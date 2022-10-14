Read full article on original website
Nick Saban loses it on player, is all Alabama fans after Tide special teams blunder
Nick Saban lost it on Saturday after a special teams blunder put No. 3 Alabama even further in a hole against No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. With 12:42 left in the first half and the Vols leading 21-10, the Tide forced a rare punting situation. On fourth and 3 from...
Paul Finebaum doubles down on Alabama program slipping: ‘It’s the lack of discipline’
Paul Finebaum doubled down Sunday on the state of Alabama football after the No. 3 Crimson Tide lost to No. 6 Tennessee 52-49. Citing the number of Alabama penalties committed against Tennessee, the SEC Network analyst once again suggested the Nick Saban’s program is slipping. “It’s the lack of...
Jalen Hurts conducts ‘Quarterback 101’ for Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles used the formula that had allowed them to win their first five games of the 2022 NFL season in Game No. 6 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night – the defense throttled the opposing offense in the first half while quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense exploded in the second quarter.
Alabama NFL roundup: Quinnen Williams playing ‘at different level’
When the Jets defeated the Miami Dolphins 40-17 last week, it marked the first time since Quinnen Williams joined New York as the third selection in the 2019 NFL Draft that the team had a record better than .500. That victory boosted the Jets’ record to 3-2 in 2022, and...
State NFL roundup: Tyreek Hill ringing up big stats
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is making the rare game commonplace in the 2022 NFL season. In the Dolphins’ 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Hill caught 12 passes for 177 yards. The former West Alabama standout has three games with at least 10 receptions and...
Paul Finebaum makes epic Alabama-Tennessee pick by rising from orange casket: ‘It was suffocating’
Paul Finebaum knows how to make an entrance. The SEC Network analyst, during “SEC Nation,” revealed his pick for the game between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee by rising from an orange Tennessee casket - with pallbearers, or Paul-bearers. In other words, Finebaum channeled his inner...
Auburn NFL roundup: Braden Smith drops anchor again
Entering Week 6 of the NFL’s 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts had scored the fewest points in the league and Matt Ryan had been sacked as any times as any quarterback in the NFL. Did that ever change on Sunday. In attempt to find some offense, the Colts made...
Nolan Turner eligible to make NFL debut on Sunday
Former Vestavia Hills High School standout Nolan Turner will be eligible to make his NFL debut on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Buccaneers elevated the rookie from their practice squad to make him eligible to play in Sunday’s game. :. · LANDON COLLINS...
Trevon Diggs out to intercept his ‘buddy’ Jalen Hurts again
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has never played against the Philadelphia Eagles without coming away with an interception. In three games in the NFC East rivalry, Diggs has four interceptions. If Diggs continues that pattern when the Cowboys and Eagles square off on Sunday night, he’ll probably be picking off...
What college game is on NFL Network tonight? South Alabama vs. Monroe live stream, time, how to watch online
South Alabama’s homecoming game against Louisiana-Monroe is set for Saturday, Oct. 15. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The Jaguars (4-1, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) open a two-game stretch on Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe (2-4, 1-2), then have a short week before facing arch-rival Troy in the “Battle for the Belt” on Oct. 20, a Thursday.
Auburn care package to Darius Slayton mocked by Giants teammate Adoree Jackson
New York Giants defensive back Adoree Jackson didn’t think so when receiver and former Auburn star Darius Slayton received a care package from the Tigers this week. Slayton, who played on The Plains from 2016-2018, appears to have received a hat and T-shirt from his college team. A nice gesture for sure.
AJ McCarron, Marquis Maze critical of Alabama after Tennessee loss: ‘They got beat down’
It isn’t every year Tennessee beats Alabama, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that former Crimson Tide players reacted to the disappointing loss in the aftermath of the Vols’ 52-49 win in Knoxville. Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron and former receiver Marquis Maze took very different...
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, Peyton Manning, Josh Heupel break out cigars after Alabama win
Cigars were out in full force Saturday night after No. 6 Tennessee defeated No. 3 Alabama 52-49 on a game-winning field goal from Chase McGrath. Two guys that took in the sweet stench of a long-awaited cigar were Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt and Volunteers legend Peyton Manning, who picked his Vols to win earlier in the day during ESPN’s “College GameDay.” Manning even led the band in “Rocky Top” before the game.
What TV channel is Saints-Bengals on today? Live stream, time, how to watch online
The New Orleans Saints and Cincinnati Bengals face off on Sunday, Oct. 16. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). The last time the Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase played in the Superdome, they connected for 221 yards and two touchdowns in LSU’s run-away national championship triumph over Clemson — after which Burrow memorably celebrated by puffing on a cigar.
Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo undergoing brain tumor treatment in Atlanta
Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment in Atlanta for a brain tumor, the NBA announced Saturday. Mutombo has been one of the NBA’s global ambassadors for years, and recently appeared at Hall of Fame enshrinement events in Springfield, Massachusetts and a pair of preseason games in Saitama, Japan.
Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa carted off field after apparent knee injury
Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was carted off the field with an apparent knee injury Saturday during the fourth quarter of Maryland’s home game against Indiana. Tagovailoa was 25-for-39 passing for 270 yards and two touchdowns. Indiana held a 27-24 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Maryland and Indiana both started...
Cavaliers move to keep Isaac Okoro through 2023-24 season
The Cleveland Cavaliers have exercised their fourth-year option on the contract of swingman Isaac Okoro, the NBA team announced on Saturday. Okoro joined the Cavs from Auburn as the fifth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Cleveland’s decision ties Okoro to the Cavaliers through the 2023-24 NBA season. Okoro...
Vote for Huntsville HS football player of the week for Week 9
Check out this week’s nominees for the Huntsville area football player of the week and vote in the fan poll below. Coaches and statisticians can submit game reports to preps@al.com on game night to have a player nominated. Voting is open until Wednesday morning. The winner will be announced...
