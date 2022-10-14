Read full article on original website
wizmnews.com
La Crosse School budget up for public hearing Monday night
Taxpayers in the La Crosse School District will get a chance Monday night to speak out on spending for this school year. A public hearing on the district’s operating budget will start at 6 p.m., just before the regular school board meeting at the Hogan Administrative Center. This summer,...
La Crosse’s common council votes against the purchase of a building for affordable housing
In a 6-7 vote, the common council voted against the purchase of the building for 30 affordable housing units. The decision took over one hour to make and many council members raised concerns over the use of $2.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Wisconsin state Rep. Steve Doyle on referendums, school funding, budget surplus
Wisconsin state Assembly Rep. Steve Doyle in the WIZM studio last week. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
wearegreenbay.com
Former western Wisconsin Postal Service employee charged, converted $1K+ in money orders
ALMA, Wis. (WFRV) – While an employee of the U.S. Postal Service, a 45-year-old from Alma, Wisconsin, converted more than $1,000 in U.S. Postal money orders to her own use. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Megan Torrez was charged with two counts of Misappropriating Postal Funds. The...
wizmnews.com
Record-Breaking funds raised for CMN Hospitals at Gundersen during Mid-West Family Radiothon
Over the course of two days this week, listeners on Mid-West Family stations heard from local children and families helped by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The 24 hour live broadcast from the lobby of Gundersen Health System in La Crosse encouraged our community to call, text, or click to donate to support their cause.
wizmnews.com
Racist language in text thread shared to social media, leads to resignation of co-owner of La Crosse’s Popcorn Tavern
After a thread of racist and anti-Semitic texts between the manager of the Popcorn Tavern in La Crosse and staff, the bar’s social media page posted that Dan Parisey has resigned. The texts were posted from a former manager of the tavern from April of this year. In the...
wizmnews.com
UW-La Crosse Chancellor Gow, College Democratic president comment on hate speech written by College Republicans, shared to social media
A day after the chair of UW-La Crosse College Republicans resigned over racist, anti-Semitic messages written in chalk on campus and shared — then deleted — on social media, both the chancellor and the UW-L Democratic president have come out with statements. Grace Florence, the UW-L College Democratic...
WEAU-TV 13
Missing man rescued in Buffalo County wildlife area overnight
NELSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was reported missing Thursday evening was found in the early morning hours Friday in a Buffalo County wildlife area. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department said 75-year-old Charles Brion was found in good health on land near the water inside the Tiffany Bottoms State Natural Area, which is located in the area between Durand and Nelson along the Chippewa River.
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L’s political scientist Chergosky and back-handed compliment debate prep
UW-La Crosse political science professor, Dr. Anthony Chergosky, in the WIZM studio on Friday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
La Crosse family walks for cancer survivor
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)–Though Steppin’ Out in Pink was rained out earlier last month, one area family decided to talk the walk into their own hands. One woman’s sister was determined to not let the rain stop them from walking. Dozens of people turned up to walk with them for cancer awareness. Jackie Sands has been breast cancer free for...
Onalaska teen accused of strangulation, stabbing ruled competent
The Onalaska teen accused of attempted homicide was ruled competent, according to online records.
wizmnews.com
Jail time at the holidays is part of the sentence for a 2019 fatal road accident in Houston County
A deadly traffic accident at Christmas-time three years ago leads to jail time for a woman from Houston County. This week, a judge in Caledonia withheld a prison sentence for Brittany Robb, who pled guilty to causing a hit-and-run crash in 2019 that killed 48-year-old Kerrie Hauser of Hokah. Robb...
Former Lewiston Woman Sentenced For Deadly Xmas Eve Hit and Run
Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former Lewiston woman has been sentenced to 50 days in jail and five years probation for a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Christmas Eve in 2019. Court records indicate 38-year-old Brittany Robb, who now lives in Houston, will serve her jail sentence over the...
wizmnews.com
Comedian Charlie Berens on La Crosse: “Prolly one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done”
Charlie Berens said his first show in La Crosse was one to remember. “Prolly one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done,” Berens said. Crowd members bringing him drinks, Berens selling off those drinks, the mayor giving him the key to the city and it all culminated in the comedian having nowhere to put crowd-funded cheese curds.
