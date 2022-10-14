Read full article on original website
Steam Gets Nintendo Switch Exclusive After Just 7 Months
Steam users looking for something new to try this weekend can count what was formerly a Nintendo Switch exclusive among their options now that it's released on the PC platform. That game is Triangle Strategy, the HD-2D title developed by Square Enix and Artdink and published by Square Enix. It's a turn-based strategy game originally released on the Nintendo Switch back in March 2022 and is a game that's maintained positive reviews since its launch.
Gotham Knights Confirms Bad News For Console Players
Gotham Knights is drumming up some controversy amongst fans as it nears launch week, particularly with regards to the game's performance. FPS (frames per second) is one of the most vital things in a game or any other kind of video. While most movies tend to be displayed in 24 FPS, games tend to range from 30 – 60 FPS, with some games offering higher FPS ranges depending on the hardware and settings of the game. If you have a low FPS, the game will appear to stutter, feel less smooth, and won't convey the images in a particularly satisfying way. While 30FPS is still common, many are often willing to sacrifice the resolution for a higher FPS in order to have a silky smooth gameplay experience, especially in games with lots of action such as shooters.
Major PlayStation/Xbox Game Indefinitely Delayed Weeks Before Release
Amplitude Studios and Aspyr Media have announced that Humankind has been delayed on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The news is sure to disappoint console fans, as the historical strategy game was meant to release on November 4th; even worse, the delay is an indefinite one, and no timeframe has been provided for the game's console release. Given that fact, refunds will be issued for anyone that has pre-purchased Humankind from PlayStation or Xbox's digital storefronts.
Sauron Revealed in The Rings of Power Finale
After weeks of foreshadowing, Sauron finally revealed himself in the finale of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. It turns out that Sauron was hiding under our noses the entire time, as Galadriel learned that Halbrand was actually the Dark Lord during last night's episode. After going to Eregion for elvish healing, Halbrand quickly takes an interest in Celebrimbor's project to use mithril to create some sort of artifact that can be used to pass on the light of the Simarils onto the elves and prevent them from fading from Middle-Earth. Halbrand suggests a solution – combine the mithril with other metals to form an alloy and then use that new amplified metal to create a crown. Although Halbrand is never named as Annatar (a nom de plume meaning "Lord of Gifts", which Sauron used in The Simarillion), he does offer this advice as "a Gift."
House of the Dragon Just Kicked Off One of the Saddest Storylines in Game of Thrones
The Game of Thrones franchise is no stranger to tragedy. Just mentioning the Red Wedding or saying "You know nothing, Jon Snow" is enough to bring tears to the eyes of fans. The series had plenty of sad moments and storylines. House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel, will also have quite a few tragic and devastating stories, especially given the nature of a single family at war with themselves. This Sunday's new episode, "The Green Council," kicked off what could be the saddest story in all of House of the Dragon, as the show allowed viewers time to get to know Erryk and Arryk Cargyll.
Microsoft Giving Away Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Life in New Sweepstakes
A subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs about $14.99 per month, but one lucky gamer in the U.S. will get a free subscription for life. It might sound too good to be true, but that's the grand prize for a new sweepstakes Microsoft started on October 7th. Xbox fans can use their Microsoft Rewards points to enter, with 200 for one entry, 500 for five entries, or 1,000 points for 25 entries. There's no purchase necessary to enter, and fans can receive 25 free entries by registering for an account and mailing a 3x5 card to Microsoft.
PlayStation Sale Drops One of 2022's Best Games to Lowest Price Yet
PlayStation is running an "Essential Picks" sale right now which, for the most part, includes a lot of the big names and franchises that people would expect to see. Assassin's Creed, Madden NFL, WWE 2K, and first-party games like Marvel's Spider-Man are a few examples of games on sale, but one of them that's returned to the PlayStation discount bin once more just happens to be one of the best games to grace the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this year.
Pokemon Journeys Reveals Leon's Pokemon Lineup With New Poster
Pokemon Journeys is gearing up for the highly anticipated grand finals battle between Ash Ketchum and current Galar and undefeated champion Leon airing overseas, and the newest poster for the series has given fans the look at Leon's full line up that he's bringing to the battle! Ash Ketchum was first inspired to take on the World Coronation Series following his Gigantamax confrontation with Leon, and thus since has been rising through the ranks of the tough tournament in order to get his chance at a rematch. Now he's finally going to get that chance after making it to the Masters Tournament finals.
Why Were Major Characters Missing From House of the Dragon Episode 9?
WARNING: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon's latest episode... Sunday night marked the arrival of the second-to-last episode of House of the Dragon's ultra-successful first season. The entire episode dealt with the aftermath of King Viserys' death, and how the line of succession for the Iron Throne will shake out. That's exactly what people expected to see in the episode, but it may have been a bit surprising to go through the entire penultimate episode of Season 1 without two of the show's most popular and important characters.
Dunkey Calls Overwatch 2 the "Most Disappointing" Game of the Year
Videogamedunkey has called Overwatch 2 the "most disappointing" game of 2022. Overwatch 2 was one of the most anticipated games for quite some time and although the game had a massive launch week, it was riddled with issues. For starters, the game was immediately hit by a DDoS attack which prevented people from logging in. After that was resolved, the game was still plagued with server problems which created long queue times and would even boot people out of the game. To make things worse, there were bugs and a controversial change that forces players to give Activision their phone number just to be able to log in to the game. It's all a bit convoluted, but the actual game is... well, it's Overwatch!
Bayonetta Voice Actor Hellena Taylor Asks Fans to Boycott Bayonetta 3, Executive Director Responds
Hellena Taylor, the original voice actor for Bayonetta who is not returning to voice the character in Bayonetta 3, has spoken out about why she's not reprising the role. In a series of videos shared on socials, Taylor said she was offered $4,000 to return to the role of Bayonetta, an offer she described as "an insult." Taylor has since called for people to boycott the game ahead of its October 28th release. Hideki Kamiya, the executive director working on Bayonetta 3 and a well-known figure within developer PlatinumGames, has since responded to these claims.
The Stranger Confirmed as SPOILER in The Rings of Power
The Rings of Power finale has arrived and The Stranger has been revealed. It was an eventful week on Amazon Prime as the magic user is apparently a wizard or an Istari. The wizards are storied in Lord of the Rings lore. It's hard to say whether or not The Stranger ends up being Saurman the White, Radagast the Brown or Gandalf the Grey. In fact, the figure could eventually be revealed as Pallanda or Alatar, the Blue Wizards who are not as known by general audiences. It's a fun nod to the series continuity and sure to ignite plenty of discussion as Rings of Power stretches on to Season 2. However, The Stranger had to do some fighting in this entry to escape with the Harfoots.
Netflix Won't Have Some of Its Movies and Shows on Ad-Supported Tier
Beginning on November 3, Netflix is rolling out its first-ever ad-supported tier, with users paying just $6.99 for access to the streaming platform, in exchange for allowing Netflix to play roughly four to five minutes of ads per hour. The name of the program will be Netflix Basic With Ads, and one thing that has not yet been promoted is how much the "Basic" will play into the actual experience. Ads are not going to be the only drawback; it will also come with a lower resolution for video, and some content will not be available to watch at all on the Basic plan.
The Rings of Power Fans Discover Hidden Easter Egg on Twitter
As The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power fans are still reeling from the fallout of the season one finale, some fans have discovered a hilarious but slightly startling Easter egg. In the day that followed the last episode of the season for the show, anyone that liked a tweet which included the hashtag #TheRingsOfPower on Twitter got a little surprise, a little evil surprise. Prior to the heart appearing on the tweet to indicate the like, a tiny animated silhouette of Sauron would appear, fading into the heart. You can see a screenshot of it in action below. Spoilers for the series follow!
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reward You For Beating the Campaign
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will reward those who beat the game's action-packed campaign. Call of Duty campaigns are often one of the most overshadowed parts of the game as many focus solely on the multiplayer or zombies/co-op modes. It's understandable, most people want to play with their friends, but the campaigns are pretty solid. They're like big budget action movies with twisty stories and iconic characters. That's especially true for the Modern Warfare games and it looks like the latest entry will be no exception thanks to another big globetrotting adventure.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings Makima to Life for the Anime's Debut
Chainsaw Man was the most anticipated new series premiere of the year overall among many circles, and it's hard not to see why thanks to some awesome Makima cosplay helping to hype up the new anime's premiere! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series has grown to a massive popularity following the end of the first era of the series a few years ago, and it's hard to compare just how popular it's become thanks to the strength and reach of just the manga alone. But now the series will be taking it all to the next level with the debut of its new anime.
New Final Fantasy VII Remake Game Announced
Final Fantasy VII Remake will be getting a board game adaptation of some kind. Square Enix announced they were working on some kind of tabletop adaptation of Final Fantasy VII Remake at Essen Spiel earlier this month. This will be an "original board game" designed in house by Square Enix, but no other details were announced other than that the games were "coming soon." Square Enix is also developing a board game version of Chocobo's Dungeon, which is due for release in 2023. This would be the first official Final Fantasy board game produced that wasn't a licensed Monopoly game.
Xbox Game Pass Surprise Confirms Another October Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers already had several games to look forward to this month with Xbox confirming a couple of additions for the first few weeks of October, but ahead of the announcement for the month's second wave, we've gotten a surprise confirmation of another game. Publisher Devolver Digital announced this week that Phantom Abyss, a game that's been on Steam in early access for a while now, will soon be available on Xbox platforms and as part of the Xbox Game Pass collection on October 20th.
Gotham Knights Reveals New Co-Op Mode
Gotham Knights developer WB Games Montreal and Warner Bros. Games have announced that the upcoming DC-branded video game will receive a rather significant update just over a month after it initially releases on October 21st for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. More specifically, Gotham Knights is set to drop a free update featuring Heroic Assault, a new four-player, co-op mode.
House of the Dragon's New Crown Is a Major Piece of Game of Thrones History
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from the latest episode of Game of Thrones... Sunday night brought the penultimate episode of House of the Dragon's first season, and with it, the confirmation that Aegon II will officially succeed Viserys as King of Westeros. With Rhaenyra away from King's Landing, and Alicent believing her late husband had changed his mind on his deathbed, Aegon was crowned King. However, the crown given to Aegon II at his coronation isn't the same one we saw Viserys wear throughout his reign. Not only is this new crown a major piece of Game of Thrones history, it's also a bit of foreshadowing about what's to come.
