Chambersburg senior Camryn Kiser takes gold in Mid-Penn Conference girls cross country
NEWVILLE – Chambersburg senior Camryn Kiser boasts plenty of postseason cross country running experience, but never broke through for top individual honors in one of those races. That was true until Saturday, when Kiser crossed the line first in 18:10.7 over the always challenging Big Spring High School course...
Middletown turns out for a soccer-centric homecoming
The band marched through town alongside fire trucks and floats. The queen was crowned, and the game itself kept the crowd on the edge of their seats until the buzzer. It just wasn’t football – although if this was somewhere in Europe, instead of Middletown, you’d have gotten away with that, too.
Brady Heiser accounts for 339 yards, 4 TDs to lead Gettysburg past Tavon Cooper, Greencastle-Antrim
Gettysburg knocked off Greencastle-Antrim 42-28 Friday, and although the final score might not suggest it there was a moment when things were not looking good for the Warriors.
Carlisle outfights Cumberland Valley in Week 8
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle beat Cumberland Valley 26-20 in a close week eight game on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was […]
Central Dauphin’s TJ Roden takes care of business in Mid-Penn Conference boys cross country meet
NEWVILLE – Central Dauphin senior TJ Roden is rounding into prime cross-country form at precisely the right time of the postseason. Roden, who finished second over the top-caliber Big Spring High School course last month in the Ben Bloser Invitational, took the initiative early and won the Mid-Penn Conference boys gold Saturday in 15:52.1.
thesportspage.blog
Gettysburg rallies to top Blue Devils, 42-28
GETTYSBURG — Tavon Cooper and the Greencastle-Antrim offense had a fine game against a very strong Gettysburg defense. But it wasn’t quite enough because the Warriors made too many big plays on offense, and G-A made a few too many mistakes. The result was a 42-28 Mid Penn Colonial defeat Friday night in Gettysburg.
West Perry football survives Big Spring’s upset bid
As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard at West Perry Stadium on Oct. 8, the Mustang football team and their respective fans in the bleachers released a collective sigh of relief. After rolling through the first six weeks of the season, West Perry overcame a stern test from a...
Fourth-ranked State College shows versatility and grit, leans on Harrisburg for big Commonwealth Division win
Class 6A No. 4 State College continued its perfect season Saturday, using 14 second-quarter points and its staunch defense to derail sixth-ranked Harrisburg 20-6 at Severance Field. Freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey and wideout Michael Gaul each found the end zone in the second, with Gaul’s 32-yard touchdown reception delivered by...
Central York overpowers Red Lion in Week 8
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Central York scored with ease in week eight, beating Red Lion by a score of 69-27 on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back […]
Jaeion Perry goes for 229, 3 TDs as Steel-High downs Newport, 68-14
Jaeion Perry got it done rushing and receiving Friday, and Alex Erby was his usual stellar self, too, as Steel-High scored a 68-14 win over Newport.
local21news.com
UPDATE| Missing teen returned home
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE| Dauphin County dispatch confirms the teen returned home and is safe. Middletown Borough Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old boy. While police have not released his name, the teen pictured was last seen wearing a white T-Shirt, jeans, black Converse shoes, and carrying a red and black bag.
Yorkblog
AB Farquhar, who surrendered York, had Maryland & York roots
Many local history buffs in York County, Pennsylvania, are well aware of the role that young businessman Arthur Briggs Farquhar played in the controversial (to this day) surrender of the borough of York to oncoming Confederate troops during the Civil War’s Gettysburg Campaign. Hearing reports that a powerful column of enemy forces was approaching York from the west after marching from Gettysburg, Farquhar, tired of the perceived dithering of York’s councilmen, jumped into his carriage and road along the turnpike to Abbottstown. There, he met with Confederate Brig. Gen. John B. Gordon and negotiated the terms by which the Rebels would occupy York. He then returned to York and reported the results to Chief Burgess David Small and the town council. Stunned by his impetuous (and unauthorized) action, they climbed into his carriage and rode west to seek out the Rebel leader. They met Gordon at Farmers Post Office, about 10 miles west of York, and officially negotiated the peaceful surrender of the borough.
echo-pilot.com
Fort Loudon woman dies in Lincoln Way West crash
A 51-year-old Fort Loudon woman died in a single-vehicle crash at 10:04 a.m. Oct. 7 in Peters Township between Fort Loudon and St. Thomas, Pennsylvania State Police said. Riot and disorderly conduct: Mom and son among 13 charged after fight near Chambersburg school. Misinformation online:Police encourage vigilance against fake posts...
Mechanicsburg hopes to avoid cat-astrophe with new trap-neuter-release program
They begin to emerge as soon as the sun starts to go down, the less-wary younger ones first, with their elders only showing just before it’s fully dark. Creeping out of the underbrush, eyes peeled for any danger, they eventually crowd around a large plate of food – something they’ll hopefully still do when that food is inside a cage trap.
abc27.com
Man charged after kicking Chambersburg police officer
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was charged with assaulting a police officer during the early afternoon hours on Saturday, Oct. 15. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, officers were attempting to serve a warrant on Robert Middaugh. Middaugh resisted arrest and resisted officers. He kicked an officer in the abdomen during this incident.
Here’s why traffic is moving very slowly on I-81N in Dauphin and Cumberland counties
Traffic is moving very slowly and in some places not really moving at all from Harrisburg to around Exit 61 in Hampden Township on Interstate 81 North. And if you’re wondering why, it’s because of planned construction. The construction is expected to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
An old Harrisburg high school has transformed into a haunted house
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The brick façade of the old Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg now holds a special Halloween haunted attraction inside. The Bridge Eco Village, who now owns the abandoned school, will be renovating the building inside and out in the next couple years. For this Halloween season, they will be allowing the community to come in and see the abandoned school before it is completely gutted: in a complete frightful experience.
abc27.com
Fire damages Lower Paxton Township home, displaces 2 adults
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Colonial Park Fire Company and mutual aid units responded to a house fire this morning in Lower Paxton Township. According to the Fire Chief of The Colonial Park Fire Company, the units were dispatched at around 6 a.m. this morning after a report was made of a house fire. Fire units arrived at the scene at 4460 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg, where they were faced with a fire that took about 30 minutes to put out.
WGAL
Harrisburg School District considers future of former William Penn High School
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg School District is considering what to do with the former William Penn High School. The building has been abandoned for more than a decade. A top district official told school board members this week that they can't continue to ignore the building. Superintendent Eric Turman said it's become a safety hazard.
4th person charged in deadly N.J. car rally that killed central Pa. woman
Police have arrested a fourth individual in connection with the H2oi car rally in Wildwood last month that left two people dead and another seriously injured, authorities said. Joshua Bocchino, 19, of Long Branch, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer at the weekend rally on Sept. 24, according...
PennLive.com
