Council considers revamp of Newport borough rental ordinance
Some big changes may be coming to Newport. Borough council spent a good portion of its Oct. 4 meeting debating the merits of several potential ordinance changes. None was bigger than a proposed rental ordinance, which if implemented would overhaul the requirements for Newport landlords. A majority of residential units in the borough are rentals, and a fair number of landlords live out of state.
Delayed Muncy boat access project set to begin construction this summer
Muncy, Pa. — The Muncy boat access project is set to begin construction in summer 2023, according to state Rep. Joe Hamm. Construction on the project will begin once the PA Department of Environmental Protection provides the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission with the necessary permits. The project's "targeted completion timeframe" is fall 2023. Related reading: Property acquired for new Muncy boat access ...
Who’s on the ballot? Here’s your CDT Voter Guide to the 2022 Pennsylvania elections
Before you head to the polls, or if you need some help finding your polling place, check out the Centre Daily Times’ Voter Guide for the 2022 general election for information on candidates and more.
Short-term Interstate lane restrictions 10/17 – 10/21
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced there will be several lane restrictions on I-80, I-81, and I-84 between 10/17 and 10/21. The chart below is a list of restrictions on the Pennsylvania Interstate system: Interstate Location Reason for restriction Dates of restriction Time of restriction I-80 East Exit 262 to Exit 273 (Luzerne County) Wire […]
Wolf Administration Highlights $8.65 Million Investment in 3,105 Central PA Manufacturing Jobs at Fresh Roasted Coffee, Sivana Converting Tours in Sunbury
Sunbury, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Mike Hanna toured Fresh Roasted Coffee and Sivana Converting in Northumberland County to see firsthand operations supported by Governor Tom Wolf’s investments to create good paying manufacturing jobs in the commonwealth during Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania.
Wilkes-Barre mayor announces no tax increase for city
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, Mayor George Brown presented his 2023 budget for the city of Wilkes-Barre Friday morning. Mayor Brown announced no tax increase is proposed for this year thanks to funds from the American Rescue Plan that balanced out the budget. "We faced countless challenges and...
Steer on the loose in Union County
New Columbia, Pa — Police say a 2,000-pound steer was reported to be on the loose in White Deer Township as of Wednesday. The Hereford steer went missing in the area of the 100 block of Keefer Lane, according to state police at Milton. The steer has an all-white face. Anyone with information on the steer's owner should contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
Luzerne County community fighting blight
NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County community is taking action to crack down on blighted properties, and it’s not the first time. Demolition crews tore down two dilapidated homes on Vandermark Road in Newport Township Friday. Officials say it’s a long time coming as they’ve been listed as problem properties for years. […]
Appalachian Trail committee in central Pa. tries to draw volunteers
The Duncannon Appalachian Trail Community Advisory Committee is looking for members who love the outdoors and want to participate in the trail’s living history. The organization, which hosts Duncannon’s annual Appalachian Trail Festival on the third Saturday in June, works to enhance tourism opportunities in Duncannon as an outdoor recreation destination.
An expansion is brewing at central Pa. distillery
“Adventurously Brewed” is the motto of Lindgren Craft Brewery, and a more fitting motto could not be found. The brewery specializes in bringing together local ingredients to make brews one might not expect but will enjoy. Now on the Lindgren family farm, the brewery purchased the former PNC bank at 9 North Market St. in the square of Duncannon and plans to expand.
Duncannon EMS unit gets taken off the critical list
Kraig Nace of the Duncannon EMS delivered good news during the Oct. 3 Wheatfield Twp. supervisors’ meeting. Nace said his organization has achieved adequate staffing levels, and all pre-COVID fundraising efforts have been fully restored, including Sunday dinners and bingo. Bingo is Monday nights starting at 6:45, with the...
13-Point Buck Poached, Game Commission Needs Public’s Help
ALLENWOOD – State Game Wardens say are looking for the public to help them find out who killed a trophy 13-point buck. The deer was shot illegally in Union County about two weeks ago. The deer was killed along Route 44 in Allenwood, near the federal prison campuses. Game...
Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
Woman Fair After Hitting Utility Pole on Route 15
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – A Lewisburg woman is in fair condition after crashing into a utility pole along Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County Friday night. Selinsgrove state police say injured was 32-year-old Brittney Jones, and she may have been driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. Troopers say charges are pending their investigation. She was taken to Geisinger, where a nursing supervisor says she’s in fair condition.
Car crashes into building in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Clean-up is underway at one business in Luzerne County after a car crashed into its storefront. A vehicle crashed into Sports Page Great Haircuts for Men and Boys on William Street around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. There is no word yet on any injuries, and the...
Weis Markets Begins Register Campaign To Support Veterans
Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets has launched a six-week campaign in support of Paralyzed Veterans of America, a nonprofit supporting veterans with spinal cord injuries, disorders and diseases like MS and ALS. In stores, Weis Markets and its employees are encouraging customers to make small donations at checkout by rounding up...
Avian influenza found at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park
Avian influenza has recently been confirmed in some birds that are part of Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in Halifax, the park announced. The infected birds are part of a collection housed in an indoor enclosure, not accessible to the public, the park said. Park spokeswoman Jan Tobias-Kieffer said in a news release that officials at the Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services of the USDA in Harrisburg determined no widespread euthanasia of zoo birds will be required.
Local veterinary hospitals feel the effects of inflation
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The effects of inflation are impacting almost everything, including your veterinarian. “These are the most trying times I’ve seen in VetMed in a long, long time,” Co-Owner of Happy Valley Veterinary Hospital Alece Coulman said. With rising supply and operating costs, many local animal hospitals are feeling the pinch. “It’s […]
Bradford County’s Connection to the Titanic to be Discussed, October 21
The Bradford County Historical Society will host a program titled, “Bradford County’s Connection to the Titanic,” scheduled for Friday, October 21, 2022 at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There is no admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, participants are requested to register by calling 570-265-2240 or by email at info@bradfordhistory.com.
Pennsylvania dynamite truck explosion sends 5 to hospital
MUIR, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was flown from the scene to a […]
