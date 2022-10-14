ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

wizmnews.com

La Crosse School budget up for public hearing Monday night

Taxpayers in the La Crosse School District will get a chance Monday night to speak out on spending for this school year. A public hearing on the district’s operating budget will start at 6 p.m., just before the regular school board meeting at the Hogan Administrative Center. This summer,...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Missing man rescued in Buffalo County wildlife area overnight

NELSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was reported missing Thursday evening was found in the early morning hours Friday in a Buffalo County wildlife area. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department said 75-year-old Charles Brion was found in good health on land near the water inside the Tiffany Bottoms State Natural Area, which is located in the area between Durand and Nelson along the Chippewa River.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse family walks for cancer survivor

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)–Though Steppin’ Out in Pink was rained out earlier last month, one area family decided to talk the walk into their own hands. One woman’s sister was determined to not let the rain stop them from walking. Dozens of people turned up to walk with them for cancer awareness. Jackie Sands has been breast cancer free for...
LA CROSSE, WI
