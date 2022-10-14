ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

MLB Playoffs: Bieber, Guardians in the Bronx, NLDS all even

By The Associated Press
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U5wTa_0iYMB9Ts00

Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians try to bounce back in the Bronx, hoping to avoid a wipeout at Yankee Stadium a day after a washout.

Game 2 of the Cleveland-New York matchup in the AL Division Series was postponed Thursday night because of a rainy forecast. Aaron Judge and the Yankees lead 1-0 in the best-of-five series.

The teams will play Friday afternoon, then meet Saturday night in Cleveland.

In the NL Division Series, there will be a pair of Game 3s — the Los Angeles Dodgers visit San Diego and Atlanta plays at Philadelphia. Both series are tied at 1-all.

In Thursday's only playoff game, Yordan Alvarez homered again as the Houston Astros beat Seattle 4-2 to take a 2-0 lead.

Bieber was 13-8 with a 2.88 ERA in 200 innings this season, and pitched 7 2/3 innings of three-hit ball to beat Tampa Bay 2-1 last Friday in the wild-card round for his first postseason win. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner will face All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes (12-4).

This week's rainout ended any chance Cleveland would start Bieber on short rest late in the series. Without the showers, he would have had three days of rest between Game 2 and a potential Game 5. Now, there will be only two days in between.

“It takes out the possibility of Bieber coming back early. Which, to be totally honest, I don’t know how I felt about that to begin with,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said.

Here’s what else to know about the MLB playoffs Friday:

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE (All times ET)

ALDS Game 2: Cleveland at New York Yankees, 1:07 p.m., TBS

NLDS Game 3: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:37 p.m., FS1

NLDS Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego, 8:37 p.m., FS1

HOME, AT LAST

It's been a long, long time since the Phillies hosted a playoff game. More than a decade ago, in fact, when slugger Ryan Howard crumpled to the ground in pain after making the last out at Citizens Bank Park in the 2011 NLDS loss to St. Louis.

Philadelphia star Bryce Harper hadn't even made his major league debut at the point. But he'll certainly draw huge cheers when Aaron Nola and the wild-card Phillies face the NL East champion Braves. Atlanta hasn't yet named its starting pitcher — it's expected to be either veteran Charlie Morton or rookie Spencer Strider, who hasn't pitched since Sept. 18 because of an oblique injury.

Citizens Bank Park has undergone a proper postseason makeover. The playoff logos were painted on the field and bunting wafted from the concourse. Concession stand signs advertised Red October punch, $15.99 for a concoction of vodka, lemonade and juices. Even Howard was represented with a chicken sandwich named The Big Piece, in honor of his nickname, that comes served on a sweet Hawaiian bun.

LETTING LOOSE

Padres lefty Blake Snell says he expects the atmosphere at Petco Park to be "pretty insane" when he faces Dodgers righty Tony Gonsolin.

The last time the Padres had a home playoff game in front of their fans was 2006. San Diego won a home wild-card series against St. Louis in 2020, but the ballpark had no crowds because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Snell has pitched in the playoffs at Petco before, making three starts with Tampa Bay in the AL bubble following the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, without fans in the stands.

“This has always been one of my favorite ballparks to play in, so I cherish it a lot more being that now we’ll have fans and it’s San Diego fans and it’s in San Diego. I like that a lot more,” Snell said.

UMBRELLAS UP

José Ramírez and the Guardians were rained out nine times at home this season due to Cleveland’s inconsistent and unpleasant weather.

They had two more postponements on the road, one because of a COVID-19 outbreak. That forced the Guardians to play eight doubleheaders — they even had to push back a celebration and flag-raising ceremony late last month to salute their AL Central championship due to a rainy forecast.

Francona said he’s never seen anything like it.

“And it sounds like when we get back to Ohio, it’s not perfect. They think it’s going to be OK, but we’ll be dodging some raindrops both days it looks like," he said.

His solution?

“Play a doubleheader. We’re used to it,” he joked.

New York won Tuesday night’s opener in the best-of-five series 4-1, and the rainout followed an unusual scheduled off day between Games 1 and 2.

Now, the clubs could play four days in a row.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Braves reeling after playoff flop, but excited for future

More than four months of dazzling baseball carried the Atlanta Braves to a fifth straight NL East title. Their hopes of repeating as World Series champion fell apart in less than a week. The season came to an unimaginable end with two dismal performances in Philadelphia, where the Braves were...
MLB
Action News Jax

NLCS-bound Padres find their identity, eliminate Dodgers

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — As a rare October rainstorm drenched Petco Park in the eighth inning, nobody at the packed downtown home of the San Diego Padres flinched. Fans pulled over hoodies, put on ponchos and covered their heads with whatever they could to try to stay dry, including yellow rally towels and pizza boxes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Action News Jax

Jimmy Garoppolo, so good in good times, struggles in a bad one

Jimmy Garoppolo is the living embodiment of the old joke about the two guys running from the bear. Garoppolo doesn’t need to be faster than the bear, he just needs to be better than a replacement-level quarterback. Blessed with an array of available weaponry (Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Action News Jax

Who is Oscar Gonzalez? Meet the Guardians playoff hero giving Yankees fans flashbacks to David Ortiz

You wouldn't blame New York Yankees fans if they're having flashbacks to 2004, when burgeoning Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz kept coming up in key October moments, and kept beating them. The new thorn in their side — responsible for the decisive moments in both Cleveland Guardians wins in the American League Division Series — probably isn't thinking about that. He was, after all, only six years old at the time. His name is Oscar Gonzalez. He's now 24, with less than 100 MLB games under his belt, but he's quickly writing himself a similar chapter in playoff lore.
BRONX, NY
Action News Jax

Dodgers have much to contemplate during long winter

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — After all their gaudy statistics during the regular season — 111 wins, Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner powering the offense — the Los Angeles Dodgers appeared on their way to fulfilling manager Dave Roberts' spring prediction of another World Series victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Action News Jax

Trubisky comes off bench as Steelers stun Brady, Bucs 20-18

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Mitch Trubisky stood on the Acrisure Stadium sideline two weeks ago with a baseball cap on, his future uncertain and his chance at proving he's a capable NFL starting quarterback all but gone. He didn't complain. Or throw a tantrum. Or give up his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Bieber
Person
Blake Snell
Action News Jax

Dolphins' Thompson (thumb) leaves game, Bridgewater in

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Skylar Thompson's expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team's revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive...
NFL
Action News Jax

Steelers QB Pickett leaves with a possible concussion

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday's game against Tampa Bay in the third quarter after entering the league's concussion protocol. Pickett's head appeared to hit the turf after being legally pushed to the ground by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White just after releasing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Action News Jax

Giants rally from 10 down, top Ravens 24-20 on Barkley's run

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — After five straight losing seasons and three coaching changes, the New York Giants are doing the unexpected under first-year coach Brian Daboll. They are finding ways to win. The Giants (5-1) stunned another opponent as Julian Love's interception and 27-yard return set...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Yankees#Cleveland Guardians#The Al Division Series#The Los Angeles Dodgers
Action News Jax

Giants RB Saquon Barkley's slide seals win over Ravens, much to the chagrin of fantasy managers

Saquon Barkley had a great fantasy day in the New York Giants' upset win over the Baltimore Ravens. But it could have been even better. Barkley slid right before the end zone on a six-yard run with 1:17 left on the clock to effectively end the game following a Giants strip-sacked Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on the previous possession. The wise clock management move let the Giants run out the clock and take home their third consecutive victory – this one a 24-20 win – but it left fantasy managers wanting more.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Action News Jax

Wheldon's memory hangs over Las Vegas 11 years after death

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The memory of Dan Wheldon hung over Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, the 11th anniversary of his fatal crash, as NASCAR opened the third round of its playoffs at the track. It marked the first time a major race has been held...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Action News Jax

Tom Brady chides Bucs offensive line during ugly first half vs. Steelers

Tampa Bay's offense was sluggish on Sunday, and Tom Brady took his frustrations out on his offensive line. The Buccaneers went into halftime without a touchdown and trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers, 10-9. With the final seconds ticking off the second-quarter game clock, Brady had some words for his offensive lineman on the Tampa Bay sideline. They were't exactly encouraging.
TAMPA, FL
Action News Jax

Poole ready to chase another championship alongside Green

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Calling it a “long” couple of weeks, Golden State guard Jordan Poole is ready to chase a repeat championship alongside Draymond Green after the fourth-year pro took a punch to the face from Green at practice. Poole wasn’t injured by the...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy