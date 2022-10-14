ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

PennLive.com

Council considers revamp of Newport borough rental ordinance

Some big changes may be coming to Newport. Borough council spent a good portion of its Oct. 4 meeting debating the merits of several potential ordinance changes. None was bigger than a proposed rental ordinance, which if implemented would overhaul the requirements for Newport landlords. A majority of residential units in the borough are rentals, and a fair number of landlords live out of state.
NEWPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Delayed Muncy boat access project set to begin construction this summer

Muncy, Pa. — The Muncy boat access project is set to begin construction in summer 2023, according to state Rep. Joe Hamm. Construction on the project will begin once the PA Department of Environmental Protection provides the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission with the necessary permits. The project's "targeted completion timeframe" is fall 2023. Related reading: Property acquired for new Muncy boat access ...
MUNCY, PA
WBRE

Short-term Interstate lane restrictions 10/17 – 10/21

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced there will be several lane restrictions on I-80, I-81, and I-84 between 10/17 and 10/21. The chart below is a list of restrictions on the Pennsylvania Interstate system: Interstate Location Reason for restriction Dates of restriction Time of restriction I-80 East Exit 262 to Exit 273 (Luzerne County) Wire […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Williamsport, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Williamsport, PA
Williamsport, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
pa.gov

Wolf Administration Highlights $8.65 Million Investment in 3,105 Central PA Manufacturing Jobs at Fresh Roasted Coffee, Sivana Converting Tours in Sunbury

Sunbury, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Mike Hanna toured Fresh Roasted Coffee and Sivana Converting in Northumberland County to see firsthand operations supported by Governor Tom Wolf’s investments to create good paying manufacturing jobs in the commonwealth during Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania.
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre mayor announces no tax increase for city

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, Mayor George Brown presented his 2023 budget for the city of Wilkes-Barre Friday morning. Mayor Brown announced no tax increase is proposed for this year thanks to funds from the American Rescue Plan that balanced out the budget. "We faced countless challenges and...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Steer on the loose in Union County

New Columbia, Pa — Police say a 2,000-pound steer was reported to be on the loose in White Deer Township as of Wednesday. The Hereford steer went missing in the area of the 100 block of Keefer Lane, according to state police at Milton. The steer has an all-white face. Anyone with information on the steer's owner should contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County community fighting blight

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County community is taking action to crack down on blighted properties, and it’s not the first time. Demolition crews tore down two dilapidated homes on Vandermark Road in Newport Township Friday. Officials say it’s a long time coming as they’ve been listed as problem properties for years. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Appalachian Trail committee in central Pa. tries to draw volunteers

The Duncannon Appalachian Trail Community Advisory Committee is looking for members who love the outdoors and want to participate in the trail’s living history. The organization, which hosts Duncannon’s annual Appalachian Trail Festival on the third Saturday in June, works to enhance tourism opportunities in Duncannon as an outdoor recreation destination.
DUNCANNON, PA
PennLive.com

An expansion is brewing at central Pa. distillery

“Adventurously Brewed” is the motto of Lindgren Craft Brewery, and a more fitting motto could not be found. The brewery specializes in bringing together local ingredients to make brews one might not expect but will enjoy. Now on the Lindgren family farm, the brewery purchased the former PNC bank at 9 North Market St. in the square of Duncannon and plans to expand.
DUNCANNON, PA
PennLive.com

Duncannon EMS unit gets taken off the critical list

Kraig Nace of the Duncannon EMS delivered good news during the Oct. 3 Wheatfield Twp. supervisors’ meeting. Nace said his organization has achieved adequate staffing levels, and all pre-COVID fundraising efforts have been fully restored, including Sunday dinners and bingo. Bingo is Monday nights starting at 6:45, with the...
DUNCANNON, PA
wkok.com

13-Point Buck Poached, Game Commission Needs Public’s Help

ALLENWOOD – State Game Wardens say are looking for the public to help them find out who killed a trophy 13-point buck. The deer was shot illegally in Union County about two weeks ago. The deer was killed along Route 44 in Allenwood, near the federal prison campuses. Game...
ALLENWOOD, PA
WTAJ

Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
ALTOONA, PA
wkok.com

Woman Fair After Hitting Utility Pole on Route 15

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – A Lewisburg woman is in fair condition after crashing into a utility pole along Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County Friday night. Selinsgrove state police say injured was 32-year-old Brittney Jones, and she may have been driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. Troopers say charges are pending their investigation. She was taken to Geisinger, where a nursing supervisor says she’s in fair condition.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Car crashes into building in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — Clean-up is underway at one business in Luzerne County after a car crashed into its storefront. A vehicle crashed into Sports Page Great Haircuts for Men and Boys on William Street around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. There is no word yet on any injuries, and the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
theshelbyreport.com

Weis Markets Begins Register Campaign To Support Veterans

Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets has launched a six-week campaign in support of Paralyzed Veterans of America, a nonprofit supporting veterans with spinal cord injuries, disorders and diseases like MS and ALS. In stores, Weis Markets and its employees are encouraging customers to make small donations at checkout by rounding up...
SUNBURY, PA
PennLive.com

Avian influenza found at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park

Avian influenza has recently been confirmed in some birds that are part of Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in Halifax, the park announced. The infected birds are part of a collection housed in an indoor enclosure, not accessible to the public, the park said. Park spokeswoman Jan Tobias-Kieffer said in a news release that officials at the Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services of the USDA in Harrisburg determined no widespread euthanasia of zoo birds will be required.
HALIFAX, PA
WTAJ

Local veterinary hospitals feel the effects of inflation

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The effects of inflation are impacting almost everything, including your veterinarian. “These are the most trying times I’ve seen in VetMed in a long, long time,” Co-Owner of Happy Valley Veterinary Hospital Alece Coulman said. With rising supply and operating costs, many local animal hospitals are feeling the pinch. “It’s […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Bradford County’s Connection to the Titanic to be Discussed, October 21

The Bradford County Historical Society will host a program titled, “Bradford County’s Connection to the Titanic,” scheduled for Friday, October 21, 2022 at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There is no admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, participants are requested to register by calling 570-265-2240 or by email at info@bradfordhistory.com.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
