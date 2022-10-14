ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

High court mulls fights between Kentucky governor, lawmakers

By associatedpress
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dLu17_0iYMFb3h00

Kentucky’s Supreme Court on Thursday delved into another legal fight between the state’s Democratic governor and Republican-led legislature — whether individual lawmakers are shielded from being named as defendants when the executive branch sues to challenge legislative actions.

The question is an outgrowth of Gov. Andy Beshear’s court battle against GOP-backed legislation limiting his emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor named state Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne as defendants in the suit.

The top two legislative leaders filed a motion to be dismissed from the suit, arguing they were covered by immunity as legislators. A Franklin County Circuit judge denied their motion and Stivers and Osborne appealed, ultimately sending the case to the state’s highest court.

Both sides presented their arguments during a Supreme Court hearing Thursday.

An attorney for the Republican lawmakers said the state’s Constitution “unambiguously protects members of the legislature from being attacked in court for the bills that they enact.”

“Separation of powers would be distorted beyond recognition if executive officials could open a second front in the legislative process by attacking members of the General Assembly in court for the bills that they enact,” the attorney, Paul Salamanca, told the justices.

During rounds of questioning from the justices, Deputy Chief Justice Lisabeth T. Hughes expressed respect for legislative immunity, calling it “a very important doctrine.” Hughes added that the governor’s legal team seemed to be arguing for “a very narrow exception to legislative immunity — not all-out susceptibility, if you will, to sue.”

“There are exceptions to judicial immunity, and I think this is what’s being argued here is an exception to legislative immunity,” she said.

Travis Mayo, the governor’s general counsel, cited prior court rulings holding that legislative immunity “is not an absolute shield” when legislation is being challenged.

“This is one of those cases where legislative immunity does not apply,” he told the court.

Mayo also warned that broad application of legislative immunity could leave the executive branch with no legal recourse when attempting to challenge the constitutionality of legislative actions.

If the legislative leaders and the state’s attorney general had been dismissed as defendants in the current case, Mayo said, the governor “would have been left with no defendant to challenge the constitutionality of these laws and would have been left with no redress.”

The case is an outgrowth of a larger separation-of-powers fight over coronavirus policies.

Kentucky’s Supreme Court, in a landmark 2021 ruling, cleared the way for new laws to rein in the governor’s emergency powers in combating the spread of COVID-19. One of the contested laws limits the governor’s executive orders in times of emergency to 30 days unless extended by lawmakers.

Comments / 1

Related
Bluegrass Live

Death toll from flooding rises to 43, Kentucky governor says

The death toll from historic flooding that swamped portions of eastern Kentucky this summer has risen to 43, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday in announcing two additional fatalities. The latest two deaths were caused by “health conditions directly arising from the flooding,” the governor said at his weekly news conference....
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
Washington Examiner

Ohio GOP takes congressional map case to Supreme Court

Top Ohio Republicans are taking their congressional map fight to the Supreme Court. Republican leaders announced an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in hopes it will reverse their state court woes and enable them to cement the map for future elections. Ohio's Supreme Court previously deemed the state's map unconstitutional on at least two occasions — most recently in July — but it remains in effect for the midterm elections.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Stivers
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
David Osborne
Fox News

Kentucky school shooter to appeal for parole 25 years after carrying out carnage as 14-year-old gunman

A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting 25 years ago at the age of 14 has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal, who is now 39, was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
PADUCAH, KY
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Backs Republican in Pennsylvania Ballots Case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a judgeship in Pennsylvania and threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the counting of mail-in ballots in the race that he had sought to exclude because voters neglected to write the date on them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Court Cases#Politics Courts#Politics State#Politics Governor#Politics Legislative#Democratic#Republican#Gop#Senate#House#Franklin County Circuit#The General Assembly
Washington Examiner

Lauren Boebert is the right choice for Republicans and Colorado's 3rd District

Liberals, Democrats, and other left-wingers generally fear strong, conservative, Republican women. The Left knows that such women are an imminent threat to its political agenda. They typically support strong border security, law and order, pro-life policies, and a political platform that puts America first — everything the Left despises. These women reject everything liberals and Democrats stand for and go against the perpetual victimization the Left promotes. Successful conservative women shatter the idea that women cannot escape patriarchy in this country. The Left fears such women, and perhaps the one it fears the most is Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America's culture wars.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy