Billy Eppler faces long list of Mets unknowns heading into offseason

At every turn, the Billy Eppler Mets have prioritized a long-term vision over the immediate future. They have wanted their title window cracked open for a sustained, long period, which led to Eppler refusing to jeopardize that goal by trying to pry this season’s window wide open.

So none of the Mets’ top 19 prospects, Eppler said, were traded at the deadline. The Mets opted for reasonably priced upgrades at the margins over, say, a splashy move — such as importing the Cubs’ Willson Contreras or a more expensive piece such as Raisel Iglesias, who went from the Angels to the Braves.

“One of the things we have talked about here is trying to maintain that organizational discipline to try to crush any urge to make a snap or impulsive decision and give up large amounts of future World Series odds or expectation just in exchange for marginal gains right now,” Eppler said after the trade deadline passed. “I think some of that undisciplined thinking can lead to years of mediocrity.”

Billy Eppler faces many Mets unknowns entering the offseason. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Perhaps the biggest question facing Eppler, who will speak publicly Friday in an end-of-season news conference after the Mets were knocked out of the wild-card round by the Padres, will concern how he balances the long-term future with fielding a quality roster for the 2023 Mets. A team that spent about $282 million on payroll, according to Spotrac, somehow did not go all-in in 2022.

The longest deal Eppler, as Mets GM, has given to a player is the four years awarded Starling Marte. None of Eppler’s multiyear pacts from last offseason — Marte, Max Scherzer, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar — look like albatrosses after one season. Eppler bet well and managed risks, which brought long-term flexibility and a short-term excellent regular season (and quick exit from the postseason).

Going all-in for next season might look like attempting to package a hoard of prospects for Shohei Ohtani, if the Angels make the two-way star available. It might look like giving an extra year, perhaps a fifth, to Jacob deGrom to ensure the best pitcher in the world stays in Queens at a heavy cost, even if a contract would take him into his late 30s.

It is unlikely Eppler will push in all of his chips to chase a championship next season, even if that would be the preferred method of a 38-year-old Scherzer. But how much will Eppler prioritize next year after a campaign in which thinking about the future likely hurt the Mets’ present?

That question will hover over Eppler’s news conference, as will:

Billy Eppler, right, and Buck Showalter Tom DiPace

Last offseason, the Mets pursued players with positive reputations in the clubhouse after a 2021 season filled with controversy and downward-pointed thumbs.

This offseason, how much will Eppler (and Steve Cohen) consider the spectacle that the 2022 Mets became?

Edwin Diaz pitched well enough to become the best-paid closer in the game , but did his viral entrances, which turned Citi Field into a dance club, boost his contract?

At full health, deGrom is an ace’s ace and likely will be paid as such. But does his relationship with Mets fans, who have watched him blossom since being a ninth-round pick in 2010, add some heft to a deal?

Similarly, there are not many more popular in Queens than Brandon Nimmo, who complements his on-field productivity with a smile and a never-ending hustle. Will his intangibles make him more attractive to the Mets?

The Post’s Mike Puma has estimated the Mets’ payroll could skyrocket to $345 million if they retain all their free agents. In late August, Cohen told The Post’s “The Show” podcast, “You should be able to build a pretty good team at $300 million.”

Has Eppler been told he cannot exceed that $300 million hurdle? A hard line would create issues for a team that only is certain to return Scherzer to its rotation.

Steve Cohen watches the Mets’ Game 3 loss to the Padres. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty and Mark Vientos debuted with more promise than productivity. Does Eppler believe Alvarez can compete for a starting job next spring, which could open the door for a trade of James McCann?

Does Eppler believe Baty can be a starting third baseman, which could lead to the club moving Escobar?

Brett Baty AP

The Mets’ evaluation of Vientos could affect their handling of Darin Ruf, who is due $3 million next season.

En route to his batting title, Jeff McNeil hit .364 when opposing infield defenses played the shift — which will be regulated next season.

Will the tweaked rules lead to Eppler valuing a player such as Daniel Vogelbach, who pulls the ball often and batted against shifts in about three-quarters of his at-bats? Speedy defenders could prove more prized, too.

The Mets also will have most of a bullpen to reconstruct. How much attention will Eppler pay to the incoming pitch clock, which will be particularly targeted toward relievers who take their time to load up their arms before throwing a pitch?