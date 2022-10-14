Read full article on original website
Parents of young woman missing in north Georgia still fighting hard to find her
ATLANTA — It’s been almost three years since they’ve seen her beautiful smile. The parents of Keeslyn Roberts said they’re fighting harder than ever to find her. “We’ve got to have closure,” said her father, Eric Roberts. “One way or the other. Whatever the outcome is, we’ve got to have closure for our sanity.”
WDEF
7 Bridges Marathon Brings Competitors to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hundreds of competitors met at the brink of dawn to push themselves to the limit. The 7 Bridges Marathon started and finished at Coolidge Park with a full length marathon course that used the Walnut and Market Street Bridges along with portions of the Tennessee Riverwalk and South Chickamauga Greenway.
Looking for a Cure: 15-year-old in North Alabama undergoing process of ALS diagnosis
15-year-old Branson Bearden is undergoing the difficult process of an ALS diagnosis. On Saturday, family and friends rallied behind him at the Walk to Defeat ALS in Scottsboro.
Georgia Man Tried to Smother Premature Twins and Broke Neck of Three-Month-Old in the Process: Reports
A 22-year-old Georgia man is accused of trying to smother two three-month-old twins with a pillow and breaking the neck of one of the girls in the process, according to several local news reports. Citing the Rome Police Department, Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA reported that Robert Terrell Dubose Jr. is...
WTVC
Grundy Sheriff: Child shot in Tracy City Sunday night; Victim airlifted to hospital
Tracy City, Tenn. — According to Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter, a juvenile was shot Sunday night in Tracy City. Sheriff Gunter says the child was flown to a nearby hospital for their injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time. The Grundy County Sheriff's Department is assisting the...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Polk County vs. Marion County
JASPER, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Polk County vs. Marion County. Both teams come into this game with a 4-3 record.
WDEF
New Connector Trail Links Red Bank to Stringer’s Ridge
RED BANK, Tenn. (WDEF)- Red Bank now can hike directly to the Chattanooga northshore through a more direct path. Officials in Red Bank opened the White Oak Connector to Stringer’s Ridge this morning. It provides a less than a mile direct gravel path to the series of trails at Stringer’s Ridge.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests October 10-16
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Oct. 10-16. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
‘American Idol’ finalist, Georgia native dies in vehicle crash￼
JASPER, Tenn. (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Both drivers were […]
66-Year-Old Greg Passmore Died In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Cleveland (Cleveland, TN)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Cleveland on Thursday evening. The officials stated that a motorcycle and Jeep Wrangler were involved in the motor-vehicle collision.
American Idol Finalist Willie Spence Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The officials confirmed that American Idol finalist, 23-year-old Willie Spence [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WDEF
Million Dollar Band Performs at Finley Stadium
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Third Saturday in October is a tradition filled weekend in our region. One such tradition came back for the first time in four years as the University of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band performed a concert for Alabama fans, alumni, and parents Friday afternoon at Finley Stadium.
WDEF
Fatal Cleveland Motorcycle Crash
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Cleveland. It happened around 5 PM at the entrance to Hobby Lobby on Stuart Road. 66 year old Greg Passmore was riding his motorcycle west on Stuart Road when a Jeep Wrangler turned into the Hobby Lobby lot, hitting the bike.
earnthenecklace.com
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Willie Spence dies at 23
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year's season of "American Idol," died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old.
WDEF
House Destroyed in Fire and Explosions in East Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Four people are displaced after a fire followed by explosions destroyed their home in East Chattanooga. Firefighters say the fire occurred in the Forest Acres neighborhood at the 2500 block of Maple Street. They responded shortly after 8:30 Saturday morning they responded to the home to battle the fire.
theutcecho.com
Family, Friends and Community Remember a Queen Lost
On Sunday, October 9, loved ones and members of Chattanooga’s LGBTQ community came together at Riverfront Parkway to hold a vigil in rememberance of the late Fannie Mae Charles. Just a week prior, Charles had performed at that very spot for the Chattanooga Pride Festival where she serenaded countless...
harbinclinic.com
Harbin Clinic Calhoun Adds Hand, Wrist & Elbow Orthopedic Care
Harbin Clinic, Georgia’s largest privately-owned, multi-specialty physician group, is pleased to announce that hand and upper extremity orthopedic care services are now available in Gordon County and surrounding areas. This expansion displays Harbin Clinic’s continuous commitment to treating and caring for the patients of Gordon and Murray County.
Rome is grappling with toxic ‘forever chemicals’ fouling waterways
“Forever chemicals” have been used for decades to add oil-, water-, and heat-resistance to dozens of products — from pans and food wrappers to fabric and carpets. But their stubborn resistance to breaking down in nature and the proliferation of PFAS-treated products means traces can be found even in some of the most remote environments on Earth. Residents of Rome, Georgia are experiencing that firsthand.
WTVCFOX
Report: Chattanooga woman who struck officer Thursday was drunk, headed to St. Louis
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. We now know the identity of the driver of the SUV: 24-year-old Kathleen Vallin. An arrest report we obtained says officers were on the scene of a jackknifed tractor trailer on the Ridgecut, just under the 'high bridge,' when Vallin drove around the police vehicle blocking traffic and rear-ended another officer's vehicle.
