Woman confronts ex-police officer who raped her while on duty as he’s sentenced to 14 years to life

Read full article on original website
jermum
2d ago
never ever ever let just one cop into your home. ever. if they need to get a warrant fine, they won't come alone
Reply
6
Melodie Kaltenbaugh
2d ago
i’m happy for the survivors! Ladies stand proud, as your healing continues!
Reply
5
Related
Spokane Valley fatal stabbing suspect arrested
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Deputies have arrested a suspect from a fatal stabbing that happened in Spokane Valley. Twenty-year-old Aaron McAteer was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder and unrelated arrest warrants for driving under 21 alcohol/cannabis, no valid operator’s license first degree and minor in possession. A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane...
Spokane Police shoot, injure suspect in exchange of gunfire
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is at the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an exchange of gunfire between him and the Spokane Police Department. SPD says officers approached a man who was inside his car as part of a joint investigation with the Drug Enforcement Administration. SPD says they moved to block the suspect from fleeing, and the suspect got...
Former Spokane Police officer given 14 years to life for raping women on duty
SPOKANE, Wash. – A former Spokane Police officer who raped women while on duty has been sentenced to 14 years to life. A jury convicted Nathan Nash of second- and third-degree rape in August. He was found not guilty on one count of second-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment. Nash was first charged in 2019 when a woman came forward alleging...
Family of man shot, killed by Spokane Police officer sues City of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The family of a man shot and killed by a Spokane Police officer is suing the City of Spokane. Officer Caleb Martin shot and killed David Shafer on October 23, 2019 near Garnet and Thor. The lawsuit was filed by Shafer’s wife, who said he was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was killed. She alleges...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man who claimed self-defense in Spokane stabbing now ‘person of interest’ in east coast double murder
SPOKANE, Wash. – A man who claimed self-defense in a deadly Spokane stabbing is a person of interest in a double murder on the east coast. Logan Clegg was arrested in Vermont on a fugitive from justice charge out of Utah for missing a probation hearing. The double murder case stems from Concord, New Hampshire. Clegg was also once a...
Two Spokane residents facing felony charges after allegedly staging robbery at Sunset Bowling
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two Washington residents are facing felony charges after they allegedly staged a robbery Oct. 2 at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Brett C. Sears, 38, of Spokane, is charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding...
Gonzaga student in hospital with life-threating injuries from self-inflicted gunshot wound
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Gonzaga student is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after reportedly shooting themself early Saturday morning. According to the Spokane Police Department and Gonzaga University Campus Security and Public Safety, a student suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in their on-campus apartment. Emergency 911 dispatchers were contacted by multiple on-campus individuals and took the student to a...
Guardians Foundation reveals ex-employee confessed to alleged fraud two weeks before Trent shelter approval
SPOKANE, Wash. — According to Guardians Foundation CEO Mike Shaw, in early spring of this year, the Guardians internal audit team found "anomalies" in its transaction reports. Upon investigating the anomalies, evidence of potential fraud pointed to one employee. Shaw said by May, internal investigators felt they had enough...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man stabbed, killed in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane Valley after a fight on Friday. According to Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis, officers got a call about two men fighting in the street on E. Boone and N. Dorn Court. Police say they found one man with several stab wounds. He later died in...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Burglary, grand theft charges in Sagle break-in
SAGLE — A local man is facing felony burglary charges after local law enforcement claim he is responsible for a May break-in that occurred off Gun Club Road. According to the affidavit, between closing on May 10 and opening on May 11, two subjects entered the Pierce Auto Center and made off with an estimated $16,000 worth of tools, parts, and other merchandise.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Newport man charged with felony eluding
OLDTOWN — A man is facing a felony eluding charge after Bonner County Sheriff's deputies say he fled from them after they attempted to pull him over for speeding. While the elusion was temporarily successful, William David Carey, 34, was later identified and charged two weeks later. Carey, who resides in Newport, Wash., was on his way home from work in Oldtown on March 29, 2021 when Bonner County Deputy Justin Penn pulled him over for allegedly going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to court documents. Penn said he clocked Carey accelerating up to 88 mph before he started to follow, according to court documents.
Bonner County Daily Bee
ISP seeks help in fatal collision case
OLDTOWN — Idaho State Police are asking the public for help in connection to a fatal hit-and-run collision in Oldtown last week. Dakota James LaFountain, 23, of Newport, Wash., was charged Oct. 12 with second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and a count of leaving the scene of an accident in which a 3-year-old girl, critically injuring her 2-year-old brother and seriously injuring her grandmother.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Woman charged with animal cruelty
COEUR d’ALENE — A woman is facing criminal charges after police said she kept dozens of animals in unsanitary conditions in an apartment. Samantha R. Ohara, 30, of Coeur d’Alene, is charged with 20 counts of cruelty to animals and one count of injury to a child, all misdemeanors.
Idaho State Police seek help from witnesses on fatal car crash in Oldtown
OLDTOWN, Idaho — Idaho State Police are still investigating a fatal car crash that occurred Friday afternoon on Oct. 7, 2022 in Oldtown, Idaho. At this time, ISP is seeking contact from anyone with information or who may have seen or had contact with Dakota J. Lafountain or his vehicle on the date of the incident.
Deputies shoot, kill suspect considered ‘armed and wanted’
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — One man is dead after an hours-long standoff with deputies in Stevens County. Deputies said the suspect was armed and wearing body armor. The incident began earlier in the day in north Spokane County when deputies responded to reports that the man had fired a shot at another man and threatened to kill him.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Spokane pair staged robbery, police say
COEUR d’ALENE — Two Washington residents are facing felony charges after they allegedly staged a robbery Oct. 2 at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d'Alene. Brett C. Sears, 38, of Spokane, is charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding and criminal conspiracy. Prosecutors also filed a habitual offender enhancement.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County Sheriff's deputies arrest 3 suspects in connection to auto parts burglary
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Three suspects were arrested in connection to a burglary at an auto parts store in north Spokane County on Monday. According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), deputies responded to a burglary that was in progress at the Pull and Save on North Market Street at about 2:30 a.m.
FOX 28 Spokane
Police: 15-year-old boy who fatally shot five along a North Carolina walking trail is hospitalized in critical condition
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police: 15-year-old boy who fatally shot five along a North Carolina walking trail is hospitalized in critical condition.
Bonner County Daily Bee
ISP seeking information, witnesses in fatal collision
Idaho State Police is seeking information in connection to a fatal collision that occurred on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 7, in the area of Seventh Street and Meadowdale Avenue in Oldtown. ISP officials are seeking contact from anyone with information, or who may have seen or had contact with...
Man accused of reported gang shooting in North Spokane pleads guilty
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of an apparent gang-related shooting in North Spokane in May has pleaded guilty to the crime. 19-year-old Duane Delaney allegedly shot at two women from across the street on Northwest Boulevard out of revenge for shooting another gang member. He pleaded guilty to two assault charges and an unlawful possession charge in September.
Comments / 16