The latest chapter of our Oops! series. Mark Moclair is a six-foot-two, 205 lb. reliever from Newport News, VA. Born on March 13, 1997, he was Houston’s 12th round pick in 2018, out of the University of Tampa. Taken 372nd overall, Moclair would be the 13th player chosen at that spot to get to the majors. The group is led by Chuck Finley (57.9 WAR).

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO