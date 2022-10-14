Blitz Pee Dee player of the week – South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers
FLORENCE (WBTW) – For the 2nd time in his high school career, South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers takes home a player of the week award. Sellers had his best performance as a Bruin last week in their 63-0 win over Wilson. Sellers combined to throw and run for 447 yards and account for all 9 touchdowns.
Sellers is committed to play at Syracuse University after he graduates in the spring. The Bruins are currently 7-0 and are ranked #1 in Class 4A in the South Carolina High School League.
South Florence will travel to Myrtle Beach on Friday to face the Seahawks at 7:30pm.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 8