Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Lakeshore Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore. Some minor beach and dune erosion is also likely. Target Area: Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Minor beach erosion and lakeshore flooding expected. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...From 8 AM Monday to 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Parking lots and roads along the immediate lakeshore will experience minor flooding. Minor erosion of beaches and sand dunes is expected.
Freeze Warning issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Carroll; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; Decatur; Delaware; Fountain; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Vigo; Warren FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...All of central Indiana. * WHEN...From 10 PM Monday to 10 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
