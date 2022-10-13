Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
The 2022 year hasn't been kind to software stock investors. Many formerly high-flying stocks have slumped on worries of a growth slowdown ahead. Elevated valuations in late 2021 also helped set the stage for big declines this year. But those short-term challenges are no reason to abandon a sector that's...
NASDAQ
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
NASDAQ
Earnings Preview: MarineMax (HZO) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
The market expects MarineMax (HZO) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) shareholders have endured a 62% loss from investing in the stock five years ago
Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) share price managed to fall 62% over five long years. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 48%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 24% in the last three months.
NASDAQ
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Is Haynes International (HAYN) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Haynes International (HAYN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Earnings Preview: Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
Hanmi Financial (HAFC) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
Independent Bank (IBCP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when Independent Bank (IBCP) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
First Bancorp (FBNC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
The market expects First Bancorp (FBNC) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Canadian National (CNI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
The market expects Canadian National (CNI) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Earnings Preview: Simmons First National (SFNC) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when Simmons First National (SFNC) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Is Swedish Match (SWMAY) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Swedish Match AB Unsponsored ADR (SWMAY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NASDAQ
First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Is Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
NASDAQ
Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) Stock Jumps 16.3%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) shares rallied 16.3% in the last trading session to close at $6.01. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 47.7% gain over the past four weeks. The...
NASDAQ
Analysts Estimate Luther Burbank (LBC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
The market expects Luther Burbank (LBC) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) to Report Q3 Results: What Awaits?
The market expects HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) to deliver flat earnings compared to the year-ago quarter on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Why Allegheny Technologies (ATI) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
NASDAQ
Why Salesforce Stock Was Leading the Dow Jones Higher Today
Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were up as much as 7.5% at the market open this morning after news that value-investment firm Starboard Value LP had acquired a stake in the company. As of 11:42 a.m. ET, the stock was holding a 3.4% gain on the day so far, outperforming the blue chip heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Comments / 0