Down On The Farm! Jennifer Garner Enjoys The Great Outdoors With Her Uncle Robert

Source: @jennifer.garner/instagram

Jennifer Garner is getting back to her roots! The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 13, to share a sweet snap of herself and her uncle Robert as they celebrated National Farmers' Day.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jennifer.garner/instagram

"Happy #NationalFarmersDay, Uncle Robert. 👨🏼‍🌾🌾♥️🚜👩🏻‍🌾," Garner penned alongside a sweet snap of the happy duo, both rocking matching overalls, while enjoying the day in the great outdoors together.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans showed the 13 Going On 30 actress tons of love in the comments section for her laid back lifestyle with one user writing, "Keeping it real ❤️❤️" while another sweetly added, "Everyone should have an Uncle Robert ♥️♥️♥️."

Besides getting joy out of spending time with her family, Garner may be smiling for another reason. The Juno actress was recently spotted rocking a diamond eternity band as rumors have run rampant that she's engaged to boyfriend John Miller.

Source: @jennifer.garner/instagram

Article continues below advertisement

“It was just a question of when John would pop the question and how long they would wait to make it official,” an insider close to the couple revealed about their future.

The timing would appear to be perfect for her children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, as her former husband Ben Affleck married rekindled love Jennifer Lopez this summer. However, Garner and the businessman eventually taking their romance to another level has nothing to do with her ex and his new wife.

CAREFREE JENNIFER GARNER LETS LOOSE WITH A TIKTOK DANCE AFTER EX BEN AFFLECK'S ENGAGEMENT NEWS: WATCH!

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

“Ben and J.Lo’s nuptials have nothing to do with Jen and John’s plans,” a source spilled. "They’d already decided they want a long-term future together” before Affleck and Lopez's lavish August wedding.

“She’s met and hung out with John’s kids and his whole family, even for special events like birthdays, when they have all gotten together,” the insider noted.

Source: OK!

“They meet at each other’s houses — even for a quick glass of wine or for a low-key dinner date night away from prying eyes," the source explained, noting that the pair have taken off on “secret getaways” and has sleepovers “when the timing is right.”