East Peoria forfeits second football game, fearful for next season
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s a disappointing Friday night for East Peoria Community High School’s football team. The team has decided to forfeit its second game in a row. EPCHS Superintendent Marjorie Greuter says the team does not have enough players after injuries and ineligibility. “We’re...
Bloomington, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
25 Sports High School Saturday - October 15, 2022
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was a busy Saturday in high school sports. In football, Bloomington Central Catholic beats Alton Marquette, and Peoria Manual falls to Marengo. Saturday was also the Big Twelve and Heart of Illinois cross country meets, and Sectional Tennis championship Saturday.
No. 24 Illinois defeats Minnesota, Illinois State earns homecoming game win
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois took care of business defeating Minnesota, 26-14, to move to 6-1 on the season and into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten West. Also, Illinois State defeats South Dakota, 12-10.
Galesburg Silver Streaks Football @ United Township Panthers
The Galesburg Silver Streaks football team got back on the winning track as they traveled to East Moline and beat the United Township Panthers 42-31 Friday night. The Streaks are now 2-6 on the season and will play Rock Island Alleman at home next Friday night. The Dave’s Autobody Crunch-Time Player of the Game was Eugene “gino” Williams.
The Friday Sweet Spot - Trefzger’s Bakery: Six Degrees Of Preparation!
We’ve all heard the phrase, “Six Degrees Of Separation,” the theory is that everyone is connected in a six person or less chain. It was also the title of a film starring Chris Rock slapper, Will Smith. Now we have the “Six Degrees Of Preparation”, Starring Trefzger’s...
Peoria Civic Center preparing for busiest season of the year
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is getting ready for its busiest time of the year. The Civic Center will host an event during at least 40 of the next 60 days. Staff said ticket sales this year are on par with pre-pandemic levels. First up, country superstar Luke Bryan will perform a […]
It’s official: ISU Board votes to rename Redbird Arena
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Redbird Arena will soon be a name of the past. The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University approved renaming Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena” at their meeting on Friday. The name will change upon the completion of a naming rights and sponsorship agreement between ISU and CEFCU.
Peoria native Warfield’s new foundation holds fundraising show in Peoria Monday
PEORIA, Ill. – A musician with Peoria roots and who had big sucess working for years with Prince is starting a foundation to help more youth and adults alike get interested and involved in the arts. LiV Warfield has launched the LenaBlu Foundation — named after her aunt.
Lunch At First Bite - This Week @: West Town Tap
Going out to lunch is so nice now that I’m retired! No more looking at the clock and thinking, “Shit, I’ve got to get going, I only have an hour of free time till I have to go to work!”. Now I can have a long and...
Cattle show meeting leads to fairground wedding
Micah Ott met Miles Toenyes at a cattle show at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield five years ago. This September, two weeks before harvest, the couple tied the knot a few hundred yards from where they met. Because family farming is such an important part of both their lives,...
Pizza Talk With Local Happy Joe’s New Owner
Happy Joe’s Pizza went through some changes with some of their company owned stores of late. Our local Happy Joe’s was spared as the former manager became the current franchise owner. New owner Leslie Boynton joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the venture.
Day of the Dead is celebrated with a twist in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead is traditionally a Mexican-themed holiday to celebrate both life and death. However in Peoria, Nikki Romain, co-founder of ART Inc, decided to put a twist on the holiday by hosting the fourth annual Día de los Muertos: Love Never Dies event.
Murals equipped with augmented reality on display at library
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you drive past the Peoria Public Library downtown, you may have noticed some new artwork on display in the windows. 8 of Peoria’s biggest names are now a part of an augmented reality mural connected to an app which brings each piece to life to teach those who visit it about each of their contributions to Peoria’s legacy.
Top 10 restaurants to try in the Bloomington-Normal area
Looking to switch up your go-to restaurant or want to try something new? The restaurants of Bloomington-Normal offer a variety of delicious cuisines you are bound to enjoy. Its atmosphere, food quality and presentation bring Harmony Korean BBQ in at first place. The cuisine includes a variety of meats and vegetables. Guests have the option to grill their own food to their liking right at the table.
Badger Enters Race For Springfield City Treasurer
A race is taking shape for a second citywide office in Springfield. Lisa Badger is circulating petitions to run for city treasurer next spring. Badger currently serves on the Springfield Park Board, but would give up that seat to run for treasurer. She would face current deputy treasurer Colleen Redpath Feger, who announced earlier this year.
Dry weekend on tap, coldest air of the season to follow
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The windy, rainy, and cool weather from Friday night has exited the area and a gradual improvement in the forecast is on tap for Saturday. It all starts cold out the door this morning, with temperatures in the 30s for most of the area. The frosty start will give way to some warming by the afternoon, under partly cloudy skies. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s will run about 10° below average for this time of the year. Feeling like Fall!
Families honor lost babies at Shining Light Infant Memorial
ILLINOIS. (WCIA) — In 2019, Megan Haile from Bloomington lost her baby Olivia seven days before the due date. In 2014, Atwood father Bobby Beck lost baby Ainsley, who died at 36 weeks due to placental abruption. “Neither parent knows one another, but they know well the heartbreak that comes with infant loss and the importance […]
Rare campus squirrel will be preserved through taxidermy
Locals mourning the death of a rare piebald squirrel named Pinto Bean have begun the process to taxidermize the creature. Many sightings of the well-loved distinctive squirrel with unpigmented patches were posted on r/UIUC Reddit before Pinto Bean's tragic death on Spingfield Avenue last week. Champaign resident Clark Jackson took...
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
