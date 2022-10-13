Read full article on original website
New Permanent Costco Closure Announced
The closing will give way to a considerably larger location, which will open nearby shortly thereafter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, The-Sun.com, and DeliMarketNews.com.
Health Care — COVID public health emergency extended
The winners of this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year are officially in, and one eagle-eyed photographer was able to capture a snake enjoying a pretty wild snack. Today in health, the White House extended the COVID-19 public health emergency that has been in place since January 2020, continuing it into next year.
CNBC
Surge in cases of RSV, a virus that can severely sicken infants, is filling hospital beds
Hospitals across the country have reported a surge in RSV cases over the last three to four weeks. The virus began circulating in the summer, to doctors' surprise, since it usually peaks in winter. For many kids, RSV symptoms look like a common cold. But for others — young babies...
Costco Will Raise Prices but Won't Make Key Membership Change
As a membership-based warehouse club, Costco (COST) has different priorities than other retailers. Above all else, the chain has to keep its members happy so they keep renewing. That's something the company has been doing in increasingly large numbers. "At Q4 end, our U.S. and Canada renewal rate came in...
Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho
Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. "The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military," he said. But his Oregon...
Fill ’er up: Here’s how much money you can expect to get from the California gas rebate
CALIFORNIA IS SENDING money directly to millions of residents to help with rising costs and high gas prices. The payments, which started going out Oct. 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on income and other factors. About 18 million payments will be distributed over the next few months, benefiting up to 23 million Californians. The cash payouts are part of a June budget deal.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Checks worth up to $300 delayed in Hawaii due to paper shortage
A one-time tax rebate for residents of the Aloha State has been delayed by a week for some because of a paper shortage, with the next round of paper checks set to resume beginning next week. Hawaii's Department of Taxation has sent out 282,887 direct deposits and 6,162 paper checks,...
Business Insider
Abbott is recalling baby formula again after discovering faulty bottle caps on Similac products produced at Ohio facility
Abbott is recalling Similac baby formula products due to faulty bottle caps that may cause spoilage. The products hail from a manufacturing plant in Columbus, Ohio that distributes nationally. The announcement comes after Abbott's February formula recall that prompted a national crisis. The company issued a voluntary recall on Friday...
Healthline
Experts on Where Flu Cases are Rising and When to Get Your Flu Shot
Health experts say this flu season is likely to be severe. Currently, Texas, Georgia, and Washington D.C. are all seeing high flu activity and it’s only the beginning of flu season. Your best bet to avoid severe flu symptoms is to get the flu shot, but only half of...
Flu on the rise in the US as season kicks off early
Flu season is off to an unusually early start in the U.S., with Southeastern and South Central states currently reporting the highest rates of infection in the country, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). "We've noted that flu activity is starting to increase...
