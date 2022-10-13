ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

New Permanent Costco Closure Announced

The closing will give way to a considerably larger location, which will open nearby shortly thereafter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, The-Sun.com, and DeliMarketNews.com.
SPRINGDALE, OH
The Hill

Health Care — COVID public health emergency extended

The winners of this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year are officially in, and one eagle-eyed photographer was able to capture a snake enjoying a pretty wild snack. Today in health, the White House extended the COVID-19 public health emergency that has been in place since January 2020, continuing it into next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Costco Will Raise Prices but Won't Make Key Membership Change

As a membership-based warehouse club, Costco (COST) has different priorities than other retailers. Above all else, the chain has to keep its members happy so they keep renewing. That's something the company has been doing in increasingly large numbers. "At Q4 end, our U.S. and Canada renewal rate came in...
RETAIL
LocalNewsMatters.org

Fill ’er up: Here’s how much money you can expect to get from the California gas rebate

CALIFORNIA IS SENDING money directly to millions of residents to help with rising costs and high gas prices. The payments, which started going out Oct. 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on income and other factors. About 18 million payments will be distributed over the next few months, benefiting up to 23 million Californians. The cash payouts are part of a June budget deal.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Abbott is recalling baby formula again after discovering faulty bottle caps on Similac products produced at Ohio facility

Abbott is recalling Similac baby formula products due to faulty bottle caps that may cause spoilage. The products hail from a manufacturing plant in Columbus, Ohio that distributes nationally. The announcement comes after Abbott's February formula recall that prompted a national crisis. The company issued a voluntary recall on Friday...
COLUMBUS, OH
LiveScience

Flu on the rise in the US as season kicks off early

Flu season is off to an unusually early start in the U.S., with Southeastern and South Central states currently reporting the highest rates of infection in the country, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). "We've noted that flu activity is starting to increase...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy