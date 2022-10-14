ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, MA

Man rescued from machine at Everett scrap metal business after being trapped for hours

By Susannah Sudborough
 3 days ago

The man was reportedly a worker at Scrap-It Inc. in Everett.

A man was reportedly rescued from a metal shredding machine Thursday afternoon at a scrap metal recycling business in Everett.

WCVB reported that an employee at Scrap-It Inc. who was working near a scrap metal shredder became caught in the machine around 3:30 p.m., and that it took hours for firefighters to get him out.

The news station reported that several fire departments responded to the scene, including the Boston Fire Department’s technical rescue unit.

WBZ-TV reported that the man who was trapped is an experienced worker in his 50s, and that his leg was caught in the machine.

The news station reported that the man was given medication through an IV and that a doctor was on scene until the man was freed by firefighters.

WCVB reported that the man was taken to a local hospital around 6:30 p.m. and that he could be heard speaking to paramedics on scene.

Both stations reported that the Occupations Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was on scene.

It is unclear how the man became caught in the machine or how extensive his injuries are.

Everett police referred Boston.com to OSHA for comment, and OSHA was not immediately available for comment.

