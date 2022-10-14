PEORIA (25 News Now) - The windy, rainy, and cool weather from Friday night has exited the area and a gradual improvement in the forecast is on tap for Saturday. It all starts cold out the door this morning, with temperatures in the 30s for most of the area. The frosty start will give way to some warming by the afternoon, under partly cloudy skies. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s will run about 10° below average for this time of the year. Feeling like Fall!

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO