inviting over 40 vendors to attend the event. Residents got to enjoy live music, a car show, disc golf, a bounce house, and even a fun pet...
ktvo.com
Museum of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville receives honor few museums earn
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The legacy of Osteopathic medicine has a long history since Dr. Andrew Taylor Still started the practice in 1874. Its legacy is still alive in the school he founded in Kirksville at A.T. Still University. Visitors from across the country pay a visit to the Museum...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktvo.com
Vaunda Mae (Pipes) Phelps, 83, of Queen City, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Vaunda Mae (Pipes) Phelps, 83, of Queen City, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Davis County Hospital in Bloomfield, Iowa. Born May 7, 1939 in Leffler, Missouri, Vaunda was the daughter of the late George Earl and Hazel B. (Haggy) Pipes. On August 14, 1955 in Kirksville, Missouri, Vaunda was united in marriage to Keith R. Phelps who preceded her in death on November 13, 1990. She was also preceded in death by one son, Raymond Phelps; one daughter, Debra Arnold; two grandsons, James and Jeffrey Arnold; and one brother, Orville Pipes.
ktvo.com
Virginia Rae (Keethler) McNabb, 88, Queen City, Mo., Dooley Funeral Home
Virginia Rae (Keethler) McNabb passed away October 13, 2022, at her home near Queen City, MO. Virginia was born September 24, 1934 at Kirksville, MO. Her parents were Andrew Ray Keethler and Celia Cecil (Drake) Keethler. Virginia’s mother passed away before Virginia was quite six years old and she grew up in Memphis, MO., with her grandparents, Dr. Andrew Manning Keethler and wife Maud. She attended Scotland County Schools and had degrees from Kirksville State Teachers College and Truman University. Virginia began teaching in a rural school in Scotland County and taught for 35 years in Downing, Memphis, and lastly in Schuyler County, retiring in 1992. Virginia loved teaching.
ktvo.com
Jenita (Brown) Davison, Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Jenita (Brown) Davison was born February 9, 1950 in Brookfield MO to parents Clifton and Donna (Lyons) Brown. She grew up on the family farm near St Catharine MO and attended Brookfield High School. She attended what is now Truman State University, obtaining degrees in Music and English. Jenita was...
Comments / 0