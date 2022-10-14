ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Jalen Hurts conducts ‘Quarterback 101’ for Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles used the formula that had allowed them to win their first five games of the 2022 NFL season in Game No. 6 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night – the defense throttled the opposing offense in the first half while quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense exploded in the second quarter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Washington, DC
Football
City
Robinson, IL
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Columbia, IL
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
Alabama State
AL.com

State NFL roundup: Tyreek Hill ringing up big stats

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is making the rare game commonplace in the 2022 NFL season. In the Dolphins’ 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Hill caught 12 passes for 177 yards. The former West Alabama standout has three games with at least 10 receptions and...
NFL
AL.com

Auburn NFL roundup: Braden Smith drops anchor again

Entering Week 6 of the NFL’s 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts had scored the fewest points in the league and Matt Ryan had been sacked as any times as any quarterback in the NFL. Did that ever change on Sunday. In attempt to find some offense, the Colts made...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Nolan Turner eligible to make NFL debut on Sunday

Former Vestavia Hills High School standout Nolan Turner will be eligible to make his NFL debut on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Buccaneers elevated the rookie from their practice squad to make him eligible to play in Sunday’s game. :. · LANDON COLLINS...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brian Robinson#Bears#Titans#American Football#Alabama Media Group
AL.com

Trevon Diggs out to intercept his ‘buddy’ Jalen Hurts again

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has never played against the Philadelphia Eagles without coming away with an interception. In three games in the NFC East rivalry, Diggs has four interceptions. If Diggs continues that pattern when the Cowboys and Eagles square off on Sunday night, he’ll probably be picking off...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What college game is on NFL Network tonight? South Alabama vs. Monroe live stream, time, how to watch online

South Alabama’s homecoming game against Louisiana-Monroe is set for Saturday, Oct. 15. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The Jaguars (4-1, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) open a two-game stretch on Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe (2-4, 1-2), then have a short week before facing arch-rival Troy in the “Battle for the Belt” on Oct. 20, a Thursday.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
AL.com

Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, Peyton Manning, Josh Heupel break out cigars after Alabama win

Cigars were out in full force Saturday night after No. 6 Tennessee defeated No. 3 Alabama 52-49 on a game-winning field goal from Chase McGrath. Two guys that took in the sweet stench of a long-awaited cigar were Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt and Volunteers legend Peyton Manning, who picked his Vols to win earlier in the day during ESPN’s “College GameDay.” Manning even led the band in “Rocky Top” before the game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

What TV channel is Saints-Bengals on today? Live stream, time, how to watch online

The New Orleans Saints and Cincinnati Bengals face off on Sunday, Oct. 16. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). The last time the Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase played in the Superdome, they connected for 221 yards and two touchdowns in LSU’s run-away national championship triumph over Clemson — after which Burrow memorably celebrated by puffing on a cigar.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AL.com

Cavaliers move to keep Isaac Okoro through 2023-24 season

The Cleveland Cavaliers have exercised their fourth-year option on the contract of swingman Isaac Okoro, the NBA team announced on Saturday. Okoro joined the Cavs from Auburn as the fifth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Cleveland’s decision ties Okoro to the Cavaliers through the 2023-24 NBA season. Okoro...
CLEVELAND, OH
AL.com

Vote for Huntsville HS football player of the week for Week 9

Check out this week’s nominees for the Huntsville area football player of the week and vote in the fan poll below. Coaches and statisticians can submit game reports to preps@al.com on game night to have a player nominated. Voting is open until Wednesday morning. The winner will be announced...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
200K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy