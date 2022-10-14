Read full article on original website
Dart
2d ago
The term is "sociopath". Maryland State Legislators are doing all possible to aid and abet the criminals.
Death of Central Booking detainee ruled a homicide, officials say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The recent death of a detainee at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center has been ruled a homicide, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said. Mark Vernarelli, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (MDPSC), identified the man...
Baltimore police asking for public assistance in murder cold case
BALITMORE, MD – It has been almost two months since Kahlil Akins was shot and killed in Baltimore on September 1st, but the Baltimore Police Department is not giving up on his case. Today, the department announced an $8,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for his death. At around 10:26 pm on September 1st, Akins was found shot dead on the 2500 block of Collins avenue. Police have not made any arrests in this case. Anyone with information for this case are asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. The post Baltimore police asking for public assistance in murder cold case appeared first on Shore News Network.
2 dead from 2 separate overnight shootings in Southwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were shot and killed in separate shootings in Southwest Baltimore Saturday night, city police said. Police said the first shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue in the city's Mill Hill section. There, officers found a 53-year-old man who...
Man shot in a Frederick apartment, police say
FREDERICK, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot Saturday in an apartment in Frederick, the town's police department said. Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at 90 Waverly Drive. When officers arrived, police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken...
Police investigate a shooting that killed an identified male in Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A male was shot and killed Saturday night in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers responded to a reported shooting at 10:48 p.m. on the Unit block of South Monastery Avenue, where they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.The identified victim was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and pronounced dead by medical personnel.This incident is under investigation. Homicide detectives ask anyone who has information about this incident to call at 410-396-2100.
Baltimore police discover burning body, homicide detectives assume investigation
Officers responded to the 1000 block of East 20th Street near the intersection of Kennedy Avenue at 11:11 a.m. for reports of a burning body
Man's death at correctional facility ruled homicide
BALTIMORE (AP) — The death of a detainee at a Baltimore correctional facility earlier this month has been ruled a homicide, officials said.Officers at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center found the man unresponsive on Oct. 9 and he was pronounced dead a short time later, officials said.Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services spokesperson Mark Vernarelli identified the man as Javarick Gantt, 34, of Annapolis, news outlets reported. Gantt's body was taken to the medical examiner's office, which ruled his death a homicide.Department detectives are working with the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office to criminally charge a suspect and the department has also opened an administrative investigation, Vernarelli said Sunday.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
In grim October for Baltimore, 13 killed - 8 dead in the past week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — They're victims in a long list of gun violence incidents over the last week in Baltimore. On the city’s Southwest side a 53-year-old man was found shot multiple times near 26th and Wilkens, just miles away and less than three hours apart another man was shot in the St. Joseph’s section, he was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.
DC man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in metro station shooting
A 21-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the January 2020 fatal shooting of a man near Mount Vernon Square Metro station in Northwest D.C. William Whitaker of Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia to his role in the killing of Malick Cisse, then 19.
Burning body found in abandoned lot in East Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A burning body was found Sunday in an abandoned lot in East Baltimore, city police said. Police said the body was found around 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 20th Street in the city's East Baltimore Midway section. When officers arrived, police said Baltimore...
Bloodshed from gun violence: 11 shot, 6 killed over violent week in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Bloodshed from gun violence tore a path through Baltimore. Three were shot Thursday near a Dollar Store in South Baltimore's Cherry Hill neighborhood. “Somebody came into the store and was like hey help please please please," a bystander told FOX45 News Friday. From 2 a.m. From...
Police investigate burned body found in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- Police are investigating a burned body found Sunday morning in East Baltimore, according to a release.Officers responded at 11:11 a.m. to the 1000 block of East 20th Street, near the intersection of Kennedy Avenue where they found an unidentifyed male body burned. When officers arrived at the scene, Baltimore City Fire Department were extinguishing the fire. The remains of the victim were then located. Fire Department personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.The body will be taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and identification.This incident is under the investigation; homicide detectives ask anyone who has information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.
Nottingham MD
Burglaries reported in Nottingham, Parkville
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local burglaries that were reported over the past week. Between 6 p.m. on Monday, October 10 and 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, an individual broke into a residence in the unit block of Ferns Way (21236) and stole televisions. At just after 6:15...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Suspects of assault in NE DC dodge police by hiding in a construction dumpster
WASHINGTON — Several suspects are still wanted for their involvement in an assault that occurred in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Metropolitan Police Department released video to the public on Saturday that captures the wanted suspects hiding in a construction dumpster to avoid arrest. Detectives are working...
Death of 4-year-old in Baltimore ruled homicide by intoxication
BALTIMORE -- The death of a 4-year-old boy in March is now being investigated as a homicide after an autopsy found the boy died by intoxication, Baltimore police said Friday. Officers responded around 4 a.m. on March 6 to the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard in Northwest Baltimore for an unresponsive child. The child, identified as O'rion Thomas, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His body was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy. Thomas' death was ruled a homicide on Oct. 12 after his cause of death was determined. A homicide investigation is active and ongoing, police said.
Concern for Missing Man and Woman in Bethesda
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman. Randrianarison and Rajaonarison were last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:30...
Two teens robbed at gunpoint in North Baltimore neighborhood
BALTIMORE - Two teens were robbed at gunpoint within a mile apart in North Baltimore Friday morning. Police said they both had their cellphones stolen in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. A student walking to school around 9:10 a.m. pm Loch Raven Boulevard and Walker Avenue was approached by four males,...
8 shot, 3 fatally within 24 hours across Baltimore
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — It was a violent 24-hours across Baltimore. At least eight people were shot, and three of those victims killed between approximately 2 a.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday. Three of those cases occurred in the City's southern district, as well as within District 10. On...
New information emerges regarding deadly shooting of teenager in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police are still looking for the three gunmen they believe shot and killed 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. Thursday afternoon. The gunmen opened fire while Andre was sitting on his great-grandmother’s porch at her home on 48th Street Northeast. “There were other individuals on the porch,” said Metropolitan Police Commander […]
Portions of Druid Hill Park closed as police investigate suspicious package
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police are investigating after a suspicious package was found inside Druid Hill Park Sunday. Officers were called to the 3000 block of Swann Drive around 11 a.m. after a report of a suspicious item. Police have cordoned off parts of the park and nearby roads,...
