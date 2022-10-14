ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade County, GA

WDEF

7 Bridges Marathon Brings Competitors to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hundreds of competitors met at the brink of dawn to push themselves to the limit. The 7 Bridges Marathon started and finished at Coolidge Park with a full length marathon course that used the Walnut and Market Street Bridges along with portions of the Tennessee Riverwalk and South Chickamauga Greenway.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

New Connector Trail Links Red Bank to Stringer’s Ridge

RED BANK, Tenn. (WDEF)- Red Bank now can hike directly to the Chattanooga northshore through a more direct path. Officials in Red Bank opened the White Oak Connector to Stringer’s Ridge this morning. It provides a less than a mile direct gravel path to the series of trails at Stringer’s Ridge.
RED BANK, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests October 10-16

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Oct. 10-16. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Million Dollar Band Performs at Finley Stadium

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Third Saturday in October is a tradition filled weekend in our region. One such tradition came back for the first time in four years as the University of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band performed a concert for Alabama fans, alumni, and parents Friday afternoon at Finley Stadium.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Fatal Cleveland Motorcycle Crash

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Cleveland. It happened around 5 PM at the entrance to Hobby Lobby on Stuart Road. 66 year old Greg Passmore was riding his motorcycle west on Stuart Road when a Jeep Wrangler turned into the Hobby Lobby lot, hitting the bike.
CLEVELAND, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?

There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

House Destroyed in Fire and Explosions in East Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Four people are displaced after a fire followed by explosions destroyed their home in East Chattanooga. Firefighters say the fire occurred in the Forest Acres neighborhood at the 2500 block of Maple Street. They responded shortly after 8:30 Saturday morning they responded to the home to battle the fire.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

Family, Friends and Community Remember a Queen Lost

On Sunday, October 9, loved ones and members of Chattanooga’s LGBTQ community came together at Riverfront Parkway to hold a vigil in rememberance of the late Fannie Mae Charles. Just a week prior, Charles had performed at that very spot for the Chattanooga Pride Festival where she serenaded countless...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
harbinclinic.com

Harbin Clinic Calhoun Adds Hand, Wrist & Elbow Orthopedic Care

Harbin Clinic, Georgia’s largest privately-owned, multi-specialty physician group, is pleased to announce that hand and upper extremity orthopedic care services are now available in Gordon County and surrounding areas. This expansion displays Harbin Clinic’s continuous commitment to treating and caring for the patients of Gordon and Murray County.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Rome is grappling with toxic ‘forever chemicals’ fouling waterways

“Forever chemicals” have been used for decades to add oil-, water-, and heat-resistance to dozens of products — from pans and food wrappers to fabric and carpets. But their stubborn resistance to breaking down in nature and the proliferation of PFAS-treated products means traces can be found even in some of the most remote environments on Earth. Residents of Rome, Georgia are experiencing that firsthand.
ROME, GA
WTVCFOX

Report: Chattanooga woman who struck officer Thursday was drunk, headed to St. Louis

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. We now know the identity of the driver of the SUV: 24-year-old Kathleen Vallin. An arrest report we obtained says officers were on the scene of a jackknifed tractor trailer on the Ridgecut, just under the 'high bridge,' when Vallin drove around the police vehicle blocking traffic and rear-ended another officer's vehicle.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

