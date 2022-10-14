Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Hot Springs holds on against Magnolia in Class 5A-South fight
HOT SPRINGS – A three-touchdown Hot Springs lead proved too much for Magnolia to overcome Friday as the Trojans celebrated their Homecoming victory against the Panthers, 41-35. The loss drops Magnolia to 2-2 in Class 5A-South (5-2 overall). The Panthers host the Little Rock Parkview Patriots on Friday in a pivotal game for Magnolia’s playoff potential. Parkview demolished Arkansas High to advance to 4-0 in conference (5-2 overall).
hogville.net
2023 5-star Arkansas target Ron Holland making second stop in Fayetteville to headline Red/White game visitors
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program has welcomed talented 2023 Ron Holland back to Fayetteville for a second visit since early in the summer as the talented 5-star prospect is in the state to attend the Hoop Hogs’ annual Red/White game on Sunday. Holland...
siusalukis.com
Women's Golf headed to Hot Springs Village for Little Rock Golf Classic
The Southern Illinois women's golf team will compete in its final tournament of the fall season on Monday-Tuesday when they compete in the Little Rock Golf Classic, hosted by Arkansas-Little Rock in Hot Springs Village. The Salukis will play at the Diamante Country Club. Last Time Out. SIU finished fourth...
Arkansas golfer sues country club after they refuse give him $54,000 truck as hole-in-one prize
AN ARKANSAS country club is being sued after supposedly not delivering on a promise. According to the plaintiff, Austin Clagett, the Morrilton Country Club and Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton had advertised that the first golfer to manage the first hole-in-one on Hole 10 during "The Tournament of a Century" would receive a 2022 Ford F-150, per KATV 7.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Country Club Refuses Giving 2022 F-150 4×4 Prize To Hole-In-One Winner
A golfer won a 2022 Ford F-150 as the prize at a golf tournament, but now the country club won't give it to him. The post Country Club Refuses Giving 2022 F-150 4×4 Prize To Hole-In-One Winner appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Little Rock to see earliest freeze ever!
The big cool-down that we have been forecasting for more than a week is here! But what was looking like a few days of below-average temperatures has turned into historic cold for mid-October.
The 2022 Arkansas State Fair officially kicks off
The Arkansas State Fair is back up and running and opening daily at 11 a.m.
Arkansas Dust Devil Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort
THV11 in Little Rock posted this Arkansas Dust Devil on their YouTube page. Turned out to be a bit of a close call. Dust Devils are not usually very dangerous, but sometimes they can get out of control in both strength and size. As usual, it's not the wind itself...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Arkansas State Fair gears up for opening day
The Arkansas State Fair is back and opens to the public tomorrow morning at 11 a.m.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Damaging thunderstorms possible Wednesday
The rain will be a welcome sight, but it will come with a risk of damaging thunderstorms.
arkadelphian.com
Officials celebrate beginning of Arkadelphia Bypass
Arkadelphia will look entirely different in just a matter of years. Construction on a major infrastructure project in Arkadelphia will begin soon, and a celebratory groundbreaking was held Friday to commemorate an historic occasion. State and local officials took turns speaking at the event, which drew about 100 people to the Clark County Courthouse.
North Little Rock educator named and recognized as 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year
A North Little Rock Middle School teacher received praises and recognition on Friday as she was named 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
FOX Food Spotlight: J’s Exotic Eatery
A North Little Rock food truck called J's Exotic Eatery stopped by Good Day Arkansas on Friday.
Interstate 30 construction work causing lane closures starting Monday
Construction work on Interstate 30 will cause lane closures next week starting Monday.
Ride the wind: Arkansas State Fair has new attractions for 2022
What better way to celebrate these crisp early days of fall than by going fast while being thrilled?
‘The Voice’ contestant grew up singing in Little Rock
Another Arkansas voice is impressing millions on the big stage. Steven McMorran grew up in Little Rock and is now the second Central Arkansas contestant on NBC's The Voice.
magnoliareporter.com
State won't seek death penalties in SAU homicide case
The state has decided not to seek the death penalty against the four men accused of killing Southern Arkansas University student Joshua Keshun Smith on a university parking lot in August 2020. The death penalty had been on the table previously, but Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips said during the...
11-year-old walks for the first time in 7 months, Arkansas family says its nothing short of a miracle
An Arkansas family is rejoicing after their son takes his first steps in months.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Faulkner County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train in Faulkner County Wednesday evening.
Comments / 0