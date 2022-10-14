BALITMORE, MD – It has been almost two months since Kahlil Akins was shot and killed in Baltimore on September 1st, but the Baltimore Police Department is not giving up on his case. Today, the department announced an $8,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for his death. At around 10:26 pm on September 1st, Akins was found shot dead on the 2500 block of Collins avenue. Police have not made any arrests in this case. Anyone with information for this case are asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. The post Baltimore police asking for public assistance in murder cold case appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO