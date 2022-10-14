ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Blitz Pee Dee player of the week – South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers

By Chris Parks
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NBDfE_0iYMC5ul00

FLORENCE (WBTW) – For the 2nd time in his high school career, South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers takes home a player of the week award. Sellers had his best performance as a Bruin last week in their 63-0 win over Wilson. Sellers combined to throw and run for 447 yards and account for all 9 touchdowns.

Sellers is committed to play at Syracuse University after he graduates in the spring. The Bruins are currently 7-0 and are ranked #1 in Class 4A in the South Carolina High School League.

South Florence will travel to Myrtle Beach on Friday to face the Seahawks at 7:30pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

