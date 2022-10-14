Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Hot Springs holds on against Magnolia in Class 5A-South fight
HOT SPRINGS – A three-touchdown Hot Springs lead proved too much for Magnolia to overcome Friday as the Trojans celebrated their Homecoming victory against the Panthers, 41-35. The loss drops Magnolia to 2-2 in Class 5A-South (5-2 overall). The Panthers host the Little Rock Parkview Patriots on Friday in a pivotal game for Magnolia’s playoff potential. Parkview demolished Arkansas High to advance to 4-0 in conference (5-2 overall).
siusalukis.com
Women's Golf headed to Hot Springs Village for Little Rock Golf Classic
The Southern Illinois women's golf team will compete in its final tournament of the fall season on Monday-Tuesday when they compete in the Little Rock Golf Classic, hosted by Arkansas-Little Rock in Hot Springs Village. The Salukis will play at the Diamante Country Club. Last Time Out. SIU finished fourth...
hogville.net
2023 5-star Arkansas target Ron Holland making second stop in Fayetteville to headline Red/White game visitors
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program has welcomed talented 2023 Ron Holland back to Fayetteville for a second visit since early in the summer as the talented 5-star prospect is in the state to attend the Hoop Hogs’ annual Red/White game on Sunday. Holland...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Little Rock to see earliest freeze ever!
The big cool-down that we have been forecasting for more than a week is here! But what was looking like a few days of below-average temperatures has turned into historic cold for mid-October.
The 2022 Arkansas State Fair officially kicks off
The Arkansas State Fair is back up and running and opening daily at 11 a.m.
The Arkansas State Fair gears up for opening day
The Arkansas State Fair is back and opens to the public tomorrow morning at 11 a.m.
FOX Food Spotlight: J’s Exotic Eatery
A North Little Rock food truck called J's Exotic Eatery stopped by Good Day Arkansas on Friday.
Arkansas Dust Devil Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort
THV11 in Little Rock posted this Arkansas Dust Devil on their YouTube page. Turned out to be a bit of a close call. Dust Devils are not usually very dangerous, but sometimes they can get out of control in both strength and size. As usual, it's not the wind itself...
Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
arkadelphian.com
Officials celebrate beginning of Arkadelphia Bypass
Arkadelphia will look entirely different in just a matter of years. Construction on a major infrastructure project in Arkadelphia will begin soon, and a celebratory groundbreaking was held Friday to commemorate an historic occasion. State and local officials took turns speaking at the event, which drew about 100 people to the Clark County Courthouse.
‘The Voice’ contestant grew up singing in Little Rock
Another Arkansas voice is impressing millions on the big stage. Steven McMorran grew up in Little Rock and is now the second Central Arkansas contestant on NBC's The Voice.
North Little Rock educator named and recognized as 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year
A North Little Rock Middle School teacher received praises and recognition on Friday as she was named 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Damaging thunderstorms possible Wednesday
The rain will be a welcome sight, but it will come with a risk of damaging thunderstorms.
Ride the wind: Arkansas State Fair has new attractions for 2022
What better way to celebrate these crisp early days of fall than by going fast while being thrilled?
Whataburger breaks ground on Little Rock location
A highly anticipated fast food favorite broke ground on its newest store in Little Rock Tuesday.
11-year-old walks for the first time in 7 months, Arkansas family says its nothing short of a miracle
An Arkansas family is rejoicing after their son takes his first steps in months.
Kevin Gates concertgoers concerned about violence
Thursday, many gather at the Simmons Bank Arena to see Multi-platinum rap artist, Kevin Gates in action.
Interstate 30 construction work causing lane closures starting Monday
Construction work on Interstate 30 will cause lane closures next week starting Monday.
“I’m broken” Little Rock family in agony after brother dies in Wednesday afternoon shooting
Emotions are running high as three sisters mourn the loss of their brother, Barry Campbell who was shot and killed earlier this week in Little Rock.
Arkansas restaurant lowers price despite rising inflation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Inflation has all of us doing a double take at prices wherever we go— and that includes restaurants. Three Fold Noodles in Little Rock has taken steps to ease some of the pain at the cash register. Like almost every restaurant in the pandemic,...
