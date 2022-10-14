Woman confronts ex-police officer who raped her while on duty as he’s sentenced to 14 years to life

OLDTOWN — A man is facing a felony eluding charge after Bonner County Sheriff's deputies say he fled from them after they attempted to pull him over for speeding. While the elusion was temporarily successful, William David Carey, 34, was later identified and charged two weeks later. Carey, who resides in Newport, Wash., was on his way home from work in Oldtown on March 29, 2021 when Bonner County Deputy Justin Penn pulled him over for allegedly going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to court documents. Penn said he clocked Carey accelerating up to 88 mph before he started to follow, according to court documents.

NEWPORT, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO