Pekin, IL

25newsnow.com

East Peoria forfeits second football game, fearful for next season

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s a disappointing Friday night for East Peoria Community High School’s football team. The team has decided to forfeit its second game in a row. EPCHS Superintendent Marjorie Greuter says the team does not have enough players after injuries and ineligibility. “We’re...
EAST PEORIA, IL
High School Football PRO

Bloomington, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Saturday - October 15, 2022

PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was a busy Saturday in high school sports. In football, Bloomington Central Catholic beats Alton Marquette, and Peoria Manual falls to Marengo. Saturday was also the Big Twelve and Heart of Illinois cross country meets, and Sectional Tennis championship Saturday.
PEORIA, IL
wgil.com

Galesburg Silver Streaks Football @ United Township Panthers

The Galesburg Silver Streaks football team got back on the winning track as they traveled to East Moline and beat the United Township Panthers 42-31 Friday night. The Streaks are now 2-6 on the season and will play Rock Island Alleman at home next Friday night. The Dave’s Autobody Crunch-Time Player of the Game was Eugene “gino” Williams.
GALESBURG, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

The Friday Sweet Spot - Trefzger’s Bakery: Six Degrees Of Preparation!

We’ve all heard the phrase, “Six Degrees Of Separation,” the theory is that everyone is connected in a six person or less chain. It was also the title of a film starring Chris Rock slapper, Will Smith. Now we have the “Six Degrees Of Preparation”, Starring Trefzger’s...
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Civic Center preparing for busiest season of the year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is getting ready for its busiest time of the year. The Civic Center will host an event during at least 40 of the next 60 days. Staff said ticket sales this year are on par with pre-pandemic levels. First up, country superstar Luke Bryan will perform a […]
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

It’s official: ISU Board votes to rename Redbird Arena

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Redbird Arena will soon be a name of the past. The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University approved renaming Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena” at their meeting on Friday. The name will change upon the completion of a naming rights and sponsorship agreement between ISU and CEFCU.
NORMAL, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Lunch At First Bite - This Week @: West Town Tap

Going out to lunch is so nice now that I’m retired! No more looking at the clock and thinking, “Shit, I’ve got to get going, I only have an hour of free time till I have to go to work!”. Now I can have a long and...
PEORIA, IL
agupdate.com

Cattle show meeting leads to fairground wedding

Micah Ott met Miles Toenyes at a cattle show at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield five years ago. This September, two weeks before harvest, the couple tied the knot a few hundred yards from where they met. Because family farming is such an important part of both their lives,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wgil.com

Pizza Talk With Local Happy Joe’s New Owner

Happy Joe’s Pizza went through some changes with some of their company owned stores of late. Our local Happy Joe’s was spared as the former manager became the current franchise owner. New owner Leslie Boynton joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the venture.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Day of the Dead is celebrated with a twist in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead is traditionally a Mexican-themed holiday to celebrate both life and death. However in Peoria, Nikki Romain, co-founder of ART Inc, decided to put a twist on the holiday by hosting the fourth annual Día de los Muertos: Love Never Dies event.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Murals equipped with augmented reality on display at library

PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you drive past the Peoria Public Library downtown, you may have noticed some new artwork on display in the windows. 8 of Peoria’s biggest names are now a part of an augmented reality mural connected to an app which brings each piece to life to teach those who visit it about each of their contributions to Peoria’s legacy.
PEORIA, IL
videtteonline.com

Top 10 restaurants to try in the Bloomington-Normal area

Looking to switch up your go-to restaurant or want to try something new? The restaurants of Bloomington-Normal offer a variety of delicious cuisines you are bound to enjoy. Its atmosphere, food quality and presentation bring Harmony Korean BBQ in at first place. The cuisine includes a variety of meats and vegetables. Guests have the option to grill their own food to their liking right at the table.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wmay.com

Badger Enters Race For Springfield City Treasurer

A race is taking shape for a second citywide office in Springfield. Lisa Badger is circulating petitions to run for city treasurer next spring. Badger currently serves on the Springfield Park Board, but would give up that seat to run for treasurer. She would face current deputy treasurer Colleen Redpath Feger, who announced earlier this year.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Dry weekend on tap, coldest air of the season to follow

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The windy, rainy, and cool weather from Friday night has exited the area and a gradual improvement in the forecast is on tap for Saturday. It all starts cold out the door this morning, with temperatures in the 30s for most of the area. The frosty start will give way to some warming by the afternoon, under partly cloudy skies. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s will run about 10° below average for this time of the year. Feeling like Fall!
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Families honor lost babies at Shining Light Infant Memorial

ILLINOIS. (WCIA) — In 2019, Megan Haile from Bloomington lost her baby Olivia seven days before the due date. In 2014, Atwood father Bobby Beck lost baby Ainsley, who died at 36 weeks due to placental abruption. “Neither parent knows one another, but they know well the heartbreak that comes with infant loss and the importance […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
smilepolitely.com

Rare campus squirrel will be preserved through taxidermy

Locals mourning the death of a rare piebald squirrel named Pinto Bean have begun the process to taxidermize the creature. Many sightings of the well-loved distinctive squirrel with unpigmented patches were posted on r/UIUC Reddit before Pinto Bean's tragic death on Spingfield Avenue last week. Champaign resident Clark Jackson took...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

