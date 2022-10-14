ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Comments / 7

Detroit Motor City
2d ago

It's censorship. That's very clear. Just because their imaginary creator that they can't even prove ever existed says it's bad, means nothing. Human rights should always come first. I'm not gay, but I support rights for things people want as long as nobody is mistreated or hurt

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Dearborn school board meeting about book bans draws hundreds

The removal of at least six books from Dearborn school libraries was the focus for hundreds who attended Thursday’s Board of Education meeting. Many supported banning the books under review, which include titles such as “This Book is Gay” by Jono Dawson. Supporters of the book removals say they contain sexual themes that are inappropriate for kids. The full list of books under review by the district’s new Book Reconsideration Committee are:
DEARBORN, MI
Arab American News

Dearborn must embrace diversity, inclusion and freedom of expression

By now, just about in everyone in Dearborn is aware of the book banning saga in the Dearborn Public Schools. A number of concerned citizens and parents have voiced their objections to the presence of certain books in school libraries, namely books that explore LGBTQ+ themes and lifestyles. Undoubtedly, parents should have a say in the education of their children and the materials they are exposed to.
DEARBORN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dearborn, MI
Society
Dearborn, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Society
City
Dearborn, MI
City
Gay, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Dearborn Board Meeting#Lcbtq
ClickOnDetroit.com

These are the 6 library books being reviewed by Dearborn Public Schools

DEARBORN, Mich. – In line with growing scrutiny across the U.S. over school library books and their appropriateness, Dearborn Public Schools has developed a committee that will review existing and potential literary additions that are of concern to parents. Parents of children at Dearborn schools can now request the...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Behind the scenes at Eloise Asylum haunted attraction in Wayne County

WESTLAND, Mich. – If you’re looking for a good time and a good scare, you can head to Westland. The Eloise Asylum is open for its second Halloween season. The 30,000 acres of horror includes two haunted attractions featuring actors and moving picture technology and 3-D projection mapping, which are also found at amusement parks like Universal Studios.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
wdet.org

Redford Theatre honors beloved local horror host

A whole generation of Metro Detroiters remembers hearing the familiar voice of Sir Graves Ghastly on their TVs every Saturday afternoon around this time of year, presenting “tales of supernatural ghost stories, monster tales and stories to chill your blood.”. This weekend at the Redford Theatre, there’s going to...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy