Hot Springs, AR

magnoliareporter.com

Hot Springs holds on against Magnolia in Class 5A-South fight

HOT SPRINGS – A three-touchdown Hot Springs lead proved too much for Magnolia to overcome Friday as the Trojans celebrated their Homecoming victory against the Panthers, 41-35. The loss drops Magnolia to 2-2 in Class 5A-South (5-2 overall). The Panthers host the Little Rock Parkview Patriots on Friday in a pivotal game for Magnolia’s playoff potential. Parkview demolished Arkansas High to advance to 4-0 in conference (5-2 overall).
arkadelphian.com

Officials celebrate beginning of Arkadelphia Bypass

Arkadelphia will look entirely different in just a matter of years. Construction on a major infrastructure project in Arkadelphia will begin soon, and a celebratory groundbreaking was held Friday to commemorate an historic occasion. State and local officials took turns speaking at the event, which drew about 100 people to the Clark County Courthouse.
THV11

Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
magnoliareporter.com

State won't seek death penalties in SAU homicide case

The state has decided not to seek the death penalty against the four men accused of killing Southern Arkansas University student Joshua Keshun Smith on a university parking lot in August 2020. The death penalty had been on the table previously, but Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips said during the...
