The Independent

Desperate parents seek answers over a month after 15-year-old daughter vanished on first day of school

The parents of a missing South Carolina teenager continue to seek answers about their daughter’s disappearance. Fifteen-year-old Sarah Pipkin was last seen on 15 August after her first day of school at Cane Bay High School, in Berkeley County. Surveillance video captured the teen leaving the school premises with a group of students, local news station WCSC reported. Sarah was supposed to take the bus home that day and an hour after she failed to arrive, her mother filed a runaway report with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office following advice from the department, she wrote in a Facebook post....
RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

My Parents Accuse Me of Favoring My In-Laws—They’re Probably Right

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m struggling with what to tell my parents when they pester me about why my husband and I don’t bring our two young kids (3 and 5) to visit them more than once or twice a year. We all used to live in the same metro area, but a few months before our first child was born, my parents moved into a luxury full-service retirement facility almost four hours away. It’s so expensive, we’ll be lucky if they leave enough to cremate them. And far from enjoying themselves, they do nothing but complain about the demanding and bigoted old rich folks who populate the place.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
familyeducation.com

Preschool Teachers are People Too

Teachers and the education community have been under a microscope for the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ask almost any teacher you meet at any grade level, and they will tell you the stress they’ve faced in their profession of late has been at unheard-of levels.
EDUCATION
romper.com

How Often Should A Toddler Pee When Potty Training? It Depends

I don't know about you, but I'm personally super pumped for that perfect day in the admittedly far-off future when I throw that last diaper away — and then throw myself a party. If you're currently in the midst of toilet training, I salute you, and I also know you have a lot of questions. Whether it's going well or not, wondering things as simple as, "How often do toddlers pee?" is all part of the process. Here’s what the experts want you to know.
KIDS
kidsinthehouse.com

How does car insurance work for teens with divorced parents?

Getting a divorce is stressful for all parties involved. The legal and financial issues can have an especially profound impact on any kids in the family. There may be a custody battle between two parents that can hopefully be resolved amicably. Then there’s the issue of what possessions belong to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WITN

‘Medical miracle’ shares special surprise for teachers

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The past year has been a rollercoaster for the Lyles family who’s son, EJ, has overcome medical odds time and time again. Friday, the little boy who doctors didn’t think would be here shared a special surprise with his school. Recovering from a...
PITT COUNTY, NC
momcollective.com

Support for Families of Kids With Dyslexia

In the spring of 2020 when the world shut down, my youngest was in Pre-k. I started casually working with him at home on pre-reading skills, mostly letter and sound identification. Having watched his sister learn her letters and sounds a few years previous, and then eventually how to read, I was familiar with the timeline of the average age these things happen for kids. I knew my son was smart, but for some reason, he was not retaining any work we did on letters and their corresponding sounds. I started to worry.
KIDS

