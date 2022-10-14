Read full article on original website
Related
Baltimore County schools taking action after incidents of bullying and violence
Williams also said additional support staff is being used at schools all over the county since the start of the year and he's noticed a difference.
University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical host community wellness event
BALTIMORE -- The University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center hosted a community wellness event, which offered a variety of free health screenings Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., UM BWMC employees and volunteers partnered with Park Elementary School at 201 E. 11th Ave. in Baltimore to offer services to community members. Some of the activities included administering flu shots, blood pressure screenings, a vision test, body mass index tests, and blood-glucose tests to check for diabetes. Healthy to-go boxed lunches plus produce boxes filled with fruit and vegetables were also available to those who stopped by. The event was family-friendly, where children had the opportunity to have their face painted. Dance and karate classes were offered as well.UM BWMC put an emphasis on how to collaborate with the community and schools to tackle public health issues, which includes food insecurity, access to health care services and to ensure needed resources are accessible to residents.
foxbaltimore.com
In grim October for Baltimore, 13 killed - 8 dead in the past week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — They're victims in a long list of gun violence incidents over the last week in Baltimore. On the city’s Southwest side a 53-year-old man was found shot multiple times near 26th and Wilkens, just miles away and less than three hours apart another man was shot in the St. Joseph’s section, he was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Renovations planned for 5 Baltimore City high schools, officials say
BALTIMORE -- Five of the oldest high schools in Baltimore City will soon be getting a much needed 21st-century facelift. Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Public Schools officials announced a $400 million dollar plan for the state-of-the-art renovations, impacting 7,000 students at Western High School, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Frederick Douglass High School, Baltimore City College and the Joseph C. Briscoe Academy.Frederick Douglass High and the Joseph C. Briscoe Academy will share a new building.Among the enhancements are new air conditioning systems, something Scott, a graduate of city schools, said is pivotal in ensuring students can obtain the skills and knowledge they need to thrive. "We believe that every young person deserves a school with state-of-the-art technology that provides classroom and learning spaces designed for a 21st-century education, and dare I say, where they have air conditioning and can and drink the water," he said.While these renovations take place, classes will be held at alternative sites known as swing space locations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nottingham MD
Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows
——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
weaa.org
Baltimore school employee fired, accused of being involved in attack on Afghan student
Zainab Chaudry, Spokeswoman and Maryland Director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations joins Gabe Ortis for the discussion. (Baltimore, MD) -- A Baltimore City Public Schools employee is out of a job due to their alleged involvement in an attack on an Afghan student. The Maryland Chapter of the Council...
Homeless advocates push Baltimore leaders for more resources
BALTIMORE - Members of the homeless encampment under the Jones Falls Expressway are speaking out about an incident that happened last weekend. That homeless encampment remains underneath I-83 in downtown Baltimore.For decades, those who are homeless have set up camp in that area."You've got more than 100 years of homeless underneath this bridge - 100 years," Baltimore resident David Dalton said. Homeless advocates and those in the homeless community want Baltimore City leaders to hear their concerns."You see it. It's wet, real wet," Ashford Ford said. "It's what it is. That's why I say we need housing." Many of those without a home...
WMDT.com
Wes Moore celebrates birthday on Eastern Shore, says he plans to fight for H2B visa workers if elected
POCOMOKE CITY, Md- Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore visited the Eastern Shore Saturday, celebrating his birthday at a Fish Fry event in Pocomoke City, and pledging to make sure issues crucial to the area receive attention in Annapolis. Moore tells us on the issue of H2b visa workers, he’s glad...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Free bikes given to first-grade class at Baltimore elementary school
First graders at North Bend Elementary School have new toys to play with. All 65 students got free bikes, courtesy of a local company and a non-profit.
Opinion: The Narrative Theft of Wes Moore
This opinion represents the views of the author, and not MarylandReporter.com, which does not endorse or oppose candidates. Opposing viewpoints and comments are welcome. I often shock friends and family when I show them various articles that I have penned. “This is you?!” they reply with shocked facial expressions. I wryly smile, but deep down, I want to shake them and shout, “yes idiot, a Black man can have a voice and at times, that voice is put on paper.”
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Rural Legacy Program areas to receive $5.575 million in state funding
TOWSON, MD—The Maryland Board of Public Works has unanimously approved $27.1 million in FY2023 Rural Legacy Program grants, including $5.575 million towards five Rural Legacy Areas within Baltimore County. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Rural Legacy Program is designed to preserve large blocks of contiguous open space that...
38-Year-Old Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Talks Leading His City and Being a Voice for the Forgotten
The 52nd Mayor of Baltimore Brandon M. Scott graced a fireside chat at BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s Black Men Xcel Summit to talk about the opportunities and challenges of walking in his calling, in addition to serving his city on the frontlines of a pandemic fallout, crime and law enforcement, and housing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Baltimore police asking for public assistance in murder cold case
BALITMORE, MD – It has been almost two months since Kahlil Akins was shot and killed in Baltimore on September 1st, but the Baltimore Police Department is not giving up on his case. Today, the department announced an $8,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for his death. At around 10:26 pm on September 1st, Akins was found shot dead on the 2500 block of Collins avenue. Police have not made any arrests in this case. Anyone with information for this case are asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. The post Baltimore police asking for public assistance in murder cold case appeared first on Shore News Network.
CBS News
Baltimore DOT asks for public comment on making curbside dining permanent
-- The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is now accepting public comments on a proposal to make curbside dining parklets a permanent part of the streetscape. Under the proposed policy, permits for curbside parklets would only be issued for spaces in parking lanes. Facilities may not be bolted down or permanently attached to roads, sidewalks or buildings, nor can they have music or open flames.
Towerlight
Towson University executive division employee salaries
Towson University’s President Kim Schatzel and cabinet salaries are public records. The Towerlight obtained the current salaries of Schatzel and her staff through a Maryland Public Information Act request. Schatzel makes $530,450 annually, a $161,450 increase from her original $369,000 salary when she became president in 2016. Provost Melanie...
foxbaltimore.com
Bloodshed from gun violence: 11 shot, 6 killed over violent week in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Bloodshed from gun violence tore a path through Baltimore. Three were shot Thursday near a Dollar Store in South Baltimore's Cherry Hill neighborhood. “Somebody came into the store and was like hey help please please please," a bystander told FOX45 News Friday. From 2 a.m. From...
foxbaltimore.com
'Begs an investigation' | Baltimore school officer paid 116 overtime hours in one paycheck
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation finds a Baltimore City School police officer is on pace to earn more than his annual salary in overtime, three years in a row. City Schools approved that money, and sources say the FBI took notice. “This begs an investigation,” said Adam...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in a Frederick apartment, police say
FREDERICK, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot Saturday in an apartment in Frederick, the town's police department said. Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at 90 Waverly Drive. When officers arrived, police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken...
foxbaltimore.com
2 dead from 2 separate overnight shootings in Southwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were shot and killed in separate shootings in Southwest Baltimore Saturday night, city police said. Police said the first shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue in the city's Mill Hill section. There, officers found a 53-year-old man who...
foxbaltimore.com
Deadly murder and arrest of 15-year-old suspect reignites concerns over juvenile offenders
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore city isn't the only place dealing with juvenile crime. In Howard County, a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a murder in Columbia. It's a community recovering from a deadly incident, but all was quiet at The Bluffs at Hawthorn Apartments on Hickory...
Comments / 0