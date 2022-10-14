ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, PA

PennLive.com

Middletown turns out for a soccer-centric homecoming

The band marched through town alongside fire trucks and floats. The queen was crowned, and the game itself kept the crowd on the edge of their seats until the buzzer. It just wasn’t football – although if this was somewhere in Europe, instead of Middletown, you’d have gotten away with that, too.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

Carlisle outfights Cumberland Valley in Week 8

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle beat Cumberland Valley 26-20 in a close week eight game on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was […]
CARLISLE, PA
Mechanicsburg, PA
Waynesboro, PA
Pennsylvania Sports
Mechanicsburg, PA
Waynesboro, PA
thesportspage.blog

Gettysburg rallies to top Blue Devils, 42-28

GETTYSBURG — Tavon Cooper and the Greencastle-Antrim offense had a fine game against a very strong Gettysburg defense. But it wasn’t quite enough because the Warriors made too many big plays on offense, and G-A made a few too many mistakes. The result was a 42-28 Mid Penn Colonial defeat Friday night in Gettysburg.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Central York overpowers Red Lion in Week 8

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Central York scored with ease in week eight, beating Red Lion by a score of 69-27 on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back […]
YORK, PA
local21news.com

UPDATE| Missing teen returned home

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE| Dauphin County dispatch confirms the teen returned home and is safe. Middletown Borough Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old boy. While police have not released his name, the teen pictured was last seen wearing a white T-Shirt, jeans, black Converse shoes, and carrying a red and black bag.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Yorkblog

AB Farquhar, who surrendered York, had Maryland & York roots

Many local history buffs in York County, Pennsylvania, are well aware of the role that young businessman Arthur Briggs Farquhar played in the controversial (to this day) surrender of the borough of York to oncoming Confederate troops during the Civil War’s Gettysburg Campaign. Hearing reports that a powerful column of enemy forces was approaching York from the west after marching from Gettysburg, Farquhar, tired of the perceived dithering of York’s councilmen, jumped into his carriage and road along the turnpike to Abbottstown. There, he met with Confederate Brig. Gen. John B. Gordon and negotiated the terms by which the Rebels would occupy York. He then returned to York and reported the results to Chief Burgess David Small and the town council. Stunned by his impetuous (and unauthorized) action, they climbed into his carriage and rode west to seek out the Rebel leader. They met Gordon at Farmers Post Office, about 10 miles west of York, and officially negotiated the peaceful surrender of the borough.
YORK, PA
echo-pilot.com

Fort Loudon woman dies in Lincoln Way West crash

A 51-year-old Fort Loudon woman died in a single-vehicle crash at 10:04 a.m. Oct. 7 in Peters Township between Fort Loudon and St. Thomas, Pennsylvania State Police said. Riot and disorderly conduct: Mom and son among 13 charged after fight near Chambersburg school. Misinformation online:Police encourage vigilance against fake posts...
FORT LOUDON, PA
abc27.com

Man charged after kicking Chambersburg police officer

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was charged with assaulting a police officer during the early afternoon hours on Saturday, Oct. 15. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, officers were attempting to serve a warrant on Robert Middaugh. Middaugh resisted arrest and resisted officers. He kicked an officer in the abdomen during this incident.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

An old Harrisburg high school has transformed into a haunted house

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The brick façade of the old Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg now holds a special Halloween haunted attraction inside. The Bridge Eco Village, who now owns the abandoned school, will be renovating the building inside and out in the next couple years. For this Halloween season, they will be allowing the community to come in and see the abandoned school before it is completely gutted: in a complete frightful experience.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Fire damages Lower Paxton Township home, displaces 2 adults

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Colonial Park Fire Company and mutual aid units responded to a house fire this morning in Lower Paxton Township. According to the Fire Chief of The Colonial Park Fire Company, the units were dispatched at around 6 a.m. this morning after a report was made of a house fire. Fire units arrived at the scene at 4460 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg, where they were faced with a fire that took about 30 minutes to put out.
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg School District considers future of former William Penn High School

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg School District is considering what to do with the former William Penn High School. The building has been abandoned for more than a decade. A top district official told school board members this week that they can't continue to ignore the building. Superintendent Eric Turman said it's become a safety hazard.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
